×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: December 2, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Demna Apologizes for Ad Campaign Depicting Children

Business

Farfetch Outlook Sends Stock Down 34.9%

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Picks Date for 2024 Cruise Show

The 20 Best Women’s Winter Coats and Jackets to Snuggle Into This Cold Weather Season

Stay warm and look stylish with these expert-approved picks.

best winter coats and winter jackets for women lead art
Courtesy of North Face and Nordstrom

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Winter coats and jackets for women are those seasonal necessities you can’t live without. Like timeless leather pants, cozy pajamas, or a warm sweater dress, the best outerwear provides warmth, and versatility and, nowadays, can be downright fashion-forward. Offering a stylish finishing touch to any cold-weather ensemble, the best winter coats are truly your most important buy of the season. However, let’s not forget the real reason for wearing a coat. 

Kate Bellman, the Managing Fashion Editor at Nordstrom, tells WWD Shop, “Coats and jackets are probably the single most important purchase for the winter months because they are that essential item that adds both function and fashion to your wardrobe.” She continues, “It’s important that we stay warm (and dry!) throughout the winter season, so finding the right one based on your environment is important.” Based on where you are living or perhaps a trip you might be taking, your search for winter outerwear may look a bit different from another. 

Related Galleries

Tim Hamilton, VP/Head of Global Creative at The North Face, agrees, telling us, “Jackets provide both outer layer protection against the elements, as well as an immediate expression of style. The best jackets offer style, warmth, performance, and versatility in wear.” The elements can really dictate the kind of coat you might be searching for, depending on your needs. 

“A women’s coat is also a forever piece, so it makes sense that it’s such a considered purchase and worth spending the time to find the right one,” Bellman states. “Even though we want to look chic and stylish in our coats, they also need to be useful as we move throughout our lives commuting or participating in winter activities. Two essential details for me are always a hood and functional pockets. I rarely consider a coat without both or either.” This return to a function-first mindset is being seen across the board. 

“We’re seeing a return to classic, trusted design elements from outdoor performance outerwear,” Hamilton says. “Consumers want technical performance capabilities that feed into the style component.” Overall, consumers are looking for products that offer fashion and function all at the same time. Because of this, many brands have started investing in this demand and focusing their outerwear efforts on the best technology, fabrics, and resources to create the best products. 

Functionality is, at the core, the one common component that must be considered in your hunt for the best women’s winter coat or jacket. Still, when it comes to the look and style of things, Bellman tells us, “a big trend in outerwear this season reflects that of fashion in general, which is a bright, bold color. Most of us already have a neutral coat, but this season, electrifying color adds a great refresh across all outerwear styles.” Investing in something with color will breathe new life into your coat closet and break up the doldrums, bringing a refreshing twist to this year’s investment.  

Below, keep scrolling to find the best winter coats and jackets for women to buy now, along with expert tips for what to look for in a warm winter coat and the different types on the market that you can choose from.

Related: The Best Fall Jackets for Women

Top Winter Coats and Jackets for Women 2022

Apparis Catalina Faux Leather & Shearling Bomber Jacket

Best Faux Shearling Winter Jacket for Women

  • Sizes: XS-XXL 
  • Colorways: Black and white 
  • Fabric: 100% polyethylene with 100% polyester faux shearling     

Apparis is known for its fashionable faux fur designs, and this leather bomber style, complete with faux shearling trim on the collar, pocket, and cuff, makes for a stylish jacket that will look cool while protecting you from the elements. It has an oversized fit with plenty of room for layers, from your favorite fitted turtleneck to a chunky cashmere crew. Wear with your favorite jeans for a sleek, city-chic look that will go from day to night effortlessly. 

Apparis Catalina Faux Leather & Shearling Bomber Jacket $500 Buy Now

The North Face Women’s Summit Series Pumori Down Parka

Best High-Performance Puffer Winter Jacket for Women 

  • Sizes: XS-XL 
  • Colorways: Red   
  • Fabric: 100% recycled nylon with non-PFC durable water-repellent (non-PFC DWR) finish   
  • Special features: 800 fill ProDown with water repellency; certified to the Responsible Down Standard (RDS) by Control Union

“Another current favorite for those extra cold temperatures is our Summit Series Pumori Down Parka,” Hamilton says. “This product’s Cloud Down construction helps increase overall warmth but offers light carry and packability.” Featuring an 800-fill pro-down, this lightweight puffer will keep you extremely warm and dry. It’s also small enough to be packed in a suitcase and has a helmet-compatible hood and adjustable internal cinch cord to ensure the right fit.

The North Face Women’s Summit Series Pumori Down Parka $650 Buy Now

Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket   

Best Mid-Length Winter Coat for Women

  • Sizes: XXS-5X  
  • Colorways: 13 colorways, including beige, black, gray, green, navy, red, yellow, khaki camo and green camo   
  • Fabric: 100% polyester; Body/Sleeve Filler: 90% duck down, 10% duck feather     
  • Special features: Polyester with a density 60% higher than usual in the market. It has excellent windproof and warm-keeping quality  

Amazon’s viral Orolay coat doesn’t show signs of losing its caché anytime soon. Still one of the favorite outerwear purchases on the site, the Thickened Down Jacket has a warm, fleece-lined hood, special side zippers, and lots of pockets to create this cute and casual coat that will keep you warm when outside facing the elements. Hitting below the hip, it offers coverage and practicality, offering excellent windproof and warm-keeping qualities. Available in a variety of colorways, there is something for everyone.

What reviewers say: “I have had this jacket for one year now, and I love it! It still looks like new, and I have used it to death. It fits great, and by great, I mean the sleeves, cuffs, and bottom of the jacket fit perfectly, but the body of the jacket allows for layers underneath. The hood is amazing, soft, and super warm. The jacket also has a ton of pockets. You do not need a purse when wearing this jacket.” 

Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket    $149.99 Buy Now

Mackage Women’s Mai Coat  

Best Wool Winter Coat for Women

  • Sizes: XXS-XL  
  • Colorways: Camel  
  • Fabric: 100% wool     

Mackage has been perfecting luxury outerwear since 1999, and their classic Mai coat does not miss the mark. Made from 100% wool, the double-faced, oversized silhouette drapes perfectly on every body shop. Designed with an oversized shawl collar and easy belted tie-waist, the coat is practical, versatile, and fashion-forward. The smart design goes well with everything from knit dresses and heeled boots to jeans and chunky boots for a more casual approach. 

Mackage Women’s Mai Coat   $950 Buy Now

Moose Knuckles Women’s Belle Cote Down Parka 

Best Long Puffer Winter Coat for Women  

  • Sizes: XS-XL 
  • Colorways: Black 
  • Fabric: 100% nylon shell and 90% down/10% feather fill     
  • Special features: Removable hood and drawcord-toggle waist 

If you’re looking for something that will flatter your figure but keep you toasty, this calf-hitting puffer coat is the one. The drawcord-toggle waist will nip in at the waistline, so you don’t feel like you’re wearing a full-on sleeping bag. The medium weight will ensure you don’t overheat through whatever elements are in store. Extra add-ons include a versatile two-way zipper, a removable hood, and a puffed collar for added warmth. Wear yours for everyday warmth with everything from sweats to floral dresses.

Moose Knuckles Women’s Belle Cote Down Parka  $1090 Buy Now

Stand Studio Maria Coat 

Best Fashionable Winter Coat for Women

  • Sizes: 32-44FR  
  • Colorways: Mint/Off White Check 
  • Fabric: 80% polyester/20% wool shell and 100% polyester fill   

Stand Studio is a Copenhagen-based brand specializing in outerwear, all with a unique, Scandinavian touch. The plush Maria coat is made from heavyweight, non-stretch faux fur and fits oversized for a cool-girl spin on the sherpa trend. Made with a mint green and cream grid print pattern, this cozy option will be great for days when you want to make a statement. From casual to dressy, wear yours for a stylish alternative to your classic menswear coat.

Stand Studio Maria Coat  $695 Buy Now

Canada Goose Everleigh Bomber Performance Satin Jacket  

Best Bomber Winter Jacket for Women

  • Sizes: 2XS-3XL  
  • Colorways: Willow grey, black, white, quicksand, and stillwater blue 
  • Fabric: Made from performance satin and 625 fill power 
  • Special features: Water-repellent and responsibly sourced duck down used in fill 

When you are looking for something sporty and simple, Canada Goose’s Everleigh bomber jacket melds both elements for a stylish, casual option. The classic coat hits at hip length and is offered in their ultra-soft Performance Satin, a midweight, water-repellent fabric designed with performance and durability in mind. The weight of this jacket is best for temperatures ranging from 14°F to -4°F and is also entirely fur-free.

What reviewers say: “Love Love it!!!! Love the large hood for blustery days. It’s so warm!!!! Had lots of compliments.”

Canada Goose Everleigh Bomber Performance Satin Jacket   $1150 Buy Now

Musier Paris Myriam Velvet Trench Coat  

Best Winter Trench Coat for Women

  • Sizes: 34-42FR  
  • Colorways: Brown 
  • Fabric: 89% polyester, 9% nylon, 2% elastane    

When temps are above freezing, a classic trench in a corduroy material is ideal for commuting to the office or out-of-office meetings when a little polish is needed. Musier Paris’ velvet trench blends your favorite coat shape with an iconic cold weather-appropriate fabric for a totally ‘70s feeling in the best ways. This coat has an oversized shape, belted waist, and classic trench silhouette and is easy to layer and style with anything in your closet. Wear yours with winter whites for an afternoon coffee date or a winter floral dress for a slightly more elevated look.

 

Musier Paris Myriam Velvet Trench Coat    $365 Buy Now

Patagonia Women’s Recycled High-Pile Fleece Down Jacket

Best Fleece Winter Jacket for Women

  • Sizes: XS-XL 
  • Colorways: Oyster White and Bearfoot tan  
  • Fabric: 100% recycled polyester ½”-pile fleece, insulated with 700-fill-power Recycled Down     
  • Special features: Lined with 100% recycled polyester ripstop to block cold and wind and Fair Trade Certified™ sewn  

If you are looking for something that will be eco-conscious yet still keep you extremely warm, Patagonia’s Recycled High-Pile Fleece Down Jacket is your best bet. Made from ultra-warm recycled polyester and insulated with recycled down, this is a style you can feel good about investing in from head to toe. The asymmetrical front shawl collar design and raglan sleeves keep things modern and fresh. The boxy fit hits hip length and is great for a day of errands or a casual adventure. 

What reviewers say: “This fleece is extremely cozy and has a great fit all around. Perfect for super cold days with lots of layers.”

Patagonia Women’s Recycled High-Pile Fleece Down Jacket $299 Buy Now

Perfect Moment Women’s 2 Layer Sub-Peak Jacket 

Best Ski Jacket for Women

  • Sizes: XS-L   
  • Colorways: Navy and black  
  • Fabric: 90% polyester, 10% polyurethane    
  • Special features: RECCO System Reflector, which makes you searchable to the rescuers should rescue be needed  

Perfect Moment is known for their high-quality skiwear, ensuring a design that works in snowy, rainy, and dry conditions. This jacket offers two-layer insulation, four-way stretch, and 3D mesh shoulder protection, all for a highly technical approach to dressing for the elements. Other features include an internal balaclava, cuffs, a goggle pocket, and an adjustable hood for extra warmth and protection. This jacket needn’t be reserved for only the ski lift either. Its many high-tech functions will prove high-powered on the street as well.

Perfect Moment Women’s 2 Layer Sub-Peak Jacket  $1250 Buy Now

Topshop Faux Leather Trench Coat

Best Faux Leather Trench Coat for Women

  • Sizes: 4-12 
  • Colorways: Black 
  • Fabric: 100% polyurethane     
  • Special features: Machine washable 

Upgrade your favorite spring coat shape to a winterized version by choosing a faux-leather version, like this Topshop style. The faux leather structure will ward off the winter wind factors, all while keeping you on-trend. This trench has a chocolate brown hue and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Pair yours with a holiday dress for your next cocktail party or jeans and a sweater for a day of shopping.

What reviewers say: “Loved the feel, but my usual size (6-8) was huge!”

