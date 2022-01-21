The 25 Best Valentine’s Day Lingerie Styles for Every Style and Budget

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whether you’re looking for a gift to surprise your partner with or something sexy to treat yourself to, there’s no better time to upgrade your lingerie collection than for Valentine’s Day. From silky separates to playful details and corseted ensembles, there’s a lingerie look out there for every everyone to feel their sexiest in. And whether you’re in a relationship or single, who doesn’t want that?

If it’s been a while since you’ve bought lingerie (hey, no shame!), or you’re looking to spice things up with something different, there are plenty of new lingerie styles to try in 2022. “A major lingerie trend I’m seeing is fancier loungewear,” says Cora Harrington, lingerie expert and founder of The Lingerie Addict. “Now that many of us will be home for the long haul, people are investing in nicer loungewear. Companies are meeting this need with more transitional pieces that can double as outerwear and loungewear with fun prints and interesting colors.”

Harrington also notes that more traditional lace and floral lingerie is getting an update, too. “I’m seeing brands invest in pieces with highly tactile and unusual embroideries — snakes instead of flowers, for example.”

Valentine’s Day lingerie can span from classic all-black sets to pieces covered in hearts and lace — finding the right look for you depends on your definition of sexy. Maybe you want to go for something simple that you can wear year-round, or perhaps you want something that feels more Cupid-inspired. Either way, there are some important design elements to look for while shopping to get the look right. “Keeping in mind that some people might want to feel cheesy or costumey, I think fabric choices and finishes do a lot to make even those more inexpensive pieces look luxe —for example, velvet or mesh instead of shiny satin,” Harrington says. “I also love embroidery details as a way to elevate an item.”

With so many lingerie styles to choose from, the most important thing to remember is going for something you feel good in. “What matters most is feeling confident,” Harrington says. “For example, I love the hi-cut leg, but others may find it uncomfortable. Instead, I encourage people to splurge on something special within their budget — to look for that dream piece that pushes the envelope but still makes them feel their best. Whether that’s a teddy or a nightgown, a corset or a robe, what matters at the end of the day is that you love it,” she adds.

Below, shop the 25 sexiest Valentine’s Day lingerie pieces to heat up your holiday (and beyond).

Dita Von Teese Rosabelle Dark Cherry Bra and Rosabelle Suspender

Best Sexy Valentine’s Day Lingerie Set

Lingerie Addict founder Cora Harrington counts Dita Von Teese as one of her favorite lingerie brands, noting its Rosabelle range “has perfect Valentine’s Day vibes.” This sexy vintage-inspired set features romantic rose embroidery and intricate lace that’s on-theme for Valentine’s Day but could also work year-round. The high-waisted suspender is ideal for accentuating your waist and adding garters to complete the look.

Dita Von Teese Rosabelle Dark Cherry Bra $85

Dita Von Teese Rosabelle Suspender $85

Thistle & Spire Medusa Bodysuit

Most Unique Valentine’s Day Bodysuit

As Harrington mentioned, unexpected embroideries and details — such as snakes — are giving traditional floral lingerie a break. She recommends Thistle & Spire’s crimson red bodysuit from adorned with two snakes as a Valentine’s Day pick that feels more daring. Available in sizes XS to 3X, this sheer halter neck style bodysuit is ultra-flattering and sexy.

Thistle & Spire Medusa Bodysuit $98

Kilo Brava Pajama Set

Best Valentine’s Day Loungewear Set

If the loungewear lingerie trend is more your speed, Harrington suggests opting for this silky luxe set from Kilo Brava. “I’m obsessed with Kilo Brava’s Malachite Print Wrap pajamas,” she says. “I bought these for myself as a holiday gift, and they’re the definition of accessible luxury.”

Kilo Brava Pajama Set $117

Savage x Fenty Romantic Tulle Maxi Slip

Best Valentine’s Day Slip

Leave it to Rihanna to master the art of dramatic lingerie that’s both sexy and a little bit extra. This Savage x Fenty sheer maxi slip is perfect for styling over your favorite bra and underwear set — or for wearing with nothing underneath. The bodice features a floral lace design, while the sheer tulle skirt features matching lace trim to pull the look together.

Savage x Fenty Romantic Tulle Maxi Slip $84 $59

La Perla Balconette Bra

Best Luxurious Valentine’s Day Lingerie

If you want something more luxe, opt for a color and style you’ll wear well beyond Valentine’s Day. This classic balconette bra by La Perla is timeless, but also sexy enough to turn up the heat for any special V-Day plans. The see-through lace design features underwire for added support and a low neckline to show off your cleavage. This style is ideal for both small and large bust sizes, enhancing your body’s natural curves with a simple design.

La Perla Balconette Bra $190

La Perla Brigitta Brazilian Brief

Coordinate with a matching lace and tulle panty from La Perla to complete the all-black look. These briefs offer a figure-flattering Brazilian cut that hits the leg at a high point for both a sexy and comfortable fit. If you’re not a fan of high-waisted underwear, this brief is the perfect low-cut alternative.

La Perla Brigitta Brazilian Brief $105

Adore Me Plus Colina Set

Best Heart-Themed Valentine’s Day Lingerie Set

If you want to play up all the hearts and Cupid vibes this V-Day, look no further than Adore Me’s Colina set, which comes in both regular and plus sizes. The sheer bustier features underwire for more support, fully adjustable straps for a better fit and adjustable garter straps. The heart embroideries and silky red bow details make it perfect for a playful Valentine’s Day look that’s on theme without going too overboard.

Adore Me Plus Colina Set $60

Stella McCartney Lace Bodysuit

Best Plunging Lace Bodysuit

A plunging V-neck bodysuit is a timelessly sexy lingerie staple to invest in. This Stella McCartney style is ultra-flattering on every body type with its high-cut leg, waist-cinching silhouette and open-back design. Unlike many bodysuits, this one offers a back hook and eye closure for added support. You can also layer it under a blazer for a sexy night-out look.

Stella McCartney Lace Bodysuit $210

Skims Fits Everybody Micro Thong

Best Affordable Sexy Underwear

A contender for the world’s tiniest panty, Skims’ ultra-micro thong is perfect for spicing things up a notch. The barely-there style is made of ultra-soft nylon and elastic for a comfortable fit that you’ll undoubtedly feel sexy in. Available in sizes XXS to 4X, this panty is designed to flatter every body type.

Skims Fits Everybody Micro Thong $14

Cosabella Ultra Curvy Sweetie bralette

Best Wireless Bralette

Anyone looking for the utmost comfort will love Cosabella’s Italian floral lace bralette. Crafted with a soft, stretchy and wireless construction, the Ultra Curvy Sweetie bra style features supportive mesh and wide straps ideal for those with fuller bust sizes. However, this bralette style is also offered in regular, petite and extended sizes, so there’s something for every bust and band size here.

Cosabella Ultra Curvy Sweetie bralette $75

Commando Up All Night Stay-Up Stockings

Best Thigh-High Stockings

An instant way to take any lingerie look to the next level? Add a pair of thigh-high stockings into the mix. These Commando stockings are ideal if you don’t have or want to wear a garter belt, as they stay up on their own thanks to no-slip silicone bands underneath the lace trim at the top.

Commando Up All Night Stay-Up Stockings $32

Adore Me Corset and Thong Set

Best Vintage-Inspired Corset for Valentine’s Day

There’s no denying corsets are having a moment right now, and what better time to embrace the look than with some sexy Valentine’s Day lingerie? Adore Me‘s red and black vintage-inspired boned corset features a sweetheart neckline and front and back lace-up closures for a flattering fit on all bust sizes. It comes with matching black lace panties to attach to the corset’s garter to really complete the ensemble.

Adore Me Corset and Thong Set $40

Josie Natori Chemise

Best Valentine’s Day Chemise

It doesn’t get more “Valentine’s Day” than red silk and black lace — but Josie Natori‘s chemise nightie featuring the combo is versatile enough to wear well beyond February 14th. The sultry, lace-trimmed slip features a side slit and V-neckline, as well as adjustable straps so you can customize your fit.

Josie Natori Chemise $104-$350

Hanky Panky Lace Garter Belt

Best Garter Belt for Valentine’s Day

Make any bra and panty set that much sexier by adding on a lace garter belt. This classic black lace style by Hanky Panky features little black bows and a sheer floral design for a more romantic look. It has four adjustable attachments to hook onto your thigh-high tights.

Hanky Panky Lace Garter Belt $45

Third Love Deco Unlined Bra

Best Unlined Bra

Wearing a sexy bra doesn’t have to come at the expense of your comfort — at least not with this unlined mesh bra by Third Love. With a mesh-lined lace cup, flexible underwire and foam-padded hook and eye back closure, this bra not only looks chic and sexy, it feels good too. It’s also available in cup sizes A through H and band sizes 32 to 42 to flatter and accentuate every bust size.

Third Love Deco Unlined Bra $84

Araks Bralette Buff

Best Understated Valentine’s Day Lingerie

For a subtle take on romantic lingerie, try Arak’s lace bralette in this pretty pale pink hue. Made of French stretch lace, this soft-cup bra is ultra-comfortable and features a frame under the bust line for support. It’s soft enough to be an everyday bra staple but still pretty enough to make you feel your sexiest while wearing it.

Araks Bralette Buff $115

Araks Panty Buff

Add the matching panty in pale pink to complete the set. Made of the same French stretch lace as its matching bra, Araks’ bikini-style panties are comfortable for everyday wear. The pretty floral lace detail is simply the cherry on top.

Araks Panty Buff $65

Vince Silk Camisole and Shorts

Best Camisole and Shorts Set

For those who prefer a two-piece set over a chemise or nightgown, this silky matching loungewear combo is a must. Made of 100% pure silk for a luxuriously smooth feel, Vince’s red cami and shorts are both comfortable and sexy. Whether you’re looking for something to lounge or sleep in, this set is sure to become a new favorite.

Vince Silk Camisole and Shorts $445

Bare Necessities Va Bien Bustier

Best Push-Up Bustier

If you’re looking to enhance your cleavage, look no further than Bare Necessities’ plunging push-up bustier. The deep plunging bodice features built-in graduated push-up pads to naturally enhance your bust. Pair it with thigh highs and a thong to complete the look.

Bare Necessities Bustier $80

Skims Silk Teddy

Best Silk Teddy

Lounging has never looked so sexy as when done in Skims’ silk teddy. It features a high-cut silhouette with elegant ruffle details at the hips to give you more of an hourglass shape. It’s also available in sizes XXS to 4X to accommodate an extended range of body types.

Skims Silk Teddy $118

Free People Charlize Underwire Bra

Best Corseted Bra Set

This under-$50 sheer bra from Free People looks way more luxe than its price tag. The sheer red corset-style design feels modern with a little bit of retro flair that feels effortlessly sexy. And, it’s complete with underwire support and adjustable straps for a more secure fit.

Free People Charlize Underwire Bra $48

Free People Charlize High-Waist Thong

Free People‘s matching high-waist thong features mesh accents that are perfect for accentuating the waist. It comes complete with a cotton-lined gusset for a comfortable fit that still looks super sexy.

Free People Charlize High-Waist Thong $24

Bluebella Nova Underwire Open Bra

Best Open Bra for Valentine’s Day

If you want to really go for a va-va-voom look, an open-cup bra is provocative without feeling too costumey or over the top. This floral lace style from Bluebella features rows of flattering straps to keep you in place with minimal coverage. Pair it with a sexy open thong to take the look up another level.

Bluebella Nova Underwire Open Bra $64

Intimissi Sexy Dot Com Tulle Babydoll

Best Valentine’s Day Babydoll Dress

If you’re looking for something that isn’t skin-tight, go for a billowy babydoll that’s equal parts comfy and sexy. This sheer tulle number from Intimissi features satin trim, satin buttons in the back and adjustable satin straps. There’s a matching bra and panties if you want a complete look, or you can simply wear this one on its own.

Intimissi Sexy Dot Com Tulle Babydoll $59

Kiki de Montparnasse Silk Robe

Best Silk Robe for Valentine’s Day

Top off whatever lingerie look you commit to with this equally sexy silk robe by Kiki de Montparnasse. Made of 100% silk, this airy, lightweight design features billowy kimono-inspired sleeves for added flair and open underarms for more breathability.

Kiki de Montparnasse Silk Robe $398