28 Unisex Valentine's Day Gifts:

Another day, another holiday we’re spending with our loved ones virtually. Despite being sheltered in, you can still treat your loved ones with a Balenciaga Valentine sweatshirt or a Gucci sterling silver heart pendant necklace. Here, WWD features 28 of the best gifts for anyone.

Fornasetti’s “Brindisi” wood silk-screened, painted and lacquered-by-hand tray, $1,331.11.

This rectangular tray, $335.50, produced by Ginori 1735, has a decorative symbol that was designed by Le Corbusier in 1956. The rectangular tray features the solar movement, made in matte white porcelain with a biscuit effect.

Grow Fragrance’s candles are the first certified 100 percent plant-based, toxin-free candles. Each insert is made from aluminum that can be recycled after use and they come in reusable concrete vessels. One of their most popular scents, Amber Santal has notes of warm amber, sandalwood and smoked myrrh with a hint of vanilla, $34.

Plant Apothecary’s Get It On Sandlewood and ginger-scented body wash, $22.

This candle, $314.87, has three wicks and comes in a porcelain vessel decorated with a hamsa hand. It’s scented with top notes of Moroccan Nanah spearmint, heart notes of Rose de Mai, geranium and orange flower, and base notes of leather, amber and honey. The hamsa is believed to symbolize happiness, luck, health and good fortune — which is why we’ll be welcoming a few L’Objet candles into our abode.

Made in collaboration with Sebastian Conran, the leather cocktail case, $4,104.96, is perfect for any luxurious picnic. The drinks case comes with two hip flasks in the shape of jerry cans, a bottle and two glasses. There is a canvas strap that can be worn over the shoulder, as well as a leather handle to carry.

Enter a new chapter of The Alchemist’s Garden universe by discovering your favorite eau de parfum captured in two precious hand creams sets. Created to delicately keep hands protected from the cold, these scented lotion sets are a perfect vintage-inspired gift, $220.

Apple Watch Hermès Series 6 case in stainless steel 44 mm and single tour band in Red Pepper Swift calfskin, $1,299.

The luxurious foam and finely tuned aromas will turn your bath into a soothing experience, $69. Particularly suitable to help fight off colds and seasonal mood swings.

Demna Gvasalia’s Balenciaga unisex cotton hooded sweatshirt, $995, is a great way to say (and wear) “I Love You.”

This classic Dr. Martens shoe with a playful, arty twist, $130.

Havva’s “I Love You BB” sweatshirt, $107, is complete with a poem on the back.

I Dream For You’s unisex organic and recycled cotton sweater, $189, brings terms of endearment to life.

Give the gift of warmth with Ami’s signature merino wool beanie, $130.

Play Comme des Garçons’ iconic heart-eyes logo Double Eye V-neck sweater, $371, is a gift that’s timeless, playful and luxurious.

Cartier’s iconic Love bracelet gets a fashionable update exclusively for Dover Street Market from Paris-based Mad in matte black DLC coating, £16,715.00.

Cozy up with your loved one in The Elder Statesman’s tie-dye cashmere socks, $205.

A cozy and playful gift set from Fleur du Mal, $195.

New label Gigi Knitwear’s merino wool Love sweater, $250, lets you wear your heart on your sleeve.

Hirotaka’s 10k yellow gold, akoya pearl and diamond earring, $450.

Hoorsenbuhs classic monogram bracelet, $6,500, offers customization for your loved one.

Isabel Marant’s logo embroidered pink socks, $65, give a festive feel to any outfit.

The gift of nostalgia, $380, from the Loewe x My Neighbor Totoro capsule collection.

Gucci + Valentine’s Day = a match made in heaven, $230.

The perfect unisex earring from Maria Tash, $280.

Warm up your toes in Valentine’s style with Hot Sox mini heart socks, $7.

Show “A Little Love” with YunYunSun’s 18k gold bracelet, $532.

The classic Adidas Stan Smith sneaker, $140, but with the human touch.