The 30 Best Women’s Underwear Styles to Feel Comfortable All Day Long

The best underwear makes all the difference. The wrong fit, fabric or style can not only leave you incredibly uncomfortable for the day, but it can also disrupt the flow of your entire outfit (who among us hasn’t fallen victim to visible panty lines, digging elastic and seams that ride?). But with a rising number of style options and brands entering the space, shopping for underwear today can be overwhelming.

You’re probably already familiar with well-known brands like Calvin Klein, Commando and Victoria’s Secret, but a rising crop of Gen Z-loved brands like Parade and Savage X Fenty are shaking up the underwear space with extended size ranges, innovative designs and more inclusive marketing. Plus, the growing boom of period underwear shows no signs of slowing down, with brands like Knix and Thinx debuting inventive fabrics designed to be fully leakproof for menstruation and beyond. In fact, the rise of period underwear has led to industry-wide changes for all women’s underwear — with comfort now taking precedence.

“We’ve seen a big shift towards comfortable fabrics that feel like second skin as well as comfort-driven, functional products such as wireless bras, seamless underwear and leakproof underwear,” Joanna Griffiths, CEO & Founder of Knix, says. “Over the past several years, we’ve seen a big shift of other brands following suit, opting for seamless bonded products that lend themselves to being more comfortable and mold to the wearer’s shape, especially when compared to traditional elastics and wires.”

In turn, many brands have shifted to more sustainable underwear fabrics and comfort-friendly designs, like seamless cuts with buttery soft fabrics that forgo traditional elastic. “Period underwear has added a new lens towards sustainability and functionality and has conditioned customers to expect more from their underwear, which in turn is challenging brands of all sizes and legacies to adapt their assortment,” Griffiths adds.

The different types of women’s underwear

Thong : Thongs feature a strip of fabric down the back with zero coverage across the butt for a minimal, no-show fit that prevents panty lines. Best for wearing with: tight clothing, dresses, skirts and fitted pants.

: Thongs feature a strip of fabric down the back with zero coverage across the butt for a minimal, no-show fit that prevents panty lines. Best for wearing with: tight clothing, dresses, skirts and fitted pants. Bikini: Like a swimsuit bottom, bikini-style underwear offers coverage across the butt with a low-rise hip and higher-cut legs. Best for wearing with: everything! Especially jeans and workout wear if you prefer exercising in underwear with more coverage than a thong.

Like a swimsuit bottom, bikini-style underwear offers coverage across the butt with a low-rise hip and higher-cut legs. Best for wearing with: everything! Especially jeans and workout wear if you prefer exercising in underwear with more coverage than a thong. Briefs : The most full-coverage underwear, typically featuring a high-rise waistline and high-cut leg opening. Best for wearing with: clothing you don’t mind visible panty lines in.

: The most full-coverage underwear, typically featuring a high-rise waistline and high-cut leg opening. Best for wearing with: clothing you don’t mind visible panty lines in. Boyshorts : The women’s take on boxer briefs, boyshorts offer full coverage in short form. Best for wearing with: loungewear, sleepwear, and short skirts if you want to prevent any exposure during a huge gust of wind.

: The women’s take on boxer briefs, boyshorts offer full coverage in short form. Best for wearing with: loungewear, sleepwear, and short skirts if you want to prevent any exposure during a huge gust of wind. Hipsters : A hybrid of a bikini and boyshorts, hipsters offer more leg coverage than bikini-cut underwear and a lower rise waistline than boyshorts. The perfect in-between if you prefer coverage somewhere in the middle. Best for wearing with: low-rise bottoms.

: A hybrid of a bikini and boyshorts, hipsters offer more leg coverage than bikini-cut underwear and a lower rise waistline than boyshorts. The perfect in-between if you prefer coverage somewhere in the middle. Best for wearing with: low-rise bottoms. Cheekies : Offering moderate coverage in-between a thong and a bikini. Much like the name implies, the higher cut backside leaves a cheeky exposure across your bottom. Best for wearing with: everything!

: Offering moderate coverage in-between a thong and a bikini. Much like the name implies, the higher cut backside leaves a cheeky exposure across your bottom. Best for wearing with: everything! French Cut (or high cut): These feature a high-cut waistline and are similar to classic briefs with all the backside coverage, but with higher-cut legs. Best for wearing with: high-waisted bottoms.

(or high cut): These feature a high-cut waistline and are similar to classic briefs with all the backside coverage, but with higher-cut legs. Best for wearing with: high-waisted bottoms. Control Top : Underwear that doubles as shapewear, control top styles come in a range of cuts but are designed with the intention to smooth your belly underneath clothing. Best for wearing with: special occasion wear, tight clothing.

: Underwear that doubles as shapewear, control top styles come in a range of cuts but are designed with the intention to smooth your belly underneath clothing. Best for wearing with: special occasion wear, tight clothing. G-String: With the absolute least amount of coverage, G-strings offer even less fabric than a classic thong. The waistband and back fabric are a simple string design to avoid any visible panty lines (VPL). Best for wearing with: anything that has minimal coverage and that you want to avoid showing VPL.

Women’s underwear fabrics

Cotton: The most common underwear fabric, cotton offers breathability and soft comfort. The fabric composition can range from 100% natural cotton to blends with nylon, spandex and other synthetic fabrics.

Modal: A plant-based fabric with more moisture-wicking abilities than cotton. It’s eco-friendly, soft and breathable.

Nylon: More moisture-wicking than cotton, nylon is a popular choice for activewear-friendly underwear worn during workouts. Also typically included in blends with cotton and spandex.

Spandex: Often blended with cotton, nylon, and other synthetics to add more stretch to your underwear.

Often blended with Silk: A natural fiber that offers a sleek, luxurious feel with breathability and moisture-wicking properties. Due to its more expensive cost, silk underwear is typically used on more luxe lingerie styles as opposed to everyday underwear.

Mesh: A lightweight, soft and breathable open weave design that allows for additional ventilation.

To navigate the ever-changing landscape of women’s underwear, we’re breaking down the best underwear to know and shop. Whether you’re a die-hard thong devotee, a fan of full-coverage seamless styles or looking to explore the world of period underwear, there’s a perfect pair for everyone below.

Chantelle Soft Stretch Hipster

Best Hipster

Soft stretch blend of polyamide and elastane

Seamless, panty line-free design

One size fits small to XL

Smooth, seamless hipster-style underwear you’ll want to live in? Yes, please. Chantelle’s Soft Stretch hipsters are made from a stretch microfiber and include a 100% cotton gusset liner. The laser-cut edges ensure you won’t have any VPL, making this a solid everyday style you can wear with everything. Chantelle also offers its Soft Stretch fabric in both bikini and thong styles.

Chantelle Soft Stretch Hipsters $20 $16 Buy Now

Hanky Panky Signature Lace Original Rise Thong

Best Lace Thong

V-shaped lace thong

Made of 100% nylon with a 100% Supima cotton crotch lining

One size fits sizes 4 to 14, plus-size style fits sizes 14 to 24

Hanky Panky’s signature V-shaped lace design has been a fan-favorite of online reviewers for years. The stretch lace fabric is not only ultra-comfy but it also leaves no VPL for easy everyday styling. Along with the Original Rise style, the Signature thong is also available in both a high-rise and low-rise design. One thing to note: The stretchy style is one-size-fits-all for sizes four to 14. However, there’s also a plus-size option for sizes 14 to 24, making these a solid underwear option for curvy ladies, too.

Hanky Panky Signature Lace Original Rise Thong 3-Pack $66 Buy Now

Calvin Klein Signature Cotton Boyshort

Best Boyshort

100% cotton style with gusset

Full coverage with classic logo waistband

Available in sizes XS to XXL

You can’t go wrong with a classic, and it doesn’t get anymore timeless than Calvin Klein’s signature logo boyshort. Made of soft 100% cotton, the brand’s signature logo waistband underwear offers the perfect comfort for lounging. Just take the style’s over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon as proof that these earn a spot in your closet. If boyshorts aren’t your thing, opt for the Calvin Klein bikini underwear or hipsters.

Calvin Klein Signature Cotton Boyshort $14 Buy Now

Under Armour Pure Stretch Thong

Best Underwear for Working Out

Has laser-cut edges for smooth, seamless design underneath leggings

Features four-way stretch fabric for soft, comfortable fit

Moisture-wicking breathable fabric

Available in sizes XS to XL

It’s no surprise that one of the top workout wear brands is also behind the best underwear for exercising. Under Armour’s Pure Stretch thongs are ideal for wearing underneath leggings with a completely invisible seamless design featuring laser-cut edges. The mesh moisture-wicking fabric is not only breathable during intense workouts but also dries fast so you don’t have to worry about getting all sweaty.

La Perla Lawinia Lace Thong $200 Buy Now

Cosabella Dolce G-String

Best G-String

Made with soft lace, elastic waistband and cotton gusset liner

One-size-fits-all

For the most minimal coverage, a G-string is the way to go. Cosabella’s Dolce style keeps the cut sexy without sacrificing any comfort due to its soft lace design, elastic waistband and string back that keeps you VPL-free. The only downside is that it’s only available in one-size, which fits US sizes two to 12. Cosabella also offers cotton thongs sold in packs of three, as well as its bestselling string bikini.

Cosabella Dolce G-String $19 Buy Now

Natori Bliss Girl Brief

Made of Pima cotton, featuring lace trim

Full-coverage hipster briefs

Available in sizes XS to XXL

Natori’s Girl brief offers full coverage with a waistband that sits right below the hips. It’s made of Pima cotton that’s both soft and breathable and includes lace trim detailing that leaves minimal lines underneath clothing. Though these are one of the brand’s top-selling underwear styles, reviewers also love the its Bliss Perfection one-size thong for less coverage.

Natori Bliss Girl Briefs $11-$48 Buy Now

Commando Butter Hipster

Best Seamless Underwear

Ultra-soft sustainable modal fabric

Features four-way stretch, elastic-free designs with raw-cut edges

Offered in thong, hipster, bikini and brief styles

Available in sizes XS to 3X

Whether you’re looking for the perfect seamless thong or seamless hipsters that will still go panty line-free, it doesn’t get smoother than Commando’s Butter collection. Made with the brand’s signature Butter fabric that’s sustainably sourced from beech trees, the super soft design features raw-cut edges with no elastic or trim, so it’ll be virtually invisible under any outfit. The soft and smooth stretch fabric molds perfectly to the body, making it a comfort favorite for online reviewers.

Commando Butter Hipster $32 Buy Now

Knix Super Leakproof Bikini

Best Period Underwear

Absorbs eight teaspoons of liquid

Soft and stretchy nylon and spandex blend

Featuring an extended gusset with four layers of fabric

Available in sizes XS to XXXXL

More and more brands are breaking into the period underwear space, offering women plenty of options, but Knix’s Super Leakproof line remains one of the most absorbent on the market. Made of an ultra-soft and stretchy nylon blend, the Leakproof underwear features an extended gusset with four layers of fabric — including a moisture-wicking and anti-odor layer, an absorbent layer of Fresh Fix technology and a waterproof outside layer. The collection of period underwear is also available in boyshort, thong, cheeky and high-rise styles.

Knix Super Leakproof Bikini $30 Buy Now

Nude Barre Seamless Thong

Best Nude Underwear

Available in 12 different shades of nude

Seamless low-rise design for everyday, panty line-free wear

Ultra-soft and smooth stretch polyamide fabric with a 100% cotton crotch

Former professional dancer Erin Carpenter founded Nude Barre to offer “nude” underwear and hosiery for women of every skin tone. With an expansive range of 12 shades of nude, Nude Barre’s underwear is designed to act as a second skin for comfortable everyday wear. The brand’s seamless thong is made of a stretchy polyamide fabric blend that won’t dig or irritate the skin and has a seamless low-rise design that goes undetected when worn with leggings or any tight clothing. For those who prefer more coverage, the brand also offers a seamless bikini panty and Girlshorts.

Nude Barre Seamless Thong $19 Buy Now

Knickey Low-Rise Thong

Best Cotton Thong

Made of 95% certified organic cotton and 5% elastane for stretch

Lightweight waistband design, low-rise cut

Available in sizes XXS to XXXL

Knickey’s certified organic cotton thongs are not only an eco-friendly choice but ideal for everyday comfort (and zero panty lines). The brand’s barely-there fit in lightweight cotton makes it one of the most comfortable thongs on this list. If you haven’t yet tried out Knickey’s styles, the label offers a customizable Starter set that allows you to test out each of its silhouettes — from the low-rise thong to hipsters and briefs. Oh, and if you prefer a high-rise thong cut? The brand has those, too.

Knickey Low-Rise Thong $17 Buy Now

Parade Sexy Silky Mesh High-Rise Cheeky Underwear

Best Mesh Underwear

Breathable silky mesh fabric sustainably made from recycled yarns

Features a lightweight FreeStretch elastic waistband

Available in sizes XS to 3XL

Gen Z and Insta-favorite underwear brand Parade is probably best known for its colorful, bright styles that are both comfortable and fun — but the brand’s range of silky mesh underwear is worth noting, too. The silky mesh fabric is ultra- lightweight and breathable, made from recycled fibers as part of the brand’s sustainability mission. Available in a range of playful colors and styles, the high-rise cheeky style has a luxe sheen and FreeStretch elastic waistband for support that doesn’t sacrifice comfort. The mesh fabric is also available in thong, boyshort and brief options to suit every preference.

Parade Sexy Silky Mesh High-Rise Cheeky $20 $15 Buy Now

Fleur du Mal Lily Embroidery Thong

Includes floral lace detailing

Polyester with 100% cotton liner

Available in sizes small to 3XL

Featuring intricate 3D floral lace detailing and available in a range of colors, Fleur du Mal’s top-selling Lily Embroidery thong is a go-to when seeking special occasion underwear that feels a little luxe. Not to mention, the style is also ideal for spicing up your everyday underwear pick once in awhile. Looking for something a little more statement-making? The brand also has its colorful Tuileries Embroidery thong, available on Amazon, too.

Fleur du Mal Lily Embroidery Thong $68 Buy Now

Third Comfort Stretch Bikini

Best No-Show Bikini Underwear

Bikini coverage with no visible panty lines

Soft, stretchy nylon and spandex blend

Available in sizes XS to 3X

Typically, if you want no panty lines at all, you have to go for a thong. But ThirdLove’s no-show, Comfort Stretch bikini underwear offers up more coverage without any added VPL. The ultra-soft, stretchy panty is seamless for an invisible fit underneath all clothing and even comes as a set if you want to go that route. The beloved bra brand also offers more no-show underwear styles, including briefs, thongs and hipsters.

Third Comfort Stretch Bikini $15 Buy Now

Girlfriend Collective Mid-Rise Thong

Best Sustainable Underwear

Made with 80% recycled plastic bottles and fully recyclable through ReGirlfriend

​​Includes a m oisture-wicking Coolmax gusset liner

Has raw-cut edges for no panty lines

Available in sizes XXS to 6XL

Popular sustainable activewear brand Girlfriend Collective used the soft, stretchy, body-molding fabric of its bestselling leggings to create underwear. Made with 80% recycled plastic bottles and spandex, the ultra-smooth and lightweight fabric is breathable for all-day comfort, making it an ideal choice for everyday underwear. A seamless design also makes these a great underwear option to wear with leggings. If thongs aren’t your style of choice, the brand also offers classic briefs, high-rise briefs and sports briefs for working out.

Girlfriend Collective Ventana Classic Thong $18 Buy Now

Tommy John Second Skin High-Waist Brief

Best Brief Underwear

Soft micromodal and spandex fabric with 100% cotton gusset liner

Includes moisture-wicking, fast-drying fabric that’s pill-resistant

Available in sizes XS to XXL

For full comfort and full coverage, Tommy John’s Second Skin briefs have you covered. This ultra-soft underwear is made of a micromodal and spandex fabric blend with a 100% cotton gusset that’s fast-drying and cooling, making these one of the best breathable pairs of underwear for women. If you want something that won’t leave any panty lines at all, the brand also offers its Air mesh thong and Air Invisibles high-waist briefs as equally comfy options.

Tommy John Second Skin High-Waist Briefs $18 Buy Now

Victoria’s Secret No-Show Cheeky Panty

Best Cheeky Underwear

Has smooth polyamide and elastane fabric with 100% cotton gusset liner

Low-rise design with cheeky coverage

Available in sizes XS to XXL

Victoria’s Secret’s no-show cheeky panty comes in over 20 colors and prints for every style. The low-rise, smooth fabric design makes this panty ideal for coverage that doesn’t leave any VPL— even when worn with leggings or tight pants. The no-show cheeky style is available in lace fabric, a smooth seamless style or a sleek cut with scalloped edges. Plus, the brand still offers its for five panties for $32 promotion, so you can easily stock up on a bunch of these at once.

Victoria’s Secret No-Show Cheeky Panty $10.50 Buy Now

Savage x Fenty X-Ray Vision Brazilian Underwear

Best Brazilian-Cut Underwear

Has a mid-rise cut with a high-leg and moderate coverage

Includes mesh nylon fabric with 100% cotton gusset liner

Available in sizes XS to 3X

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty collection does inclusive-sized underwear well — from sexy lace styles to cozy briefs and matching sets. But the brand’s X-Ray Vision Brazilian underwear is a standout, not to mention a favorite of Rihanna herself. With a mid-rise cut that offers a high-leg, this style still offers moderate coverage in the back as the perfect in-between of a thong and bikini style. Plus, the brand has no shortage of color and print options to choose from for those who love a bold underwear style.

Savage x Fenty X-Ray Vision Brazilian Underwear $22 Buy Now

Honeylove Super Power Thong

Best Shaping Compression Underwear

Boasts ultra-strong, targeted compression panels to smooth and shape

Seamless, panty line-free style for versatile wear

Available in sizes XS to 3XS

Honeylove offers underwear that doubles as shapewear with targeted compression designed to smooth and sculpt your body. With short, brief and thong styles to choose from, this shapewear looks like lingerie, so you get the best of both worlds. The Super Power thong offers up a panty line-free fit that’s ideal for wearing under form-fitting clothes or special occasion wear for when you want some extra lifting and smoothing effects.

Honeylove Super Power Thong $79 Buy Now

Skims Sculpting High-Waist Brief

Best Control Top Underwear

Includes a soft, stretchy blend of nylon and spandex

Has a seamless construction with silicone grip waist to prevent rolling

Available in sizes XXS to 5X

Skims’ underwear styles are beloved for their lightweight feel, and the brand’s Sculpting pairs are no exception. The completely seamless Sculpting high-waisted briefs offer subtle smoothing and lifting without any uncomfortable boning or seams. Their high-rise cut lends full back coverage and a silicone grip on the back of the waistband to help prevent rolling. The brand’s Sculpting collection also includes a mid-rise thong and mid-rise briefs for those who prefer a lower waistband.

Skims Sculpting High-Waist Brief $36 Buy Now

Slick Chicks High-Cut Brief

Best Adaptive Underwear

Side-fastening design for those with physical disabilities or challenges

Has a stretchy nylon and spandex fabric blend

Includes hook-and-eye clasps on both sides for ease

Available in sizes XXS-XXL

Slick Chicks offers a range of adaptive underwear featuring side hook-and-eye clasps that make it easier for physically impaired individuals to put on their underwear. The easy-to-put on styles also make great maternity and postpartum underwear. Featuring a cotton lining, the soft fabric is also moisture-wicking and breathable for more comfortable wear. The adaptive styles are also available in a velcro panty and hipster panty.

Slick Chicks High-Cut Briefs $26-$28 Buy Now

Kindred Bravely High-Waist Postpartum Underwear

Best Postpartum Underwear

Smoothing high-waist design, ideal for C-section recovery

Soft rayon and spandex fabric

Available in sizes Small to XXL

Designed for postpartum recovery, Kindred’s smoothing C-section underwear can hold post surgery dressings or maternity pads. The high-waist style sits above the mid-section and features a comfortable lace band for lightweight support that won’t dig into skin. The brand also offers Under the Bump maternity underwear, which can be worn during pregnancy.

Kindred Bravely High-Waist Postpartum Underwear $32 Buy Now

Cuup The Tap Underwear

Made of ultra-soft modal fabric

Includes a high-waist cut with fuller coverage on the hips

Has a moisture-wicking antimicrobial bamboo lining

Available in sizes XS to XXL

For a high-waist, full coverage style that’s still got the chic factor, Cuup’s The Tap is a fan favorite. Reviewers love it for its semi-sheer fabric that’s smoothing and comfortable with just the right amount of sexiness. Featuring a soft blend of modal and elastane, this style also has an antimicrobial bamboo lining that makes it a super pair of moisture-wicking underwear. The mesh design also boost breathability.

Cuup The Tap Underwear $18 Buy Now

Everlane High-Rise Hipster

Made of Supima cotton and elastane

High-rise, cheeky cut

Available in sizes XS to XXL

Everlane’s collection of sustainably-made underwear has a little something for everyone, but these high-rise hipsters are an essential. Made of ultra-soft Supima cotton, this cut offers full coverage that’s got all the comfort. The brand also offers a three-pairs-for-$39 deal if you want to build up your collection. Some of Everlane’s other favorited styles include the Invisible thong and the Invisible bikini for panty line-free options.

Everlane High-Rise Hipster $15 Buy Now

Playful Promises x Gabi High-Waist Brief

Best Plus-Size Underwear

Lace and mesh design with 100% cotton gusset liner

High-waisted cut

Available in sizes 12 to 24

Playful Promises boasts some of the best offerings of plus-size underwear available in sizes 12 to 24. The brand’s collaboration with influencer Gabi Fresh features high-waist briefs that balance comfort and sexiness with a high-cut lace panty design. The mesh panels and cotton gusset liner ensure breathability, while the lace-up and fishnet detailing keeps things sleek and sexy.

Playful Promises x Gabi High-Waist Brief $26 $13 Buy Now

Richer Poorer Women’s Boxer Brief

Best Boxer Brief

Comfortable full coverage shorts

Made of soft modal cotton blend

Shrink-resistant

Available in sizes XS to XL

Your new favorite loungewear staple, Richer Poorer’s boxer briefs, are made for serious comfort. Available in over 15 colors and fun prints, these briefs feature a full-coverage short design with a soft elastic waistband and faux snap buttons down the front. The super-soft fabric is a modal cotton blend that’s also shrink-resistant. Known for its cozy basics, the brand also offers a high-cut modal brief for an option with less coverage.

Richer Poorer Women’s Boxer Briefs $28 Buy Now

The Great Eros French-Cut Bikini

Made from breathable sheer Italian mesh

Offers a high French-cut with cheeky coverage

Available in sizes small to large

For a sexy, sheer panty that’s both breathable and chic, meet The Great Eros’ popular French-cut bikini. The bestselling style offers a high-cut leg with cheeky coverage in the back and a fully sheer design. The brand offers up a range of colors and prints, as well as a Lucid thong done in the same lightweight Italian mesh.

The Great Eros French-Cut Bikini $48 Buy Now

Aerie Crossover Thong

Best Value Underwear

Mix and match styles including thongs, bikini, briefs and boyshorts

Available in sizes XXS to XXL

Aerie offers affordable styles that don’t sacrifice on quality or comfort, and the brand’s Crossover thong is a company bestseller. Inspired by the brand’s ultra-popular leggings, the panty line-free thong is made with signature buttery soft, lightweight and stretchy fabric that molds to your figure and features a flattering crossover waistband. To top it all off, you can stock up on these as part of the brand’s 10-pairs-for-$35 offer. Consider mixing and matching other popular Aerie styles like its no-show cheeky underwear and lounge-friendly boyshorts to add a mix of cuts to your wardrobe.

Crossover Thong $8 Buy Now

Negative Underwear Whipped French-Cut Brief

Best French-Cut Underwear

Offers soft ​​micro modal stretch fabric with 100% cotton gusset lining

High-thigh cut and cheeky bum style

Available in sizes XS to XXL

For those who love a French cut, Negative Underwear’s Whipped briefs come in packs of three that are perfect for stocking up on. Made of an ultra-soft modal fabric blend, the high-cut style features a striped design with faux fly buttons for a cute twist on classic boxer briefs. The high-cut cheeky fit makes this a comfy go-to for everyday underwear.

Negative Underwear Whipped French-Cut Brief $40 Buy Now

Arq High-Rise Undies

Best High-Waisted Underwear

Made of soft organic cotton and spandex

Available in sizes XXS to 6X

A favorite amongst fashion editors, Arq offers a truly comfortable and chic high-rise panty. Available in a wide range of prints and colors, the flattering high-waisted underwear is made of ultra-soft organic cotton and spandex for just the right amount of stretch. With a size range of XXS to 6X, these are also one of the more size-inclusive underwear options on the market right now.

Arq High-Rise Undies $30 Buy Now

How to take the best care of your underwear

To ensure the longest-lasting wear, proper washing and care are crucial to extending the life of your favorite underwear. “The nicer you are to your garments, the longer they’ll last,” says Kerry O’Brien, designer, founder and CEO of Commando. “Follow the care instructions.”

As such, think twice before you simply throw your underwear in with the rest of your laundry load, since the delicate fabrics often require a little more TLC. “For modals, microfibers and cottons, washing in cold water with mild detergent is best, whereas styles made of lace are best hand-washed in cold water with mild detergent,” O’Brien explains.

But most importantly? O’Brien advises avoiding putting your underwear in the dryer, as heat can be too harsh and damaging for the fibers, regardless of fabric type.

How often should to replace your underwear

Despite what a few viral TikToks may have told you about replacing your underwear every “six to nine months,” there is no expiration date on underwear. No matter the fabric, the better care you take of your underwear — i.e. following the care instructions on the label — the longer they will last you. As long as you’re regularly washing your underwear after each wear and they have no ripped seams or worn-out elastic, you can continue to keep these pairs in rotation.

Period underwear, however, will generally need to be replaced more often. Griffiths says the brand’s leakproof products have a lifecycle of up to two years before they should be replaced. Like with any underwear, follow the label’s care instructions to extend weartime and keep your period underwear in top condition.