Topshop Faux Leather Trench Coat 167  $133.6 Buy Now

Baum Und Pferdgarten Dua Oversize Puffer Jacket 

Best Belted Winter Jacket for Women

  • Sizes: XS-L  
  • Colorways: Red  
  • Fabric: 100% recycled nylon with 100% polyester fill 
  • Special features: Made from recycled materials 

High-volume color is a must for this season, and Baum Und Pferdgarten’s oversized puffer jacket in bold red checks off all the boxes in terms of function and design. Made from shiny, vibrant recycled nylon, the puffed coat features a flattering waist belt and deep front pockets to hold your phone, credit card, keys, and more. The sporty style can be dressed up with heels and a festive skirt for your next holiday gathering or simply worn for an apres ski lunch on your next winter getaway.

Baum Und Pferdgarten Dua Oversize Puffer Jacket  $439  $263.40 Buy Now

Isabel Marant Étoile Gabriel Coat

Best Plaid Winter Coat for Women

  • Sizes: 32-44FR 
  • Colorways: Ecru and anthracite 
  • Fabric: 63% wool/33% polyester/4% other fibers     

A tailored wool coat is a mainstay in every closet. Try Isabel Marant Étoile’s blanket coat, cut from a seasonal plaid printed fabric, to make yours that much more standout. It’s an ideal topper when you want to look a little more pulled together without carrying too much bulk. The knee-length coat has an easy button front, side slits, and relaxed collar and shoulder design for that effortless take on French dressing. Throw a coordinating scarf and your favorite beanie atop for a no-frills winter look.

 

Isabel Marant Étoile Gabriel Coat  $695 Buy Now

Aritzia The Super Puff₂O Long Coat 

Best Women’s Winter Coat for Extreme Cold

  • Sizes: 3XS-XL  
  • Colorways: 11 colorways including forest pine green, modern taupe, marble grey, dark moss green, seagrass green, rich mocha brown, truffle, elegant charcoal, gunmetal green, black and total eclipse  
  • Fabric: 100% polyamide; Back coating: polyurethane; Lining: 100% polyamide; Cuffs: 81% nylon, 19% elastane; Fill: 90% goose down, 10% goose feathers    
  • Special features: 100% responsibly sourced goose down, certified to the Responsible Down Standard, and 100% waterproof fabric 

By now, you most likely have heard about Aritzia’s Super Puff outerwear collection. This season, they have upgraded their iconic goose-down puffers to be entirely waterproof. This long winter coat for women has all the bells and whistles you need to get through the coldest months ahead. It has high-tech features, including water and windproof fabric and side slit snap closures. It delivers warmth up to -40°F, making it the warmest winter coat for women. So, jump on this highly coveted style before it sells out.

Aritzia The Super Puff₂O Long Coat  $450 Buy Now

Ganni Quilted Ripstop Coat 

Best Quilted Winter Coat for Women 

  • Sizes: 4-14   
  • Colorways: Teak  
  • Fabric: 100% recycled polyester    
  • Special features: Made from recycled materials   

“A quilted jacket is a timeless style that is the workhorse of my wardrobe,” Bellman tells WWD Shop. “It’s as seamless to wear on the weekends casually or transition to more dressed-up occasions. There are a lot of modern silhouettes in stores this season, so there truly is a version for everyone.” Bellman’s current pick? This boxy coat from Scandinavian It-brand Ganni. This is an outerwear option you will reach for time and again, featuring plenty of fashion-forward details like the oversized, inverted pleat swallowtail collar and notched side hem. 

Ganni Quilted Ripstop Coat  $475 Buy Now

Christopher Kane Double Breasted Coat  

Best Menswear-Inspired Winter Coat for Women

  • Sizes: 2-12 
  • Colorways: Grey 
  • Fabric: Outer: 90% virgin wool, 8% cashmere, 2% elastane; Inner: 100% viscose 
  • Special features: Gold-tone metal chain embellishment at back  

Invest in this Christopher Kane double-breasted wool menswear style as an option to wear through the years with style and substance. The traditional cut receives a modern-day treatment with a delicate chain belt that trims the waist, making for a unique touch that still feels refined. Deep front pockets keep your hands warm when needed, while the below-knee-length hemline keeps you covered on inclement-weather days. Wear yours for work or play, you will find it to be that versatile.

Christopher Kane Double Breasted Coat   $2245 Buy Now

Lululemon Pack It Down Jacket

Best Lightweight Winter Coat for Women

  • Sizes: 0-14  
  • Colorways: Green jasper, pomegranate, cassis and black 
  • Fabric: 85% nylon, 15% elastane body and 85% grey goose down/ 15% grey goose feathers fill 
  • Special features: Water-resistant, Diamond Stretch™ fabric and 100% of down is certified to the Responsible Down Standard (RDS)

Winter brings on a lot of layering, and Lululemon’s Pack It Down Jacket makes for the ideal in-between piece that can be worn as a standalone jacket or layered up with your other favorite coats for optimum warmth. Made from their signature, water-resistant Diamond Stretch fabric, you won’t need to worry about rain, snow, and more when wearing this slim-fit style. It sits just below the bum, offering coverage for those who might feel more comfortable. Hidden phone sleeves, a removable hood, and an included stuff sack add to the wide range of diverse extras, making for a well-rounded option. 

What reviewers say: “I love this jacket! It doesn’t get super cold here (Northern CA), so the jacket is perfect. Fits great, has a little stretch, and sits at just the right length. I washed it, and it looked good as new after a gentle cycle and low dryer.”

Lululemon Pack It Down Jacket  $198 Buy Now

Columbia Women’s Whirlibird IV Interchange Jacket

Best Shell Winter Jacket for Women

  • Sizes: XS-XXL   
  • Colorways: 9 colorways including marionberry crossdye, nocturnal look-up print, chalk aurelian print, white terrain print, white lookup print, cirrus grey crossdye, dark nocturnal, black crossdye and nocturnal aurelian print    
  • Fabric: Legacy Dobby 72% nylon, 28% polyester shell  
  • Special features: Omni-Heat™ reflective lining and Thermarator™ 100% polyester insulation 

True to Columbia’s versatile designs, the Whirlibird IV Interchange jacket features removable layers that can be added or removed depending on your needs. The Omni-Tech waterproof capabilities ensure that you will remain dry no matter the condition, and the Thermarator Insulation ensures extreme warmth. It’s a great option for days on the slopes or other outdoor winter activities and will make you feel fully protected and comfortable. 

What reviewers say: “I love this jacket! It fits great and is comfortable. I really like the inside synthetic jacket as well! Great ski jacket option and converts if it’s warmer outside. I recommend it!”.

Columbia Women’s Whirlibird IV Interchange Jacket $230 Buy Now

The North Face Women’s 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket 

Best Plus Size Winter Coat for Women

  • Sizes: 1X-3X   
  • Colorways: Black, harbor blue, dark oak, and wasabi   
  • Fabric: 100% recycled nylon ripstop with non-PFC durable water-repellent (non-PFC DWR) finish and 700 goose down fill 
  • Special features: Certified by the Responsible Down Standard (RDS) and made with recycled materials 

“I, of course, have to recommend The North Face Nuptse,” Hamilton says. “An icon in its own right. The Nuptse was the first of its kind to prioritize performance that could stand up in the mountains, but with timeless iconic style fit for city streets.” Available in both regular and plus sizes for women, this jacket receives The North Face’s highest warmth rating with 700-fill down, a waterproof finish, and a removable hood. A classic with good reason, the oversized fit is inspired by the brand’s iconic streetwear design from the ‘90s. 

What reviewers say: “Unbelievably warm, able to pack it in my big pocketbook as I’m shopping or driving, for storage!”

The North Face Women’s 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket  $320 Buy Now

Nobis Gibson Ladies Reversible Oversized Puffer  

Best Printed Winter Coat for Women

  • Sizes: XXS-XXL 
  • Colorways: White floral and plain chalk/atomic, fawn, black, marine and chalk  
  • Fabric: Premium 3-Ply Micro Denier to Premium Lightweight Nobis DP Nylon fabrication     
  • Special features: Contains lower impact materials with sustainability attributes, including bluesign® approved and Standard 100 by OEKO-TEXT certified materials 

Windproof, waterproof, and seam-sealed, Nobis’ Gibson for women is a high-functioning coat made to withstand the elements. Offered with a lifetime warranty, this cute winter coat for women is a purchase you can feel good about investing in. Featuring a Sympatex membrane to seal out any water and Durable Water Repellent to repel moisture, you’ll be sure to stay dry. Another great design function is the reversible element, so when you tire of the soft white floral print, you can turn it into a black winter coat for women.

Nobis Gibson Ladies Reversible Oversized Puffer   $1095 Buy Now

What to Look for in a Winter Coat for Women

  • Insulation Type: “When shopping for the right down parka or puffer jacket, it’s important to understand what level of fill-down you need,” Bellman explains. “The higher the number, the warmer the jacket.” Hamilton adds, “I’d also look for jackets created with responsibly sourced or recycled down.”  
  • Coverage: “Seek fit and function, and for me, the right ‘fit’ means a comfortable fit with room to layer,” Hamilton says. “You should also factor in decisions about purchasing cropped or waist length based on your warmth needs. For example, you’ll need ¾ or longer for full body warmth.” Bellman adds, “When it comes to long coats, I also look for dual options of both snaps and a zipper in case I don’t want to close the full length.”    
  • Quality: “Quality is key when it comes to jackets, so you’ll want to look for a timeless design from a trusted brand that knows how to make great outerwear,” Hamilton points out. “The best outerwear brands should also be able to produce the same high-quality jackets more sustainably, so if there is an option, I would also recommend looking for sustainably-sourced jackets when possible.”  
  • Style: “If I had to boil it down to the most essential coats to have in your wardrobe, they are a cold-weather down parka, a casual quilted jacket, and a midi to long-length wool coat,” Bellman says. “With winter weather becoming more unpredictable, it is key to have options,” Hamilton adds. “I recommend a capsule of high quality, top performance jackets ranging from a light shell for the rain to varied insulated weights for colder temperatures.” Additionally, once you have secured your go-to winter coat, experiment with different hues such as green, navy, and white winter coats for women.

The Different Types of Winter Jackets and Coats for Women

  • Puffer Jackets for Women: From mild to moderate, puffer coats and jackets are essential to every climate.  From styles that are lightweight and packable, lending themselves to be great for travel or when extra layers are needed, to full force parkas with high down count and cushiony layers, there are a variety of types to find the perfect one for you. 
  • Women’s Leather Jackets: Leather is a quintessential cold-weather material that is generally worn when temperatures are not subzero. It can make for a great going-out jacket or coat or can be layered with a liner for more warmth on chillier days. Bellman suggests a leather trench coat, telling us, “Leather is also a chic update to the classic trench silhouette.”  
  • Sherpa/Faux Fur Coats for Women: Faux fur and sherpas have been on consumers’ minds for the last few seasons due to their cozy and fuzzy nature and have become a must-have in every closet. From teddy jackets to longer, full-length styles, this is always a classic choice.  
  • Women’s Shell Jackets: Whether rain, shine, ski, or beyond, shell jackets will protect you from the elements without being too bulky. Its versatility makes it a great piece for the in-between months, often being waterproof. Look for fleece and down linings if you need something with a bit more heat. 
  • Tailored Wool Coats for Women: “The wool coat is a classic investment piece that is the singular elevated essential of your wardrobe,” Bellman proclaims. “This style makes a great wear-to-work coat, as well as for winter holidays. Timeless and tailored, these coats add a lot of refinement to a well-wounded coat closet.” 

Meet the Experts

  • Kate Bellman started with Nordstrom in November 2012, and after a decade with the company, has held roles in the Designer Digital Merchandising area, as a Fashion Director for Footwear, and now as her current role as Head of Editorial for fashion campaigns and content. 
  • Tim Hamilton has been with The North Face for more than five years, leading the brand’s creative vision and direction for its innovative product design. Tim Hamilton is also an American fashion designer known for minimalist sportswear. Previously, he launched his own menswear label in 2006. He is a three-time CFDA nominee and the winner of the 2009 CFDA/Swarovski Award for Menswear.

Meet the Author 

  • Kristina Rutkowski is a New York-based freelance writer and editor focusing on fashion. She was previously the Senior Fashion Market Editor at InStyle, covering everything trends and shopping. She has also worked in the fashion departments at Self and Glamour. Her bylines have appeared on Vogue.com, TheZoeReport.com, VanityFair.com, and InStyle.com. Editing fashion throughout her career, she has been able to see, try and research the best brands available today. 
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

Hot Summer Bags

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

20 Best Women's Winter Coats 2022 - Top Cold Weather Jackets for Women

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad