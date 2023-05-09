Wacoal’s New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Right in time for wedding season, Wacoal just launched their first-ever Bridal Collection of elegant lingerie and top women’s shapewear. Whether you’re a bride-to-be in prep mode for your big day, dreaming up your honeymoon looks, or simply shopping for the best underwear for summer, Wacoal’s got you covered with silky-smooth designs.

Wacoal has been a trusted brand in undergarments for over 30 years, courtesy of its expertise in supportive, flattering fits. The first installment of the brand’s bridal collection is available to shop now on Wacoal.com, with more styles coming this month. The collection introduces a soft white egret colorway to Wacoal’s palette, as well as an assortment of updated styles. There’s a variety of formalwear fundamentals available, including underwire and wireless bras for large busts, smoothing bodysuits, lace panties, and shapewear shorts that provide comfort and support under all kinds of once-in-a-lifetime gowns.

The Center Stage Underwire Bra is a brand signature that’s now available in the new bride-white colorway, adorned with delicate eyelash lace detailing and a small bow between the cups. It’s a match made in heaven with the new Lifted Luxury Hipster lace panty that features a soft mesh back and cotton gusset. Also on debut from Wacoal are dainty lingerie styles in luxurious lace and satin for slipping into after a long day of celebrating your “I do’s.”

Wacoal’s shapewear options come in a range of silhouettes from briefs to shorts and high-waisted cuts. They’re constructed with body wrapping technology and layered paneling to cinch the waist and smooth your natural shape. The Bridal Collection also offers innovative strapless bras that won’t slip during the ceremony, are powered by two-ply banding, and are specially designed to be invisible under clothing with convertible strapping options.

After you’ve selected the perfect dress for your dream day, the next step involves finding lingerie that pairs seamlessly underneath. Wacoal’s Bridal Collection is available now to shop reliable essentials that’ll keep you secure for the entire occasion.

Meet the Author

Olivia Cigliano is the Commerce Writer and Producer at WWD and Footwear News. She is a New York City-based fashion and lifestyle writer, riding the pulse of trends and digital culture. Her previous bylines can be found on CR Fashion Book and Elite Daily. When she’s not writing shopping content at WWD and FN, she can be found searching for a holy grail in a Brooklyn thrift store, surveilling newsstands for fashion magazines, or uncovering the best new undergarment launches, like this new Wacoal collection.