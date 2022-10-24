The 30 Best Women’s White Tank Tops to Wear Year-Round for Effortlessly Cool Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Don’t call the humble white tank top boring. Though simple in its design, the white tank has become a wardrobe basic for many women — a versatile staple for work, workouts, and all laid-back activities. “The white tank is essential,” says stylist Ryan Gale. “It’s perfect because it can be worn with everything. It’s an effortless look and a no-brainer style option when putting together summer outfits.” And despite its apparent versatility as a summer styling option, a white tank top isn’t just relegated to the three warmest months of the year. In fact, it’s a smart layering choice to consider for cooler temperatures to wear this fall with your best jeans, too. If your goal is to build a wardrobe of staple pieces that you can rely on through all seasons, a white tank top should be a key element in the mix.

Keep scrolling to check out the best white tank tops for women, along with tips on the trend and cute outfit ideas for 2022.

Top White Tank Tops for Women for 2022

Good American Fitted Scoop Neck Organic Tank Top

Size: XS-4X

XS-4X Fabric: Organic cotton and elastane

Organic cotton and elastane Note: Black-owned and founded

For everyday use, the exemplary tank is one that is breathable and stretchy. That’s the case with this option from Good American. The brand, co-owned by Khloé Kardashian, has gained a cult following thanks to its diverse range of basics. It offers sizes up to a 4XL and is great for throwing on under an oversized blazer and high-waisted jeans. The best part is that the scoop neck and cropped silhouette make it an easy choice for everyday styling.

Good American Fitted Scoop Neck Organic Tank Top $50 Buy Now

Madewell Brightside Tank Top

Size: XS-XXL

XS-XXL Fabric: Supima cotton and spandex

Madewell may be known best for its denim, but the brand has nailed everyday basics from head to toe. The Brightside Tank, which has a looser fit than other options, lets you not feel constricted as you move through the day. The high neckline is great for styling with layered necklaces, as they’ll lay neatly on top. To finish, throw on a pair of playful earrings, and you’re good to go.

Madewell Brightside Tank Top $38 Buy Now

Gabriela Hearst Graham Tank Top

Size: XS-XL

XS-XL Fabric: Cashmere and silk

Elegant may not be a word that first comes to mind when shopping for tank tops, but Gabriela Hearst’s take on the humble tank is just that. Made of cashmere and silk blend, this style feels soft to the touch. Plus, the sheer fabric makes this a natural choice when you want to show some skin. Style with your favorite bra underneath for a luxe yet alluring combination.

What Reviewers Say: “It’s a great tank for the summer and for layering in the fall.”

Gabriela Hearst Graham Tank Top $590 Buy Now

Off-White Cutout Ribbed Jersey Tank Top

Size: 36-48

36-48 Fabric: Cotton and elastane

Cotton and elastane Note: Black-owned and founded

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White brand is known for exploring unique silhouettes. This cutout tank is an example of playful design sensibilities, with “meteor-shaped” holes puncturing the sides. The sleek silhouette makes it easy to style in a number of ways. Pair with oversized trousers for a cool combination.

Off-White Cutout Ribbed Jersey Tank Top $425 Buy Now

Outdoor Voices Fast Track Tank Top

Size: XS-XL

XS-XL Fabric: Sweatee mesh

If you’re looking for a top with a sportier bent, consider the Fast Track Tank from Outdoor Voices. This style has a lightweight mesh fabric that’s sweat-wicking so you can keep comfortable, even during the most intense workouts. The cropped, floaty shape is perfect for layering over your sports bra. Consider this your go-to top for active days.

What Reviewers Say: “This top was exactly what I was looking for – a crop that wasn’t *too* cropped, a nice and light fabric that felt barely there but kept me covered, and a swingy silhouette that wasn’t too boxy! I popped this on for a tempo run workout on a humid day, and it was just right.”

Outdoor Voices Fast Track Tank Top $48 Buy Now

Everlane Cropped Pima Tank Top

Size: XXS-XL

XXS-XL Fabric: Pima cotton and elastane

On the hunt for the best basics? Everlane is the place to start. The San Francisco brand helped to originate the direct-to-consumer model and makes pieces that are top quality at a low price point. This cropped Pima tank hugs close to the body and hits right above the belly button. The lightweight fabric is slightly sheer and breathable. To style, layer under a blazer.

What Reviewers Say: “I love the fit and length of this tank top! The fabric is smooth and cool, so it’s designed for hot days. I’d recommend sizing up if you are between sizes.”

Everlane Cropped Pima Tank Top $40 Buy Now

Reformation Adel Tank Top

Size: XS-XL

XS-XL Fabric: Organic cotton and spandex

Organic cotton and spandex Note: Made with organic cotton

On the hunt for the best white tank for going out? Look no further than Reformation’s cropped Adel tank. This crew neck silhouette is comfortable but still has a dressy, body-hugging look. Style your top with a miniskirt or a silk slip skirt and a pair of heeled mules.

Reformation Adel Tank Top $38 Buy Now

Lululemon Hold Tight Tank Top

Size: 0-20

0-20 Fabric: Lenzing modal and elastane

Are you the type to head straight from yoga class to brunch? Then you need a top that can transition from a workout to a social setting. This fitted tank is light and stretchy but has a minimalist appeal for everyday wear. Transition the look by swapping leggings for a pair of denim cutoffs.

Lululemon Hold Tight Tank Top $58 Buy Now

Skims Cotton Rib Tank Top

Size: XXS-4XL

XXS-4XL Fabric: Cotton and spandex

In addition to serving as a standalone top, a simple white tank should also be a layering piece. Skims’ fitted tank hugs the body, making it the ideal choice for wearing underneath any top. Style it under an open button-down for a transitional summer-to-fall look that’s just the right amount of dressy. Pair with baggy jeans and finish with Birkenstocks or elegant flat sandals.

What Reviewers Say: “Very comfy to wear; it’s super soft and stretchy and washes well on a gentle cycle.”

Skims Cotton Rib Tank Top $34 Buy Now

Agolde Bailey Tank Top

Size: XS-XL

XS-XL Fabric: Lyocell, organic cotton, and spandex

Lyocell, organic cotton, and spandex Note: Made with organic cotton

The ‘90s have been an era often referenced in the current trend cycle. This take on the classic white tank taps into the era’s minimalist bent. The high neckline and racerback silhouette are simple but elevated. To complete the look, pair it with vintage Levi’s jeans.

Agolde Bailey Tank Top $80 Buy Now

Re/Done Hanes Ribbed Cropped Tank Top

Size: XS-XL

XS-XL Fabric: Cotton

Cotton Note: Re/Done in partnership with Hanes has created an elevated version of the traditional men’s undershirt

If you prefer your white tank top to have minimal stretch, try Re/Done’s Hanes Cropped Tank, made from 100% cotton. The ribbed jersey fabric is breathable and lightweight, destined for hot days. Thin shoulder straps make this an easy top to style over a bikini on a day at the beach. Or, for a casual night out, pair it with relaxed trousers and designer sneakers.

Re/Done Hanes Ribbed Cropped Tank Top $85 Buy Now

Cos Twist Detail Tank Top

Size: 0-12

0-12 Fabric: Tencel Lyocell

Not all white tank tops have to be so minimal. This elegant uneven-hemmed design from Cos features a twisted back detail and a blousy silhouette. Consider this the white tank for wearing to work. Keep your look sophisticated with trousers, loose jeans, or a midi skirt.

Cos Twist Detail Tank Top $99 Buy Now

The Row Freya Tank Top

Size: XS-XL

XS-XL Fabric: Silk and elastane

The Row knows great basics since it solely focuses on premiere tailoring and impeccable finishes. This silk-jersey blend is supple and luxe, an ideal layering piece to transition your wardrobe into fall. To style, layer under a cashmere knit and finish with leather pants and boots.

The Row Freya Tank Top $650 Buy Now

K.ngsley Romain Tank Top

Size: XS-XL

XS-XL Fabric: Cotton and spandex

Cotton and spandex Note: Black-owned and founded

Upgrade your basic tank top with one that has unexpected design details. This top from K.ngsley has a shoulder cutout giving it a cool edge and making it stand out on its own. It’s made of cotton and has a slight stretch for comfort. Let the top shine by pairing it with sleek black pants and a bold bag.

K.ngsley Romain Tank Top $180 Buy Now

Beyond Yoga Cropped Tank Top

Size: XS-4XL

XS-4XL Fabric: Polyester and lycra

While many cotton white tanks require a bra, this sporty style has a built-in option for both comfort and convenience. The thin-strapped silhouette is supportive and soft, perfect for your yoga practice or running weekend errands. Style it with your go-to yoga pants.

What Reviewers Say: “Love the style and softness of the material. It feels like a gentle hug when you are wearing it and works for more than a work out. It’s a great basic layering piece, and incredibly soft and comfy.”

Beyond Yoga Cropped Tank Top $66 Buy Now

Rag & Bone The Tank Top

Size: XS-XL

XS-XL Fabric: Cotton

A great tank is a building block for your everyday wardrobe. It can be mixed, matched, and worn in a million different ways. The Rag & Bone slub-cotton tank is a great first purchase because it goes with everything. To dress up your tank top, add a denim or leather jacket.

What Reviewers Say: “This tank is very basic, but well made, the fabric is lovely, and it fits loosely and falls flatteringly. Great basic, worth every penny.”

Rag & Bone The Tank Top $80 Buy Now

J.Crew Perfect Tank Top

Size: XS-3XL

XS-3XL Fabric: Cotton

If support sits at the top of your priorities, this J.Crew top is for you. The built-in bra means you can wear it without fussing about undergarments. With sizing from XS-3XL, it’s an option that works for a wide range of needs.

What Reviewers Say: “Love the color and the fact that you don’t have to wear a bra since it’s included.”

J.Crew Perfect Tank Top $34.50 $19.50 Buy Now

Alo Yoga Ribbed Bra Tank Top

Size: XS-XL

XS-XL Fabric: Polyester and spandex

Found: a sporty tank top that’s so cute you’ll want to wear it out at night. The ribbed fabric is made of polyester and spandex for a high-quality option that is affordable, durable, and supportive. The square neckline is modern and elegant — complete for showing off your favorite jewelry. Finish with low-rise jeans for a trendy take.

What Reviewers Say: “This is one of my favorite tops in my entire closet. It’s supportive and moisture-wicking for the gym. It’s classy and casual for a walk around town. I’ve even dressed it up and worn it out to a nice dinner with a skirt.”

Alo Yoga Ribbed Bra Tank Top $64 Buy Now

Wardrobe.NYC Cotton Jersey Tank Top

Size: XXS-XXL

XXS-XXL Fabric: Cotton

Don’t underestimate the power of simplicity. This everyday top features a scoop neck, wide straps, and ribbed cotton jersey material. It’s timeless, will see itself through decades, and never feel out of style. It’s one you’re meant to own forever.

Wardrobe.NYC Cotton Jersey Tank Top $100 Buy Now

Telfar Half White Tank Top

Size: XS-2XL

XS-2XL Fabric: Cotton and elastaneNote: Black-owned and founded

This slightly off-kilter white tank is a favorite of Gale’s. It has asymmetrical sleeves with soft swirling cutouts — one larger, one smaller — that create a distinctive effect to turn heads. Plus, the stretchy fabric feels both elevated and classic. Consider this the top for a night of dancing.

Telfar Half White Tank Top $79 Buy Now

Filippa K Fine Rib Singlet Tank Top

Size: XXS-XL

XXS-XL Fabric: Cotton and elastane

Cotton and elastane Note: GOTS-certified organic cotton

Meet your new favorite basic. This slim style from Scandi brand Philippa K makes simplicity appealing. The relaxed fit plays nicely with weekend staples like casual jeans or sweats. Accessorize it with a baseball cap and sunglasses.

Filippa K Fine Rib Singlet Tank Top $110 Buy Now

Aritzia Sculpt Knit Square Neck Tank Top

Size: 2XS-2XL

2XS-2XL Fabric: Nylon and elastane

If you’re the type to buy one beloved style in multiples, then this white tank from Aritzia is for you. It comes in 23 colors, but you’ll want to start with classic white. It features a square neckline and stretchy fabric that are ideal design elements for keeping a low profile under a dress or tee. The heft of the brand’s signature sculpt yarn means no worrying about the top being sheer or over-stretching.

Aritzia Sculpt Knit Square Neck Tank Top $68 Buy Now

Toteme Scoop Neck Tank Top

Size: XXS-XL

XXS-XL Fabric: Cotton and elastane

Cotton and elastane Note: Cotton is organic

Environmentally conscious shoppers will want to check out Toteme’s take on the classic white tank. This iteration is made from an organic cotton blend and designed in a timeless silhouette. Consider this a great place to start if your goal is to shop less but smarter. No matter how you style it — dressed up or down — this tank will look refined.

What Reviewers Say: “The best fitted tank you need in your closet! Very comfortable and flattering, and I use a strapless adhesive bra with it.“

Toteme Scoop Neck Tank Top $120 Buy Now

Amo Cropped Rib Tank Top

Size: XS-XL

XS-XL Fabric: Cotton

This tank is for those who want to dress effortlessly. It has a relaxed design with a distressed frayed hem, scoop neck, and ribbed composition. It feels lived-in right from the start and is not too fitted nor too stretchy.

What Reviewers Say: “I love this – I have a short torso, and this top hits just right. It has a thicker material with a somewhat distressed look.”

Amo Cropped Rib Tank Top $85 Buy Now

Doen Seine Tank Top

Size: XS-XL

XS-XL Fabric: Cotton

Cotton Note: Made in the USA

Like the softest, barely-there layer, this tank from Doen can be described as sweet. Wear this style with comfy boxers as you cozy up in bed, or wear it with light layers as you head to the farmers market. The dainty fabric has a romantic touch to it.

Doen Seine Tank Top $94 Buy Now

Ciao Lucia Battista Tank Top

Size: XS-XL

XS-XL Fabric: Cotton

If a classic sleek white tank isn’t your thing, you’ve come to the right place. This cinched version from Ciao Lucia is the piece to pack on vacation. Its bodice shape and front buttons make it distinctly different from other options. Pair it with a white skirt or pants for a cute summer look.

