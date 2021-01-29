28 Unisex Valentine's Day Gifts:

Loewe-Totoro

Another day, another holiday we’re spending with our loved ones virtually. Despite being sheltered in, you can still treat your loved ones with a Balenciaga Valentine sweatshirt or a Gucci sterling silver heart pendant necklace. Here, WWD features 28 of the best gifts for anyone.

1. Fornasetti “Brindisi” Tray

Fornasetti’s “Brindisi” wood silk-screened, painted and lacquered-by-hand tray, $1,331.11.

2. Cassina & Ginori 1735 “La Course Du Soleil” Rectangular Tray 

This rectangular tray, $335.50, produced by Ginori 1735, has a decorative symbol that was designed by Le Corbusier in 1956. The rectangular tray features the solar movement, made in matte white porcelain with a biscuit effect.

3. Grow Fragrance Amber Santal Candle

Grow Fragrance’s candles are the first certified 100 percent plant-based, toxin-free candles. Each insert is made from aluminum that can be recycled after use and they come in reusable concrete vessels. One of their most popular scents, Amber Santal has notes of warm amber, sandalwood and smoked myrrh with a hint of vanilla, $34.

4. Plant Apothecary Get It On Body Wash

Plant Apothecary’s Get It On Sandlewood and ginger-scented body wash, $22.

5. L’Objet White Mamounia No.28 candle

This candle, $314.87, has three wicks and comes in a porcelain vessel decorated with a hamsa hand. It’s scented with top notes of Moroccan Nanah spearmint, heart notes of Rose de Mai, geranium and orange flower, and base notes of leather, amber and honey. The hamsa is believed to symbolize happiness, luck, health and good fortune — which is why we’ll be welcoming a few L’Objet candles into our abode.

6. Connolly Sebastian Conran Drinks Case

Made in collaboration with Sebastian Conran, the leather cocktail case, $4,104.96, is perfect for any luxurious picnic. The drinks case comes with two hip flasks in the shape of jerry cans, a bottle and two glasses. There is a canvas strap that can be worn over the shoulder, as well as a leather handle to carry.

7. Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden 3-Piece Hand Cream Set

Enter a new chapter of The Alchemist’s Garden universe by discovering your favorite eau de parfum captured in two precious hand creams sets. Created to delicately keep hands protected from the cold, these scented lotion sets are a perfect vintage-inspired gift, $220.

8. Hermès Series 6 Case and Band Apple Watch Hermès Single Tour 44mm, $1,299 

Apple Watch Hermès Series 6 case in stainless steel 44 mm and single tour band in Red Pepper Swift calfskin, $1,299.

9. Susanne Kaufmann Mallow Blossom Bubble Bath 

The luxurious foam and finely tuned aromas will turn your bath into a soothing experience, $69. Particularly suitable to help fight off colds and seasonal mood swings.

10. Balenciaga Valentine Sweatshirt 

Demna Gvasalia’s Balenciaga unisex cotton hooded sweatshirt, $995, is a great way to say (and wear) “I Love You.”

11. Dr. Martens x Keith Herring 1461 Smooth Leather Oxford Shoes

This classic Dr. Martens shoe with a playful, arty twist, $130.

12. Havva “I Love You BB” Sweatshirt

Havva’s “I Love You BB” sweatshirt, $107, is complete with a poem on the back.

13. I Dream For You IDFY Jumper

I Dream For You’s unisex organic and recycled cotton sweater, $189, brings terms of endearment to life.

14. Ami de Coeur Beanie

Give the gift of warmth with Ami’s signature merino wool beanie, $130.

15. Play Comme des Garçons Double Eye V-neck Sweater

Play Comme des Garçons’ iconic heart-eyes logo Double Eye V-neck sweater, $371, is a gift that’s timeless, playful and luxurious.

16. Mad Watches Customized Cartier “Love” Bangle

Cartier’s iconic Love bracelet gets a fashionable update exclusively for Dover Street Market from Paris-based Mad in matte black DLC coating, £16,715.00.

17. The Elder Statesman Yosemite Tie-dye Cashmere Socks

Cozy up with your loved one in The Elder Statesman’s tie-dye cashmere socks, $205.

18. Fleur du Mal Unisex Silk Boxers Gift Set

A cozy and playful gift set from Fleur du Mal, $195.

19. Gigi Knitwear Heart Sweater

New label Gigi Knitwear’s merino wool Love sweater, $250, lets you wear your heart on your sleeve.

20. Hirotaka Manhattan Pearl Diamond Earring

Hirotaka’s 10k yellow gold, akoya pearl and diamond earring, $450.

21. Hoorsenbuhs 3mm Open-link Monogram Bracelet

Hoorsenbuhs classic monogram bracelet, $6,500, offers customization for your loved one.

22. Isabel Marant Vilykia Socks

Isabel Marant’s logo embroidered pink socks, $65, give a festive feel to any outfit.

23. Loewe Totoro T-shirt 

The gift of nostalgia, $380, from the Loewe x My Neighbor Totoro capsule collection.

24. Gucci Sterling Silver Heart Pendant Necklace

Gucci + Valentine’s Day = a match made in heaven, $230.

25. Maria Tash 8mm Triple Short Spike Granulated Clicker in White Gold

The perfect unisex earring from Maria Tash, $280.

26. Hot Sox Pin Dot Heart Socks

Warm up your toes in Valentine’s style with Hot Sox mini heart socks, $7.

27. YunYunSun A Little Love Bracelet

Show “A Little Love” with YunYunSun’s 18k gold bracelet, $532.

28. Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers

The classic Adidas Stan Smith sneaker, $140, but with the human touch.

