The Viral Totême Striped Sweater You’ve Seen Everywhere Is on Sale for Up to 40% Off Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Regardless of what your first encounter with Totême’s viral Striped Signature Striped Turtleneck Sweater was, the internet unanimously agrees that Totême’s striped sweater has been, and still is, a major style moment. Lucky for you, you can get this exact It-sweater today for up to 40% off at major retailers like Mytheresa and Net-A-Porter.

A flattering striped sweater is hard to find, but this one ticks all the necessary boxes. The sweater is unique because it steps outside the stripe sweater’s traditionally preppy confines. It’s made from wool certified by the Responsible Wool Standard, and features a chunky ribbed turtleneck, dropped shoulders, semi-exaggerated flare sleeves, and an oversized non-boxy fit. Whether for casual weekend brunches to winter office days, this knit is an ideal pairing for trousers, women’s jeans, and fashion leggings.

Though the knit style was initially released in 2019, its popularity continues to grow with celebrities and influencers like Elsa Hosk, Anouk Yve, and Emma Rose. Even affordable brands like Everlane and Gap have created alternative versions. This striped topper was designed with the Stockholm-based brand’s ethos at top of mind, which can be seen in the versatile silhouette that transcends trends and seasons, made of quality fabrics with sustainable manufacturing practices. Thus, you know it’s a sound investment.

Available in our favorite winter-friendly brown colorway, now is the perfect time to layer up in this ageless and versatile knit. Since it’s a recurring style for the brand, we know next year, you’ll still be thanking yourself for grabbing it at a discounted price.

Totême Striped Turtleneck Wool-Blend Sweater

Striped Turtleneck Wool-Blend Sweater $590 $354 Buy Now mytheresa

Striped Turtleneck Wool-Blend Sweater $590 $413 Buy Now Net-a-Porter