Ciao Lucia Battista Tank Top $295 Buy Now

Free People Kate Tank Top

Size: XS-XXL

XS-XXL Fabric: Cotton and elastane

Take all of the favorite elements of your go-to t-shirt, transform them into a tank, and this is what you get. The soft, flexible fabric will feel great against your skin. Plus, the outside seams add an unexpected design. Style this top with cargo pants for a casual but cool uniform.

What Reviewers Say: “This tank has become my holy grail. It doesn’t look like anything special, but when I tried it on in-store I was in love. The way it fits is just amazing.”

Free People Kate Tank Top $38 Buy Now

Anine Bing April Tank Top

Size: XS-XL

XS-XL Fabric: Cotton and spandex

Cotton and spandex Note: Made with organic cotton

This thin-strapped tank has a laid-back feel that’s ideal for year-round dressing. If you ever get stressed running out the door and end up fussing with your top, just know all your issues will be eliminated when you put this on. The thick fabric won’t show too much skin, and the length means you can comfortably tuck it in. Keep your outfit simple to stick to the relaxed energy this top offers.

What Reviewers Say: “If you need an update, this is it! I took my normal size of small in this white tank option, and I love it! I have a shorter waist, so it’s perfect for me. No extra fabric tucking deep. I really appreciate the quality of the fabric too. Very comfortable, not too sheer in the white option.”

Anine Bing April Tank Top $79 Buy Now

Vince Scoop Neck Tank Top

Size: XS-XL

XS-XL Fabric: Pima cotton and modal

Vince has developed a cult following for its beautiful and simple take on wardrobe essentials. This tank may look basic, but the details make it unique. It features a seam running down the back, a longer silhouette, and a wide scoop neck — all of which make this top elevated. You can’t go wrong with styling it with a blazer and jeans.

Vince Scoop Neck Tank Top $65 Buy Now

Nike Sportswear Embroidered Tank Top

Size: XS-XXL

XS-XXL Fabric: Cotton, polyester, and elastane

A little bit sporty and a little bit casual, consider this tank the ultimate hybrid of sportswear and everyday wear. The stretchy fabric will work whether you’re relaxing or taking a vigorous workout class. Wear it with bike shorts to further its versatile vibe.

Nike Sportswear Embroidered Tank Top $37.27 Buy Now

The White Tank Top Trend for 2022 This year, in particular, the white cotton tank top has resurged thanks to luxury brands like Prada, Marine Serre, and Loewe. By emblazing a simple racerback tank top with a designer logo, these brands have created a new buzz, catapulting the simple piece to something luxurious to be worn with full skirts and designer accessories. But, not every designer label is taking such a loud approach. The Row, which is known for eschewing any prominent branding, has debuted an iteration made of silk — a cosign for the appeal of quiet, unassuming luxury. What to Look For in a White Tank Top Fit: When seeking out the style for you, you’ll want to consider what fit makes the most sense for your needs. A white tank crop top is a fun option for going out but may not be a fit for work. A more fitted silhouette is great for layering under a long-sleeve shirt, while a looser fabrication is best suited to wear over a swimsuit. Material: When shopping for a cute white tank top, material matters. 100% cotton is the old-school option — it’s breathable and has a slightly looser fit. If you prefer a bit of stretch and maybe a tighter fit, you’ll want something with a bit of elastane or spandex. Opacity: Before purchasing a white cotton tank top, you’ll want to test the piece’s opacity. Some styles are naturally sheerer than others. If you’re planning to wear the top to the office, you may want to opt for something that is double-lined or has a thicker fabric. Thinner materiality is welcome for casual looks, especially with a cute bralette worn underneath. White Tank Top Outfit Ideas for Women Daytime: When the weather is warm, utilize a casual white tank top as a go-to for cute summer outfits. “I’ve worn white tanks as cover-ups on the beach, with tapered denim and mini skirts,” says Gale. Dressed Up: If you’re heading out for the night, consider a cropped white tank paired with a skirt or leather pants as temperatures cool. To finish, add a baguette bag and heeled sandals. For The Office: For creative offices, use a white cotton tank top as the base layer of a dressy ensemble. Add an oversized button-down or blazer layered on top, and complete with a pair of relaxed trousers.

Meet the Expert

Ryan Gale is a stylist based in Los Angeles and New York. She is also a creative and contributing editor for publications such as NYLON, Bustle, Elite Daily, and The Zoe Report.

Meet the Author

Aemilia Madden is a writer, editor, and brand consultant who has worked in the fashion industry for over eight years. She’s an Oakland, California native and Brooklyn resident. When she’s not writing about the latest trends, Aemilia is running in prospect park, testing new recipes on her friends, and trying to keep up with her New Yorker subscription.