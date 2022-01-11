26 Cute Valentine’s Day Outfits for Every Type of Celebration

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A cute Valentine’s Day outfit is essential on Feb. 14, whether your ideal date is elegant and fancy or low-key and chill. The perfect look could center around just about any item — a festive pink dress, a romantic top, a cozy sweater or even a great-fitting pair of jeans. If you’re more of a shoe or jewelry lover, why not start with accessories and build an outfit around bow-adorned heels or sparkling earrings? Into the at-home V-day date? Stylish leisure sets in festive shades like blush or berry or heart print pajamas are super cute for cozy time on the couch. It all depends on the type of Valentine’s Day date you’re planning — a Galentine’s day party with friends, a dinner date with your S.O. or a family celebration with kids at home. And, of course, your personal aesthetic factors in, be it glamorous, minimal, vibrant or relaxed.

“For Valentine’s Day, it’s all about feeling confident and comfortable for the love-filled day,” says Shopbop Fashion Director Caroline Maguire. “I love leaning into the holiday’s theme with bright red and pink in cheery prints, like with a color-block dress or boldly printed cardigan.”

Bloomingdale’s RTW Fashion Director Arielle Siboni shares similar sentiments. “Whether you’re celebrating with friends or your significant other, Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to get dressed up and go all out.” A pretty pajama set with heels for a Galentine’s Day party, a sweater dress or jeans with a pretty top for a romantic date on the town — ideally accented with a bright clutch, crystal heels or a sparkly party bag for excitement — are just a few of Siboni’s top outfit suggestions. For relaxed celebrations at home or with kids, she recommends pairing a festive sweater with jeans.

When putting together a cute Valentine’s Day outfit, consider fabric, silhouette and fun finishing touches, too. “It’s important to juxtapose and fuse different styles for a less formulaic look,” says Nordstrom Managing Fashion Editor Kate Bellman. “Valentino is a great example for spring ’22, pairing voluminous tops with micro-mini shorts and traditionally demure florals in edgier sheer materials with flashes of lingerie.” If you’re into color mixing, “have fun and go bold,” Bellman says. “Striking reds and hyper-pinks made an impactful statement, particularly in satin or lace.”

Also championing balance, Siboni tells WWD, “I love pairing lush materials like velvet and satin with crystal embellishments. You can add a touch of sparkle with accessories if your clothing is more refined. Or, you can pair jeans with a sexy top with cutouts.” Similarly, Maguire suggests layering lively prints and varied textures for a bold and unexpected look.

In addition to Valentino’s offerings, a variety of other spring ’22 collections offer great formulas for creating your Valentine’s Day outfit. “Many of the trends that came down the runways are incredibly relevant for the upcoming holiday,” says Bellman.

She calls out the romantic trend in particular, led by brands such as Erdem and Zimmerman and characterized by tops and dresses with billowing volume, statement sleeves, feminine necklines and blooming floral prints. “By name alone, it’s perfect for infusing into dinner date outfits,” she says. “But what I love most about using this trend to inspire a Valentine’s look is you can style it as casual or dressed up as the occasion calls for.” She suggests trying a beautiful romantic top paired with jeans for a Galentine’s happy hour, or going all out in full skirt and heels for a glam date night. “If you have cozier plans on the horizon, I love the idea of textured sweaters in a Valentine’s palette [like] bold reds and pops of pink,” Bellman adds.

And thanks to designers like Laquan Smith and Stella McCartney, there’s been a “widespread movement toward modern sexiness,” she says, highlighting that the trend — often featuring body-conscious silhouettes, peekaboo cutouts and sheer materials — is perfect for channeling this V-day. “These designers sent sharp seduction down the runway, and we’ve seen customers of all ages openly embrace it,” she adds. Maguire agrees. “Whether it’s a sexy going out dress for Valentine’s date night or a cropped knit for Galentine’s Day, daring slits and asymmetrical hems dress up your look, giving both a modern and uber-feminine feel to any silhouette,” Maguire says.

For anyone who really wants to go all out this Valentine’s Day, consider spring ’22’s high-glam, fantastical looks (courtesy of brands like Dries Van Noten and Balenciaga) and bright color play. “I love Emili Sindlev and Pernille Teisbaek’s personal style,” Siboni says. “Emili combines bright colors in such a fun way, and Pernille is amazing at interpreting trends through a more classic lens.”

