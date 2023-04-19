Tory Burch’s Spring Sale Includes the Comfortable Ballet Loafers Gigi Hadid Wears on Repeat

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, so it’s time to start eyeing the best gifts for women in your life. Tory Burch’s spring sale is here to make that task simple — today, you can save $90 on a pair of gift-worthy ballet loafers that Gigi Hadid owns in multiple colorways.

Tory Burch’s Ballet Loafers are a genius pair of comfortable dress shoes for women: They marry the malleable feel of a ballet flat with the smart look of a loafer. The shoe’s chic, clean design caught the eye of Hadid, who prioritizes comfort in her footwear choices (she also steps out in Birkenstock Arizona Sandals, Adidas Samba Sneakers, and Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers). Just this spring, Hadid has been spotted wearing the designer shoes in New York City, Mumbai, Milan, and beyond.

Unlike most women’s loafers, Tory Burch’s Ballet Loafers have a stretchy elastic collar that requires no breaking in. This feature also makes the loafers ideal for traveling — as Hadid showed us this spring — since you can quickly slip them on and off, and easily compress them to fit in your suitcase next to your makeup bag and travel hair dryer. Tory Burch’s once ubiquitous ballet flats were adorned with a chunky logo, but this modern hybrid shoe hints at the quiet luxury movement we’re seeing in all things style: The Ballet Loafers have a miniature version of the Tory Burch double ‘T’ logo on the upper that contributes to the polished, discreet look of the shoes. As for the material, the comfortable women’s flats feature a leather upper and napa leather lining that will last for ages.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 21:Model Gigi Hadid is seen walking in SoHo on February 21, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images) GC Images

Hadid styles these loafers with everything from baggy jeans and top women’s sweaters to casual canvas pants and textural shirts. She also wears the shoes with dressier ‘fits; Hadid stepped out in a black pair (with matching black socks) during Milan Fashion Week, wearing the shoes with a Maison Margiela trouser and blazer combo.

With Hadid’s approval, high-quality materials, and a near 40 percent markdown today, these Tory Burch Ballet Loafers won’t stay in stock for long. Shop the trend-forward shoes and similar Tory Burch styles for gifts for mom on May 14th.

