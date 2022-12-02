The 20 Best Women’s Winter Coats and Jackets to Snuggle Into This Cold Weather Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Winter coats and jackets for women are those seasonal necessities you can’t live without. Like timeless leather pants, cozy pajamas, or a warm sweater dress, the best outerwear provides warmth, and versatility and, nowadays, can be downright fashion-forward. Offering a stylish finishing touch to any cold-weather ensemble, the best winter coats are truly your most important buy of the season. However, let’s not forget the real reason for wearing a coat.

Kate Bellman, the Managing Fashion Editor at Nordstrom, tells WWD Shop, “Coats and jackets are probably the single most important purchase for the winter months because they are that essential item that adds both function and fashion to your wardrobe.” She continues, “It’s important that we stay warm (and dry!) throughout the winter season, so finding the right one based on your environment is important.” Based on where you are living or perhaps a trip you might be taking, your search for winter outerwear may look a bit different from another.

Tim Hamilton, VP/Head of Global Creative at The North Face, agrees, telling us, “Jackets provide both outer layer protection against the elements, as well as an immediate expression of style. The best jackets offer style, warmth, performance, and versatility in wear.” The elements can really dictate the kind of coat you might be searching for, depending on your needs.

“A women’s coat is also a forever piece, so it makes sense that it’s such a considered purchase and worth spending the time to find the right one,” Bellman states. “Even though we want to look chic and stylish in our coats, they also need to be useful as we move throughout our lives commuting or participating in winter activities. Two essential details for me are always a hood and functional pockets. I rarely consider a coat without both or either.” This return to a function-first mindset is being seen across the board.

“We’re seeing a return to classic, trusted design elements from outdoor performance outerwear,” Hamilton says. “Consumers want technical performance capabilities that feed into the style component.” Overall, consumers are looking for products that offer fashion and function all at the same time. Because of this, many brands have started investing in this demand and focusing their outerwear efforts on the best technology, fabrics, and resources to create the best products.

Functionality is, at the core, the one common component that must be considered in your hunt for the best women’s winter coat or jacket. Still, when it comes to the look and style of things, Bellman tells us, “a big trend in outerwear this season reflects that of fashion in general, which is a bright, bold color. Most of us already have a neutral coat, but this season, electrifying color adds a great refresh across all outerwear styles.” Investing in something with color will breathe new life into your coat closet and break up the doldrums, bringing a refreshing twist to this year’s investment.

Below, keep scrolling to find the best winter coats and jackets for women to buy now, along with expert tips for what to look for in a warm winter coat and the different types on the market that you can choose from.

Related: The Best Fall Jackets for Women

Apparis Catalina Faux Leather & Shearling Bomber Jacket Best Faux Shearling Winter Jacket for Women Sizes: XS-XXL

XS-XXL Colorways: Black and white

Black and white Fabric: 100% polyethylene with 100% polyester faux shearling Apparis is known for its fashionable faux fur designs, and this leather bomber style, complete with faux shearling trim on the collar, pocket, and cuff, makes for a stylish jacket that will look cool while protecting you from the elements. It has an oversized fit with plenty of room for layers, from your favorite fitted turtleneck to a chunky cashmere crew. Wear with your favorite jeans for a sleek, city-chic look that will go from day to night effortlessly. Apparis Catalina Faux Leather & Shearling Bomber Jacket $500 Buy Now

The North Face Women’s Summit Series Pumori Down Parka Best High-Performance Puffer Winter Jacket for Women Sizes: XS-XL

XS-XL Colorways: Red

Red Fabric: 100% recycled nylon with non-PFC durable water-repellent (non-PFC DWR) finish

100% recycled nylon with non-PFC durable water-repellent (non-PFC DWR) finish Special features: 800 fill ProDown with water repellency; certified to the Responsible Down Standard (RDS) by Control Union “Another current favorite for those extra cold temperatures is our Summit Series Pumori Down Parka,” Hamilton says. “This product’s Cloud Down construction helps increase overall warmth but offers light carry and packability.” Featuring an 800-fill pro-down, this lightweight puffer will keep you extremely warm and dry. It’s also small enough to be packed in a suitcase and has a helmet-compatible hood and adjustable internal cinch cord to ensure the right fit. The North Face Women’s Summit Series Pumori Down Parka $650 Buy Now

Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket Best Mid-Length Winter Coat for Women Sizes: XXS-5X

XXS-5X Colorways: 13 colorways, including beige, black, gray, green, navy, red, yellow, khaki camo and green camo

13 colorways, including beige, black, gray, green, navy, red, yellow, khaki camo and green camo Fabric: 100% polyester; Body/Sleeve Filler: 90% duck down, 10% duck feather

100% polyester; Body/Sleeve Filler: 90% duck down, 10% duck feather Special features: Polyester with a density 60% higher than usual in the market. It has excellent windproof and warm-keeping quality Amazon’s viral Orolay coat doesn’t show signs of losing its caché anytime soon. Still one of the favorite outerwear purchases on the site, the Thickened Down Jacket has a warm, fleece-lined hood, special side zippers, and lots of pockets to create this cute and casual coat that will keep you warm when outside facing the elements. Hitting below the hip, it offers coverage and practicality, offering excellent windproof and warm-keeping qualities. Available in a variety of colorways, there is something for everyone. What reviewers say: “I have had this jacket for one year now, and I love it! It still looks like new, and I have used it to death. It fits great, and by great, I mean the sleeves, cuffs, and bottom of the jacket fit perfectly, but the body of the jacket allows for layers underneath. The hood is amazing, soft, and super warm. The jacket also has a ton of pockets. You do not need a purse when wearing this jacket.” Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket $149.99 Buy Now Mackage Women’s Mai Coat Best Wool Winter Coat for Women Sizes: XXS-XL

XXS-XL Colorways: Camel

Camel Fabric: 100% wool Mackage has been perfecting luxury outerwear since 1999, and their classic Mai coat does not miss the mark. Made from 100% wool, the double-faced, oversized silhouette drapes perfectly on every body shop. Designed with an oversized shawl collar and easy belted tie-waist, the coat is practical, versatile, and fashion-forward. The smart design goes well with everything from knit dresses and heeled boots to jeans and chunky boots for a more casual approach. Mackage Women’s Mai Coat $950 Buy Now

Moose Knuckles Women’s Belle Cote Down Parka Best Long Puffer Winter Coat for Women Sizes: XS-XL

XS-XL Colorways: Black

Black Fabric: 100% nylon shell and 90% down/10% feather fill

100% nylon shell and 90% down/10% feather fill Special features: Removable hood and drawcord-toggle waist If you’re looking for something that will flatter your figure but keep you toasty, this calf-hitting puffer coat is the one. The drawcord-toggle waist will nip in at the waistline, so you don’t feel like you’re wearing a full-on sleeping bag. The medium weight will ensure you don’t overheat through whatever elements are in store. Extra add-ons include a versatile two-way zipper, a removable hood, and a puffed collar for added warmth. Wear yours for everyday warmth with everything from sweats to floral dresses. Moose Knuckles Women’s Belle Cote Down Parka $1090 Buy Now

Stand Studio Maria Coat

Best Fashionable Winter Coat for Women

Sizes: 32-44FR

32-44FR Colorways: Mint/Off White Check

Mint/Off White Check Fabric: 80% polyester/20% wool shell and 100% polyester fill

Stand Studio is a Copenhagen-based brand specializing in outerwear, all with a unique, Scandinavian touch. The plush Maria coat is made from heavyweight, non-stretch faux fur and fits oversized for a cool-girl spin on the sherpa trend. Made with a mint green and cream grid print pattern, this cozy option will be great for days when you want to make a statement. From casual to dressy, wear yours for a stylish alternative to your classic menswear coat.

Stand Studio Maria Coat $695 Buy Now

Canada Goose Everleigh Bomber Performance Satin Jacket Best Bomber Winter Jacket for Women Sizes: 2XS-3XL

2XS-3XL Colorways: Willow grey, black, white, quicksand, and stillwater blue

Willow grey, black, white, quicksand, and stillwater blue Fabric: Made from performance satin and 625 fill power

Made from performance satin and 625 fill power Special features: Water-repellent and responsibly sourced duck down used in fill When you are looking for something sporty and simple, Canada Goose’s Everleigh bomber jacket melds both elements for a stylish, casual option. The classic coat hits at hip length and is offered in their ultra-soft Performance Satin, a midweight, water-repellent fabric designed with performance and durability in mind. The weight of this jacket is best for temperatures ranging from 14°F to -4°F and is also entirely fur-free. What reviewers say: “Love Love it!!!! Love the large hood for blustery days. It’s so warm!!!! Had lots of compliments.” Canada Goose Everleigh Bomber Performance Satin Jacket $1150 Buy Now

Musier Paris Myriam Velvet Trench Coat

Best Winter Trench Coat for Women

Sizes: 34-42FR

34-42FR Colorways: Brown

Brown Fabric: 89% polyester, 9% nylon, 2% elastane

When temps are above freezing, a classic trench in a corduroy material is ideal for commuting to the office or out-of-office meetings when a little polish is needed. Musier Paris’ velvet trench blends your favorite coat shape with an iconic cold weather-appropriate fabric for a totally ‘70s feeling in the best ways. This coat has an oversized shape, belted waist, and classic trench silhouette and is easy to layer and style with anything in your closet. Wear yours with winter whites for an afternoon coffee date or a winter floral dress for a slightly more elevated look.

Patagonia Women’s Recycled High-Pile Fleece Down Jacket

Best Fleece Winter Jacket for Women

Sizes: XS-XL

XS-XL Colorways: Oyster White and Bearfoot tan

Oyster White and Bearfoot tan Fabric: 100% recycled polyester ½”-pile fleece, insulated with 700-fill-power Recycled Down

100% recycled polyester ½”-pile fleece, insulated with 700-fill-power Recycled Down Special features: Lined with 100% recycled polyester ripstop to block cold and wind and Fair Trade Certified™ sewn

If you are looking for something that will be eco-conscious yet still keep you extremely warm, Patagonia’s Recycled High-Pile Fleece Down Jacket is your best bet. Made from ultra-warm recycled polyester and insulated with recycled down, this is a style you can feel good about investing in from head to toe. The asymmetrical front shawl collar design and raglan sleeves keep things modern and fresh. The boxy fit hits hip length and is great for a day of errands or a casual adventure.

What reviewers say: “This fleece is extremely cozy and has a great fit all around. Perfect for super cold days with lots of layers.”

Patagonia Women’s Recycled High-Pile Fleece Down Jacket $299 Buy Now

Perfect Moment Women’s 2 Layer Sub-Peak Jacket Best Ski Jacket for Women Sizes: XS-L

XS-L Colorways: Navy and black

Navy and black Fabric: 90% polyester, 10% polyurethane

90% polyester, 10% polyurethane Special features: RECCO System Reflector, which makes you searchable to the rescuers should rescue be needed Perfect Moment is known for their high-quality skiwear, ensuring a design that works in snowy, rainy, and dry conditions. This jacket offers two-layer insulation, four-way stretch, and 3D mesh shoulder protection, all for a highly technical approach to dressing for the elements. Other features include an internal balaclava, cuffs, a goggle pocket, and an adjustable hood for extra warmth and protection. This jacket needn’t be reserved for only the ski lift either. Its many high-tech functions will prove high-powered on the street as well. Perfect Moment Women’s 2 Layer Sub-Peak Jacket $1250 Buy Now

Topshop Faux Leather Trench Coat Best Faux Leather Trench Coat for Women Sizes: 4-12

4-12 Colorways: Black

Black Fabric: 100% polyurethane

100% polyurethane Special features: Machine washable Upgrade your favorite spring coat shape to a winterized version by choosing a faux-leather version, like this Topshop style. The faux leather structure will ward off the winter wind factors, all while keeping you on-trend. This trench has a chocolate brown hue and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Pair yours with a holiday dress for your next cocktail party or jeans and a sweater for a day of shopping. What reviewers say: “Loved the feel, but my usual size (6-8) was huge!” Topshop Faux Leather Trench Coat 167 $133.6 Buy Now

Baum Und Pferdgarten Dua Oversize Puffer Jacket

Best Belted Winter Jacket for Women

Sizes: XS-L

XS-L Colorways: Red

Red Fabric: 100% recycled nylon with 100% polyester fill

100% recycled nylon with 100% polyester fill Special features: Made from recycled materials

High-volume color is a must for this season, and Baum Und Pferdgarten’s oversized puffer jacket in bold red checks off all the boxes in terms of function and design. Made from shiny, vibrant recycled nylon, the puffed coat features a flattering waist belt and deep front pockets to hold your phone, credit card, keys, and more. The sporty style can be dressed up with heels and a festive skirt for your next holiday gathering or simply worn for an apres ski lunch on your next winter getaway.

Baum Und Pferdgarten Dua Oversize Puffer Jacket $439 $263.40 Buy Now

Isabel Marant Étoile Gabriel Coat

Best Plaid Winter Coat for Women

Sizes: 32-44FR

Colorways: Ecru and anthracite

Fabric: 63% wool/33% polyester/4% other fibers

A tailored wool coat is a mainstay in every closet. Try Isabel Marant Étoile’s blanket coat, cut from a seasonal plaid printed fabric, to make yours that much more standout. It’s an ideal topper when you want to look a little more pulled together without carrying too much bulk. The knee-length coat has an easy button front, side slits, and relaxed collar and shoulder design for that effortless take on French dressing. Throw a coordinating scarf and your favorite beanie atop for a no-frills winter look.

Isabel Marant Étoile Gabriel Coat $695 Buy Now

Aritzia The Super Puff₂O Long Coat

Best Women’s Winter Coat for Extreme Cold

Sizes: 3XS-XL

3XS-XL Colorways: 11 colorways including forest pine green, modern taupe, marble grey, dark moss green, seagrass green, rich mocha brown, truffle, elegant charcoal, gunmetal green, black and total eclipse

11 colorways including forest pine green, modern taupe, marble grey, dark moss green, seagrass green, rich mocha brown, truffle, elegant charcoal, gunmetal green, black and total eclipse Fabric: 100% polyamide; Back coating: polyurethane; Lining: 100% polyamide; Cuffs: 81% nylon, 19% elastane; Fill: 90% goose down, 10% goose feathers

100% polyamide; Back coating: polyurethane; Lining: 100% polyamide; Cuffs: 81% nylon, 19% elastane; Fill: 90% goose down, 10% goose feathers Special features: 100% responsibly sourced goose down, certified to the Responsible Down Standard, and 100% waterproof fabric

By now, you most likely have heard about Aritzia’s Super Puff outerwear collection. This season, they have upgraded their iconic goose-down puffers to be entirely waterproof. This long winter coat for women has all the bells and whistles you need to get through the coldest months ahead. It has high-tech features, including water and windproof fabric and side slit snap closures. It delivers warmth up to -40°F, making it the warmest winter coat for women. So, jump on this highly coveted style before it sells out.

Aritzia The Super Puff₂O Long Coat $450 Buy Now

Ganni Quilted Ripstop Coat

Best Quilted Winter Coat for Women

Sizes: 4-14

4-14 Colorways: Teak

Teak Fabric: 100% recycled polyester

100% recycled polyester Special features: Made from recycled materials

“A quilted jacket is a timeless style that is the workhorse of my wardrobe,” Bellman tells WWD Shop. “It’s as seamless to wear on the weekends casually or transition to more dressed-up occasions. There are a lot of modern silhouettes in stores this season, so there truly is a version for everyone.” Bellman’s current pick? This boxy coat from Scandinavian It-brand Ganni. This is an outerwear option you will reach for time and again, featuring plenty of fashion-forward details like the oversized, inverted pleat swallowtail collar and notched side hem.

Ganni Quilted Ripstop Coat $475 Buy Now

Christopher Kane Double Breasted Coat

Best Menswear-Inspired Winter Coat for Women

Sizes: 2-12

2-12 Colorways: Grey

Grey Fabric: Outer: 90% virgin wool, 8% cashmere, 2% elastane; Inner: 100% viscose

Outer: 90% virgin wool, 8% cashmere, 2% elastane; Inner: 100% viscose Special features: Gold-tone metal chain embellishment at back

Invest in this Christopher Kane double-breasted wool menswear style as an option to wear through the years with style and substance. The traditional cut receives a modern-day treatment with a delicate chain belt that trims the waist, making for a unique touch that still feels refined. Deep front pockets keep your hands warm when needed, while the below-knee-length hemline keeps you covered on inclement-weather days. Wear yours for work or play, you will find it to be that versatile.

Christopher Kane Double Breasted Coat $2245 Buy Now

Lululemon Pack It Down Jacket

Best Lightweight Winter Coat for Women

Sizes: 0-14

0-14 Colorways: Green jasper, pomegranate, cassis and black

Green jasper, pomegranate, cassis and black Fabric: 85% nylon, 15% elastane body and 85% grey goose down/ 15% grey goose feathers fill

85% nylon, 15% elastane body and 85% grey goose down/ 15% grey goose feathers fill Special features: Water-resistant, Diamond Stretch™ fabric and 100% of down is certified to the Responsible Down Standard (RDS)

Winter brings on a lot of layering, and Lululemon’s Pack It Down Jacket makes for the ideal in-between piece that can be worn as a standalone jacket or layered up with your other favorite coats for optimum warmth. Made from their signature, water-resistant Diamond Stretch fabric, you won’t need to worry about rain, snow, and more when wearing this slim-fit style. It sits just below the bum, offering coverage for those who might feel more comfortable. Hidden phone sleeves, a removable hood, and an included stuff sack add to the wide range of diverse extras, making for a well-rounded option.

What reviewers say: “I love this jacket! It doesn’t get super cold here (Northern CA), so the jacket is perfect. Fits great, has a little stretch, and sits at just the right length. I washed it, and it looked good as new after a gentle cycle and low dryer.”

Lululemon Pack It Down Jacket $198 Buy Now

Columbia Women’s Whirlibird IV Interchange Jacket

Best Shell Winter Jacket for Women

Sizes: XS-XXL

Colorways: 9 colorways including marionberry crossdye, nocturnal look-up print, chalk aurelian print, white terrain print, white lookup print, cirrus grey crossdye, dark nocturnal, black crossdye and nocturnal aurelian print

Fabric: Legacy Dobby 72% nylon, 28% polyester shell

Special features: Omni-Heat™ reflective lining and Thermarator™ 100% polyester insulation

True to Columbia’s versatile designs, the Whirlibird IV Interchange jacket features removable layers that can be added or removed depending on your needs. The Omni-Tech waterproof capabilities ensure that you will remain dry no matter the condition, and the Thermarator Insulation ensures extreme warmth. It’s a great option for days on the slopes or other outdoor winter activities and will make you feel fully protected and comfortable.

What reviewers say: “I love this jacket! It fits great and is comfortable. I really like the inside synthetic jacket as well! Great ski jacket option and converts if it’s warmer outside. I recommend it!”.

Columbia Women’s Whirlibird IV Interchange Jacket $230 Buy Now

The North Face Women’s 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket Best Plus Size Winter Coat for Women Sizes: 1X-3X

1X-3X Colorways: Black, harbor blue, dark oak, and wasabi

and wasabi Fabric: 100% recycled nylon ripstop with non-PFC durable water-repellent (non-PFC DWR) finish and 700 goose down fill

100% recycled nylon ripstop with non-PFC durable water-repellent (non-PFC DWR) finish and 700 goose down fill Special features: Certified by the Responsible Down Standard (RDS) and made with recycled materials “I, of course, have to recommend The North Face Nuptse,” Hamilton says. “An icon in its own right. The Nuptse was the first of its kind to prioritize performance that could stand up in the mountains, but with timeless iconic style fit for city streets.” Available in both regular and plus sizes for women, this jacket receives The North Face’s highest warmth rating with 700-fill down, a waterproof finish, and a removable hood. A classic with good reason, the oversized fit is inspired by the brand’s iconic streetwear design from the ‘90s. What reviewers say: “Unbelievably warm, able to pack it in my big pocketbook as I’m shopping or driving, for storage!” The North Face Women’s 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket $320 Buy Now

Nobis Gibson Ladies Reversible Oversized Puffer

Best Printed Winter Coat for Women

Sizes: XXS-XXL

Colorways: White floral and plain chalk/atomic, fawn, black, marine and chalk

Fabric: Premium 3-Ply Micro Denier to Premium Lightweight Nobis DP Nylon fabrication

Special features: Contains lower impact materials with sustainability attributes, including bluesign® approved and Standard 100 by OEKO-TEXT certified materials

Windproof, waterproof, and seam-sealed, Nobis’ Gibson for women is a high-functioning coat made to withstand the elements. Offered with a lifetime warranty, this cute winter coat for women is a purchase you can feel good about investing in. Featuring a Sympatex membrane to seal out any water and Durable Water Repellent to repel moisture, you’ll be sure to stay dry. Another great design function is the reversible element, so when you tire of the soft white floral print, you can turn it into a black winter coat for women.

Nobis Gibson Ladies Reversible Oversized Puffer $1095 Buy Now

What to Look for in a Winter Coat for Women Insulation Type: “When shopping for the right down parka or puffer jacket, it’s important to understand what level of fill-down you need,” Bellman explains. “The higher the number, the warmer the jacket.” Hamilton adds, “I’d also look for jackets created with responsibly sourced or recycled down.” Coverage: “Seek fit and function, and for me, the right ‘fit’ means a comfortable fit with room to layer,” Hamilton says. “You should also factor in decisions about purchasing cropped or waist length based on your warmth needs. For example, you’ll need ¾ or longer for full body warmth.” Bellman adds, “When it comes to long coats, I also look for dual options of both snaps and a zipper in case I don’t want to close the full length.” Quality: “Quality is key when it comes to jackets, so you’ll want to look for a timeless design from a trusted brand that knows how to make great outerwear,” Hamilton points out. “The best outerwear brands should also be able to produce the same high-quality jackets more sustainably, so if there is an option, I would also recommend looking for sustainably-sourced jackets when possible.” Style: “If I had to boil it down to the most essential coats to have in your wardrobe, they are a cold-weather down parka, a casual quilted jacket, and a midi to long-length wool coat,” Bellman says. “With winter weather becoming more unpredictable, it is key to have options,” Hamilton adds. “I recommend a capsule of high quality, top performance jackets ranging from a light shell for the rain to varied insulated weights for colder temperatures.” Additionally, once you have secured your go-to winter coat, experiment with different hues such as green, navy, and white winter coats for women.

The Different Types of Winter Jackets and Coats for Women Puffer Jackets for Women: From mild to moderate, puffer coats and jackets are essential to every climate. From styles that are lightweight and packable, lending themselves to be great for travel or when extra layers are needed, to full force parkas with high down count and cushiony layers, there are a variety of types to find the perfect one for you. Women’s Leather Jackets: Leather is a quintessential cold-weather material that is generally worn when temperatures are not subzero. It can make for a great going-out jacket or coat or can be layered with a liner for more warmth on chillier days. Bellman suggests a leather trench coat, telling us, “Leather is also a chic update to the classic trench silhouette.” Sherpa/Faux Fur Coats for Women: Faux fur and sherpas have been on consumers’ minds for the last few seasons due to their cozy and fuzzy nature and have become a must-have in every closet. From teddy jackets to longer, full-length styles, this is always a classic choice. Women’s Shell Jackets: Whether rain, shine, ski, or beyond, shell jackets will protect you from the elements without being too bulky. Its versatility makes it a great piece for the in-between months, often being waterproof. Look for fleece and down linings if you need something with a bit more heat. Tailored Wool Coats for Women: “The wool coat is a classic investment piece that is the singular elevated essential of your wardrobe,” Bellman proclaims. “This style makes a great wear-to-work coat, as well as for winter holidays. Timeless and tailored, these coats add a lot of refinement to a well-wounded coat closet.”