And yet another source of inspiration for your ensemble? The Y2K revival, which Siboni says is all about having fun and celebrating. “Corsets, crystal embellishments, ’90s shoulder bags and bright colors are all trends that are resonating with our customers and are easy to incorporate into a Valentine’s Day outfit,” she says. She suggests wearing crystal embellishments on party bags and shoes, as well as trying other nostalgic pieces like oversized blazers, straight or wide-leg jeans and statement earrings — all favorites of mega street style stars like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid. “These women are great inspiration for the younger customer looking for ideas on how they can take part in the Y2K revival,” Siboni adds.

For more Valentine’s Day outfit inspiration, keep scrolling for 26 picks from casual to daring and elegant.

Halston Ember Stretch-Jersey Dress

You’ll capture the ’00s essence when stepping out in this Halston stretch jersey dress on Valentine’s Day. The ruched design, featuring long sleeves and a halter neck tie with a keyhole cutout, is instantly eye-catching and plenty festive in deep ruby red. For megawatt glamour, team yours with sparkly party heels. Or, go more minimal with sleek mules or sandals.

Halston Ember Stretch-Jersey Dress $345 Buy Now

Mach & Mach Double Crystal Bow Pointed Toe Pump

If there’s one item to dial-up a simple sweater and jeans pairing on Valentine’s Day, it’s a sparkly pair of party heels. To go bolder, team yours with a minimal black dress for a vibrant pop. “I’m ready to embrace heels again, and this pair exclusive to Nordstrom has all the right bells and whistles, from the crystal bow to the studded toe,” Bellman says. “Mach & Mach have come onto the scene strong and have been embraced by both celebrities and our customers, alike.”

Mach & Mach Double Crystal Bow Pointed Toe Pump $1,133 Buy Now

A.L.C. Riley Jacket

When looking for a tailored Valentine’s day outfit, seek out sleek, spirited designs in pink or red. “A.L.C.’s Riley blazer is an easy piece to wear when you want to be classic and festive at the same time,” Siboni says. “You can pair it with straight-leg blue jeans, a white tee and platforms.” Add fun earrings or a crystal bag to the mix for more excitement.

A.L.C. Riley Jacket $695 $417 Buy Now

Jonathan Cohen Dress With Side Twist

This high-neck dress by Jonathan Cohen is proof that red and pink can read daring. At first glance, the vibrant striped print stands out, not to mention the twisted silhouette that creates a beautiful line from neckline to knee. Complete the ensemble with the perfect party shoe — we’re thinking of a tall stiletto boot or shimmering heel.

Jonathan Cohen Dress With Side Twist $395 Buy Now

Lelet NY Exes Crystal Headband

Cozy Valentine’s Day dates don’t mean you have to sacrifice sparkle and shine. “If you still want to feel ‘dressed up’ while staying in, try topping off your look with a fun hair accessory,” Maguire suggests. “This crystal headband from Lelet elevates any look. Pair it with your favorite tee and denim or a simple sweatshirt and full skirt.”

Lelet NY Exes Crystal Headband $378 Buy Now

Lake Pima Long-Short Weekend Set in Heart

It doesn’t get cuter than Lake’s heart-print PJs for a cozy Valentine’s Day date. Whether you’re curling up under a blanket with your S.O. or celebrating with friends at a festive pajama party, give this set a special-occasion touch with an oversized silk bow or scrunchie in your hair. Bonus points for a cute pair of house shoes in plush velvet or shearling.

Lake Pima Long-Short Weekend Set in Heart $98 Buy Now

The Attico 8:30 PM Satin Frame Clutch

Why not build a Valentine’s Day outfit around a bold and bright bag? “The electric color of this clutch from The Attico makes it an instant scene-stealer, and the distorted shape actually fits seamlessly under the arm,” Bellman says. “I love the thought of satin in the daytime and would use this past date night to running around town.”

The Attico 8:30 PM Satin Frame Clutch $945 Buy Now

Sleeper Cosmos Metallic Stretch Lounge Set

If heart-printed jammies aren’t your choice, look to a fashionable PJ set that skews festive in a fanciful fabric. “Sleeper’s metallic lounge set in pink is perfect for a night in with friends or even a dinner party,” Siboni says. “It’s comfortable, chic and goes well with heels. Since the outfit is lurex, I would keep the accessories simple.” Think of a simple strappy stiletto or kitten heel.

Sleeper Cosmos Metallic Stretch Lounge Set $270 Buy Now

Ulla Johnson Sabina Blouse

What’s more darling on Valentine’s Day than a peplum, puff-sleeve top with sweet bow ties, like this style from Ulla Johnson? Tuck yours into high-rise jeans for an effortless look, day or night. For an ’80s twist, go for stirrup leggings on the bottom.

Ulla Johnson Sabina Blouse $192-$275 Buy Now

Stine Goya, Amelia 1302 Sequin Dress

When embracing the romantic trend, a puff-sleeve midi dress is undeniably sweet on Feb. 14. “Stine Goyas’ bubblegum pink dress is perfect for Valentine’s (or Galentine’s) Day,” Maguire says. “I’d style this ultra-feminine design with a pair of lug sole boots to give your look an edgier feel.” For a more classically sweet look, pair yours with pumps, pearl earrings and a headband.

Stine Goya, Amelia 1302 Sequin Dress $500 Buy Now

Reformation Alisal Silk-Charmeuse Midi Dress

The slinkiest Valentine’s Day outfit unquestionably centers around a slip dress. A bold fuchsia hue will showcase your confidence while feeling ultra-festive for a special occasion date. Lean into ’90s nostalgia by accessorizing the Reformation Alisal dress with tonal pink mules and a minimal bag.

Reformation Alisal Silk-Charmeuse Midi Dress $332 Buy Now

Aqua 2-Pc. Sweater Set

A sweater set is one of the cutest Valentine’s Day looks for embracing the Y2K trend. “Aqua, a customer-favorite exclusive Bloomingdale’s brand, has a two-piece sweater set that can be worn with jeans and flats for more of a relaxing night,” Siboni tells WWD. If you’d rather dress yours up, team it with a ‘90s-style slip skirt, a mini bag and strappy sandals.

Aqua 2-Pc. Sweater Set $98 Buy Now

Oscar de la Renta Metal Bow Earring

What could be sweeter on Valentine’s Day than an outfit tied with a bow? Even better? A glistening set of pink crystal earrings, like these yellow-gold beauties by Oscar de la Renta. Pair yours with a cocktail dress for a fanciful look. Or, use them to up the ante of a simple outfit, like a ribbed set or T-shirt and jeans.

Oscar de la Renta Metal Bow Earring $280 Buy Now

Larroudé Dolly Pumps

If you’re inclined to pass on red or pink, lean into other joyful colors like aqua or neon green on V-Day. When dressing up, “it’s always all about the shoes,” Maguire says. “I would style these Larroudé pumps with a black minidress to draw the eye to the heel; let the bold snake-embossed print shine.” Don’t let the idea of bare toes threaten your footwear choice in chilly February. “I love pairing pumps with trouser socks — très chic,” Maguire adds.

Larroudé Dolly Pumps $290 Buy Now

Dundas Hamilton Burgundy Trousers

Red and pink are classic on Valentine’s Day but look to deep jewel tones, like burgundy, for a luxurious twist. For the ultimate in elegance, a sumptuous pair of velvet trousers — including this style courtesy of Dundas — are stunning with tops of all kinds, from puff-sleeve blouses to fitted knits. The effect is incredibly sumptuous, not to mention warm in cold weather.

Dundas Hamilton Burgundy Trousers $600 Buy Now

Khaite Lima Intarsia Zigzag Cashmere Sweater

If an all-pink or red outfit doesn’t speak to you, a subtle touch of either shade still reads plenty festive for V-Day. “This Khaite sweater has all the right elements of a cozy date night at home,” Bellman says. “The graphic intarsia print is in keeping with the [handcrafted] trend of the moment but is modernized with its cool color palette.” Pair yours with jeans for effortless style, or go bolder with a deep green skirt or trousers.

Khaite Lima Intarsia Zigzag Cashmere Sweater $1,480 Buy Now

Ugg Oh Fluffita Slipper

Valentine’s Day may be synonymous with dressing up, but don’t discount cozy footwear on the day of love. Ugg’s fluffy slippers, beloved by celebrities from Gigi and Bella Hadid to Megan Fox, are perfectly festive with a cute sweatsuit or even jeans for a casual celebration. Celebrate the day with the Oh Fluffita slipper in pink, or try a candy-colored shade like lilac or banana yellow.

Ugg Oh Fluffita Slipper $64-$109 Buy Now

Aje Le Mempris Cut Out Ring Flip Mini Dress

If your taste skews feminine, a pink mini dress makes for a romantic and playful Valentine’s Day outfit. “I love and would wear this mini from Aje Le Mempris for a dressier event,” Siboni says. “You can style it with statement earrings and simple metallic heels like Bottega Veneta’s stretch mesh sandals.” In colder climates, mix in a metallic-flecked pair of tights.

Aje Le Mempris Cut Out Ring Flip Mini Dress $425 Buy Now

Apparis Stella Coat

Let’s be real. Feb. 14 is always cold, making outwear an essential part of your Valentine’s Day outfit. For an ultra-warm and cozy layer, nothing beats Apparis’ faux-fur coat in magenta. Toss yours on over a slinky dress or a comfy outfit featuring jeans or leggings.

Apparis Stella Coat $395 Buy Now

Dries Van Noten Cuzco Sequin Top

When embracing a boldly color-blocked pink and red Valentine’s day outfit, it doesn’t get more spirited than head-to-toe sparkle. Start with a liquid-shine top in luminous pink, like this playfully fringed cap-sleeve silhouette from Dries Van Noten. Then, ground it with a coordinating skirt in red. “This sequined top and skirt, particularly in the red and pink color combo, just scream ‘best Valentine’s Day ever,’” Bellman says.

Dries Van Noten Cuzco Sequin Top $1,220 Buy Now

Line & Dot Halo Cutout Sweater

There’s the little black dress, which never fails for date night, and then there’s the little black top. One with cutouts is decidedly on-trend and alluring as part of a Valentine’s Day outfit, whether paired with jeans, trousers or a skirt. “I love the cutout details in Line & Dot’s Halo sweater,” Siboni says. “It’s a special touch that’s on-trend and goes with just about anything.”

Line & Dot Halo Cutout Sweater $97 Buy Now

Staud Shoko Sweater Dress

Go bold with your Valentine’s Day outfit by opting for a vibrant two-tone pink and red sweater dress, such as this style from Staud. Not only is it versatile for any type of date, from a romantic dinner to an at-home cocktail party, but it beautifully skims the body with a comfy feel. For a minimal finish, style yours with a pair of low-heeled mules or dial it up with a stiletto boot.

Staud Shoko Sweater Dress, $195 Buy Now

Gemma Ruby Ring

Lean into the vibrant color trend with a mix of rings in bright hues for a fun and unexpected Valentine’s Day accent. “Stacked rings, have always been a staple look of mine — usually two to three at a time,” Maguire says. “For Valentine’s Day, why not get a polished mani and show off some bling? More is more.” Start with this elegant gold and ruby-trimmed style from Gemma.

Gemma Ruby Ring $1,140 Buy Now

Kimberly Goldson Koko Vegan Leather Midi Dress

“This Kimberly Goldson midi dress is an on-trend, dress-to-impress your partner look,” Maguire says. “Style it with some strappy sandals and sheer hosiery.” Add in a pair of delicate diamond earrings for a touch of sparkle.

Kimberly Goldson Koko Vegan Leather Midi Dress $598 Buy Now

Vince Draped Sleeve Slip Dress

Ballet pink is a subtle nod to a classic Valentine’s Day palette. Likewise for a cold-shoulder silhouette. Vince’s midi dress, cut from hammered satin, is a timeless design that’s an elevated way to show some skin, capitalizing on the cutout trend. Even better is that it’ll last years in your wardrobe, pairing flawlessly with flats, sandals, heels and boots.

Vince Draped Sleeve Slip Dress $395 Buy Now

Prada Monolith Mini Bag Lug Sole Combat Boot

A lug-sole boot might not feel obvious for Valentine’s Day. But for a wintry date in cold weather or snowy conditions, nothing’s more practical — not to mention versatile and on-trend — than a lace-up pair, like Prada’s popular Monolith boot. “There’s nothing I won’t pair a lug sole boot with, including a soft, pretty floral dress, which is the quintessential Valentine’s day item,” Bellman says.

Prada Monolith Mini Bag Lug Sole Combat Boot $1,580 Buy Now