Thursday’s Digital Daily: November 18, 2021

Business

Prada Targets 4.5B Euro Sales in Medium Term

Fashion

Jonathan Anderson Handpicks All the Art for Loewe’s ‘Cozy’ Boutiques

Fashion

As Her Rouje Label Turns Five, Even Jeanne Damas Is Over French Girl Style

Valentino’s Party Collection: ‘Tis The Season to be Bold

With holiday festivities quickly approaching, dressing up has never been more in fashion.

Valentino
Valentino Party Collection. Courtesy Image.
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

As the holiday season quickly approaches, Maison Valentino’s Party Collection is setting the stage for a joyful soiree where people are back to celebrating together – and dressed up for the occasion.

Inspired by the art of getting together, The Party Collection celebrates a return to life where everyone is excited to be wrapping gifts, decorating the house, wearing beautiful dresses, taking pictures together and enjoying the simple gestures that the pandemic has taught us to value again.

The collection itself epitomizes joy and is cheerful and stylish. It also continues creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s re-signification of the Maison’s codes which came to life during the Spring/Summer 2022 fashion show, Valentino Rendez-Vous, that took over the streets of Paris to highlight the “desire to be together and enjoy the company of others again after the experience of the pandemic.” Throughout this collection, there is a sense of harmony as denim is paired with sequins and the VLogo sweatshirt is seen with Valentino Garavani Roman Stud accessories.

Notably, The Party Collection marks the renewal of the collaboration between Valentino and We’re Not Really Strangers. The card game and movement founded by Koreen, to initiate meaningful conversations between friends, loved ones and even strangers. A great addition to any holiday party.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift or an accessory to add a bit of sparkle to a holiday party look, ahead, discover 12 pieces from Valentino’s party Collection to inspire a joyful season of celebrations.

The Small Roman Stud Handle Bag

Valentino’s Small Roman Stud Handle Bag in Nappa is brings the collection’s signature quilted construction and maxi stud embellishments in a miniature sizing. This soft lambskin bag is equipped with a detachable sliding chain strap and a detachable leather strap to be worn as a crossbody, a shoulder bag or carried by hand.

The Small Roman Stud Handle Bag
Courtesy of Valentino

The Small Roman Stud Handle Bag $3150 Buy Now

Reversible V logo Signature Belt

Crafted with glossy calfskin leather in Italy, this belt is a statement piece – plus its dual tone and designed to be reversable, it’s worth twice the investment. A perfect addition to give your casual holiday look something extra, this belt is also the perfect gift.

Reversible V logo Signature Belt
Courtesy of Valentino

Reversible V logo Signature Belt $570 Buy Now

One Stud Low-Top Sneaker

Embellished with just one of Valentino’s signature studs, this chunky sole sneaker is the answer to staying comfortable while having fun with fashion. Made in Italy, the low-top sneaker in nappa is made with metallic grainy calfskin and features the Valentino Garavani logo printed on the tongue and heel.

ONE STUD LOW-TOP SNEAKER
Courtesy of Valentino

One Stud Low-Top Sneaker $850 Buy Now

Small Roman Stud the Handle Bag in Metallic Nappa

Did someone say holiday party? With its palladium-finish studs and hardware, this perfectly sized handle bag’s metallic hue will be an essential this season. Carry by hand, crossbody or over your shoulder with the detachable strap.

Small Roman Stud the Handle Bag in Metallic Nappa
Courtesy of Valentino

Small Roman Stud the Handle Bag in Metallic Nappa $3250 Buy Now

Roman Stud Mirror-Finish Calfskin Pump 80 MM

You’ll bring your holiday wardrobe dimension with these mirror-finish pumps. Designed with maxi studs the tone-on-tone finish can be matched with jewelry or bag for a festive feeling.

Roman Stud Mirror-Finish Calfskin Pump 80 MM
Courtesy of Valentino

Roman Stud Mirror-Finish Calfskin Pump 80 MM $1250 Buy Now

Large Roman Stud the Shoulder Bag in Napa with Chain (Ivory)

Cheerful and extremely stylish, Valentino’s Large Roman Stud The Shoulder Bag is the season’s essential. The quilted construction meets embellished maxi studs and can be worn as a crossbody or shoulder bag or adjusted to be held by hand.

Large Roman Stud the Shoulder Bag in Napa with Chain (Ivory)
Courtesy of Valentino

Large Roman Stud the Shoulder Bag in Napa with Chain (Ivory) $3350 Buy Now

Large Roman Stud the Shoulder Bag in Napa with Chain (Jungle)

In a beautiful jungle green with perfectly placed maxi studs, this bag makes an impact. Wear it cross body for a day of holiday shopping in the city or hold it over your arm to amplify your look for a night out celebrating.

Large Roman Stud the Shoulder Bag in Napa with Chain (Jungle)
Courtesy of Valentino

Large Roman Stud the Shoulder Bag in Napa with Chain (Jungle) $3350 Buy Now

Roman Stud Calfskin Ballet

These soft leather flats make a comfortable option for both day and night — coordinate with an embellished bag to complete the look. Made in Italy, these shoes are designed with adjustable maxi buckle fastening and antique-brass finished maxi studs.

Roman Sud Calfskin Ballet
Courtesy of Valentino

Roman Stud Calfskin Ballet $1100 Buy Now

Embroidered Jersey Sweatshirt

This easy sweatshirt is where couture meets pret-a-porter. The perfect gift for anyone on your list, the joyful colors are sure to get anyone in the holiday spirit. Made with jersey in Italy, the sweatshirt has a cropped fit and sequin embroidery.

Embroidered Jersey Sweatshirt
Courtesy of Valentino

Embroidered Jersey Sweatshirt $1790 Buy Now

Rockstud Earrings

The perfect addition to any holiday look, these Rockstud earrings give the wearer Valentino’s signature studs to be worn all season long. Earrings are crafted with a gold-tone finish and butterfly fastening.

Rockstud Earrings
Courtesy of Valentino

Rockstud Earrings $790 Buy Now

VLogo Signature Earrings in Metal and Swarovski Crystals

For the person on your list that loves to stand out, these VLogo signature earrings are sure to induce excitement. The gold tone finish pairs beautifully with Swarovski crystals for anytime she wants to feel a bit glam.

VLogo Signature Earrings in Metal and Swarovski Crystals
Courtesy of Valentino

VLogo Signature Earrings in Metal and Swarovski Crystals $650 Buy Now

 

