These Celebrity-Favorite Ugg Slippers Are On Sale for 50% Off at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone loves a comeback, especially when it combines style with comfort, and Ugg is leading the way with their wildly popular Oh Yeah slippers. Beloved by celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber and Gigi Hadid, these Birkenstock-style fuzzy slippers are designed for more than just lounging around the house — they need to be seen! — and they’re massively discounted at 50% off, giving you a total savings of $50.

From weekend brunch with the girls to running errands in comfort to a post-workout relief, these soft, cozy little numbers are the perfect summer slipper for days when your body needs a little extra R&R or a self-care day of pampering.

With the pajamas-in-public trend going nowhere, (see: the Nap Dress), these Ugg slippers are one of the best women’s slippers around. Not to mention, they are the go-to footwear to complete the chic, pulled-together bedhead look, especially when paired with a set of one of the best silk pajamas or sweatpants for women (although you may want to keep the luxury bathrobes at home).

Even better: these must-have Ugg slippers are eligible for Amazon Prime Try Before You Buy, meaning that you can take them for a test drive to see how they look and feel on your feet before you are charged, so you literally have nothing to lose.

They also make great gifts for the homebody in your life, just add a little something from one of the best wellness or spa gifts, and you have an amazingly luxurious, self-care oriented present that any of your besties would surely be happy to receive.

Ugg’s Oh Yeah Slipper is available in 20 colors — however, not all colorways are on sale. Ranging from the bright aquatic blue and pop coral, to the more neutral, goes-with-anything tones, like black, white and grey, there is surely a shade for every person and personality. But hurry, just like all super steals, this sale won’t last forever — and your size certainly won’t, either.