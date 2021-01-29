All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

And just like that, Valentine’s Day is around the corner. Christmas trees and holiday wrapping paper have been replaced by heart-shaped boxes of chocolate, and the feeling of love is in the air. However, navigating the minefield that is what to get for that special man in your life on Valentine’s Day can be a tricky one, especially if his interests have lately been limited to the Hulu and Netflix.

No matter if you’re buying a present for your fiancé or your nephew, the men in your life deserve a little treat to show them how much you care. From playful accessories, stylish wardrobe essentials, budget-friendly buys to investment pieces that will last a lifetime, WWD has rounded up the top 17 gifts that are sure to add a dose of style for the fashion lover in your life.

This limited-edition Savage x Smoking Jacket, $89.95, features soft satin fabric and a logo embroidered chest pocket, perfect for a quarantine date night.

These contemporary underwear, $64, offer the ultimate in comfort when lounging around the house or snuggling up to that special someone.

Show your love, and keep your phone at bay, with this leather phone pouch, $570, with a contrasting heart print.

The aesthetics of the Oyster Perpetual models set them apart as symbols of universal and classic style. With this timepiece, $5,600, we are sure they’ll never be late for date night again.

Finish your grooming routine with a scent, brought to life by the aromatic notes of myrtle and basil together with lemon and bergamot, which will surely garner you more than a kiss, $180.

This 18-karat pink gold watch, $94,000, elegantly combines a fine watchmaking complication with a sporty aesthetic, for that multitasking gent.



Dean Martin and Helen O’Connell once asked, ‘How D’Ya Like Your Eggs in the Morning?’ We like ours on our Jacquemus boxer shorts, 130 pounds, thanks very much.

“Le Demoiselle,” $43,600, is a precious set for collectors, including a lacquered wood box, 18-karat white gold cuff links, and a leather travel pouch, a must for watch lovers.

They say diamonds are a girl’s best friend, well this small model bracelet in 18-karat yellow gold and diamonds, $4,500, is a guy’s best friend.

The Connolly cow takes to the wheel again, as artist and illustrator Rose Blake’s distinctive print brings a touch of whimsy to the world of leather. Crafted in Spain, the sleek travel car pouch, 220 pounds, makes a maximum impact for the travel lover in your life.

Gucci’s newly launched exclusive handbags and small leather goods are the perfect gifts for this Valentine’s Day, and this card case, $360, is just another way to show your significant other just how much you “heart” him.

This cotton cashmere boxer short, 65 pounds, will definitely be the best pair in the drawer. The fabric is light but beautifully soft and feels incredible on the skin.

Commemorating one of the most revered figures in modern history, the special-edition John F. Kennedy makes symbolic references to the life of the former-president in subtle design details, include his initials engraved on the champagne-tone gold-coated fittings clip. The Special Edition, $880, is crowned by the Montblanc emblem in precious resin.

Uniting the dual-time zone complication of the Duoface with the purified aesthetic of the Tribute collection, the new Reverso Tribute Duoface Fagliano, $23,900, pays tribute to its rare and timeless design, and signals an ode of love.

This bangle from the Love in Verona collection, $7,450, features 18-karat yellow gold as hardware and flower motifs with white diamonds.

A luxurious robe from Polo Ralph Lauren, $90, is perfect for a home spa night with your significant other.

Intended for both men and women, this ring, $1,250, will celebrate the everlasting love of any relationship.