With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, the gift of lingerie can be a special way to show love to your someone, or yourself! Whether looking for something playful, sexy, thoughtful, romantic or more, this year’s Valentine’s Day intimates are sure to set the mood.

Here, WWD rounds up 11 Valentine’s-worthy lingerie fashions ranging from Fleur du Mal’s playful pink bodysuit and Gucci’s lace number to Araks recycled, organic cotton bralette.

Pretty in Pink! Fleur du Mal’s lace bodysuit, $298, flatters the figure and gives a romantic elan with boning, lace scallop detailing, a cheeky fit bottom with snaps and underwire cups with adjustable silk straps.

Parade’s Valentine’s Day Candy Hearts Pack, $30, features three of their popular, ultra-soft underwear — the Boyshort, Brief and High Rise Thong — in festive pink and red. With each Candy Hearts Pack, $1 is donated to Planned Parenthood in support of gender-affirming therapy, reproductive healthcare for all and sex education.

Lingerie e-tailer CUUP offers a sexy, architectural balconette bra, $68, with added comfort for every day in sizes 30A to 38H. CUUP’s classic bikini, $18, comes in sizes XXS to XXL.

Alessandro Michele’s pre-fall 2020 collection for Gucci introduced this black tulle lingerie set, $1,100, complete with embroidered GG details, describing it as a, “beautiful cliché of sexiness.”

Wolford’s red hot lace Venus bra, $200, offers comfort with an elevated look and can be paired with the Venus Tanga high-waisted underwear, $105.

La Perla’s sweet spot is melding sex appeal with sophistication and luxury, as seen on the Italian label’s powder pink silk push-up bra, $498, and Brazilian briefs, $320, with hand-embroidered double frastaglio embroidery.

Eres’ fashionably feminine lace bra, similar for $465, and high-waisted briefs, $315, makes for the perfect duo for Valentine Day romance.

Kim Kardashian West’s bestselling Skims’ flirty, feminine silk teddy with ruffle details is the ultimate at-home Valentine’s Day date attire.

Colorful and kitchy lingerie label Dora Larsen’s Megan Lace underwire bra, $80, and high waist knicker, $54, will put a pep in anyone’s step.

Araks’ newest assortment of organic and recycled cotton jersey intimates make for a thoughtful, cozy gift for yourself or loved one. Here, the Briar Bralette, $70, and mid-rise Bodhi Panty, $40, in forest green.

Lonely Lingerie’s slogan is “for women who wear lingerie as a love letter to themselves,” a bod to the brand’s intricate and inclusive designs. This lace duo — the Bonnie Underwire Bra, $99, and High Waist Brief, $60 — offers beauty at any size.

