This Popular Ugg Slipper Is on Sale for 30% Off on Amazon Today

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Winter can bring on seasonal blues, but there’s nothing like some ultra-cozy slippers to help bring a bit of comfort and brightness to your routine while working or lounging from home. And when you’re in the market for a pair, it’s even better when you find one on major discount. Luckily, the coveted Oh Fluffita slippers from Ugg — aka the iconic plush footwear brand basically everyone is sporting these days — are currently up to 38% off on Amazon.

A cross between Ugg’s best-selling Oh Yeah slipper and Fluffita slipper, the Oh Fluffita features a strappy, slingback silhouette and thick EVA platform — which is not only stylish (say hello to some extra height) but also super functional. Due to its flat base, it won’t kill your arches. Plus, it’s equipped with plenty of grip so you can safely take these shoes outside to grab the mail or run quick errands (just make to pair them with some thick socks if it’s particularly cold outside).

Adding to their comfort is a luxurious, contoured footbed that molds to the shape of your foot with every step.

Like the rest of the brand’s offerings, the Oh Fluffita is lined with genuine sheepskin, which is both warm and moisture-wicking. The shearling on this one, though, is curly for a trendy touch, and is accompanied by other bold accents like logo detailing on the heel strap and platform.

If you’re looking to continue the statement-making theme, go for the style in a bright pink or sea foam green. But if you prefer something more neutral, don’t worry, there are plenty of options for you, too.

While this sandal-style slipper probably isn’t as warm as a bootie or closed-toe silhouette, we love that it does offer a bit more breathability, which is a godsend for people with sweaty feet. And, it means you can easily transition these into summer, making them a great year-round investment.

Keep in mind the discount on the Oh Fluffita depends on the size you choose, but at the very least you can save $20 on the must-have style. Shop your fit and favorite color of the slipper below, while you still can.

Ugg Women's Oh Fluffita Slipper $64-$109 Buy Now