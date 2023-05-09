×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: May 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Stephanie Linnartz Starts Journey as Under Armour CEO

Fashion

Daniel Lee Debuts Burberry Swimwear Campaign

Pop Culture

Princess Diana Necklace and Earrings Go Up for Auction

Wacoal’s New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

Elegant and smoothing essentials for once-in-a-lifetime occasionwear.

three white bras and panties from Wacoal Bridal Bra Collection
Courtesy of Wacoal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Right in time for wedding season, Wacoal just launched their first-ever Bridal Collection of elegant lingerie and top women’s shapewear. Whether you’re a bride-to-be in prep mode for your big day, dreaming up your honeymoon looks, or simply shopping for the best underwear for summer, Wacoal’s got you covered with silky-smooth designs.

Wacoal has been a trusted brand in undergarments for over 30 years, courtesy of its expertise in supportive, flattering fits. The first installment of the brand’s bridal collection is available to shop now on Wacoal.com, with more styles coming this month. The collection introduces a soft white egret colorway to Wacoal’s palette, as well as an assortment of updated styles. There’s a variety of formalwear fundamentals available, including underwire and wireless bras for large busts, smoothing bodysuits, lace panties, and shapewear shorts that provide comfort and support under all kinds of once-in-a-lifetime gowns.

Related Galleries

The Center Stage Underwire Bra is a brand signature that’s now available in the new bride-white colorway, adorned with delicate eyelash lace detailing and a small bow between the cups. It’s a match made in heaven with the new Lifted Luxury Hipster lace panty that features a soft mesh back and cotton gusset. Also on debut from Wacoal are dainty lingerie styles in luxurious lace and satin for slipping into after a long day of celebrating your “I do’s.”

Wacoal’s shapewear options come in a range of silhouettes from briefs to shorts and high-waisted cuts. They’re constructed with body wrapping technology and layered paneling to cinch the waist and smooth your natural shape. The Bridal Collection also offers innovative strapless bras that won’t slip during the ceremony, are powered by two-ply banding, and are specially designed to be invisible under clothing with convertible strapping options.

After you’ve selected the perfect dress for your dream day, the next step involves finding lingerie that pairs seamlessly underneath. Wacoal’s Bridal Collection is available now to shop reliable essentials that’ll keep you secure for the entire occasion.

Sign up for WWD Shop’s newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Wacoal Center Stage Underwire Bra
Courtesy of Wacoal

Wacoal Center Stage Underwire Bra $76 Buy Now at Wacoal

Wacoal Lifted In Luxury Hipster
Courtesy of Wacoal

Wacoal Lifted In Luxury Hipster $32 Buy Now At Wacoal

Wacoal Lifted in Luxury Bodysuit
Courtesy of Wacoal

Wacoal Lifted in Luxury Bodysuit $78 Buy Now At wacoal

Wacoal Taking Shape Thigh Shaper
Courtesy of Wacoal

Wacoal Taking Shape Thigh Shaper $72 Buy Now At Wacoal

Wacoal Staying Power Wire Free Strapless Bra
Courtesy of Wacoal

Wacoal Staying Power Wire Free Strapless Bra $68  $47.60 Buy Now At Wacoal

Meet the Author

Olivia Cigliano is the Commerce Writer and Producer at WWD and Footwear News. She is a New York City-based fashion and lifestyle writer, riding the pulse of trends and digital culture. Her previous bylines can be found on CR Fashion Book and Elite Daily. When she’s not writing shopping content at WWD and FN, she can be found searching for a holy grail in a Brooklyn thrift store, surveilling newsstands for fashion magazines, or uncovering the best new undergarment launches, like this new Wacoal collection.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Wacoal's New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Wacoal's New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Wacoal's New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Wacoal's New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Wacoal's New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Wacoal's New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Wacoal's New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Wacoal's New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Wacoal's New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Wacoal's New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Wacoal's New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Wacoal's New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Wacoal's New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Wacoal's New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Wacoal's New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Wacoal's New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Wacoal's New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Wacoal's New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Wacoal's New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Wacoal's New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Wacoal's New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

Hot Summer Bags

Wacoal's New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Wacoal's New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Wacoal's New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Wacoal's New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Wacoal's New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Wacoal's New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Wacoal's New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Wacoal's New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Wacoal's New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Wacoal's New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Wacoal's New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Wacoal's New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Wacoal's New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Wacoal's New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Wacoal's New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Wacoal's New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Wacoal's New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Wacoal's New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Wacoal's New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Wacoal's New Bridal Bra Collection Will Give You the Support You Need on Your Big Day

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad