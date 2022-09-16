Celebrate Fashion Month With Iconic WWD Photographs You Can Buy Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

New York Fashion Week came — and went — with many exciting moments, including the two-day Fairchild Media Fashion Museum gallery and the launch of the WWD store to coincide with the exhibition. As “Fashion Month” continues with London, Milan, and Paris fashion weeks, now is a great time to purchase a piece of fashion history that adds some sartorial magic to any living space.

The WWD shop has a treasure trove of iconic fashion moments captured in photographs from Fairchild Media’s archives. With this new digital store, lovers of design, style, and photography can own candid and staged moments of fashion history, including backstage images and showroom snapshots.

Since 1892, WWD has been documenting pivotal moments in fashion and is now sharing its unparalleled behind-the-scenes access with the world. These exclusive shots, which date back to the ’60s, showcase how fashion has evolved over the years and pay homage to the trailblazing talents who foresaw fashion’s future and made it a reality.

“Not only is the WWD Store a natural extension of the 110-year-plus Fairchild legacy, but it’s also a testament to how the brand continues to build its equity and grow in new ways and on new platforms to connect to the industry and the consumer we serve,” says Amanda Smith, president of Fairchild Media Group.

Prints from legends of the photographic medium — from Michel Maurou and Tim Jenkins to Guy Marineau — are available alongside the familiar roll call of luxury fashion designers like Ralph Lauren, Anne Klein, Karl Lagerfeld, and Halston. The art ranges from $20 for a small-scale unframed print to $560 for large-scale photos with frames, making a great gift idea for you or the fashionista on your holiday gifting list.

No matter what kind of era you or they are a fan — Kate Moss’ Calvin Klein years or Halston’s ubiquitous ’70s and ’80s — there’s something for everyone at the WWD store.

Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite archival images you can purchase today.

CK by Calvin Klein Resort 1994 Collection

In 1992 Kate Moss signed with American designer Calvin Klein and subsequently appeared in a series of advertisements for his brand. Klein played a huge role in the making of Moss’ career. Here, she is wearing a minimalist suit from Calvin Klein’s Spring 1995 ready-to-wear collection.

Yves Saint Laurent Spring 1985 Haute Couture Collection

This photo showcases Yves Saint Laurent’s “Broadway Suit” collection, inspired by George Gershwin, the first American opera. It also pays tribute to the elegant women of Harlem dressed in their Sunday best, which consisted of plaid and stripe silk accents and classic trousers.

Versace Fall 1993 Ready to Wear Collection

In 1974, Gianni Versace founded his first all-leather label, Complice. Versace’s signature designs combined luxury with lust in an exhilarating blend that left even jaded fashion audiences jaw-dropped. During this time, his creations captured the ‘Rock Chic’ trend of the era, which feels more relevant than ever today with the grunge aesthetic at its peak.

Chanel Fall 1983 Haute Couture Collection

This piece of art is all about Chanel’s iconic suit. Not many fashion items withstood the test of time like a Chanel tweed two-piece. The famed set not only lived on to become a fashion symbol but also a representation of the liberated woman. It was worn by many notable figures, including Jackie Kennedy and Princess Diana, and has become a representation of sophistication and a permanent staple for the heritage label.

Pauline Trigère Fall 1980 Ready To Wear Collection

French-American designer Pauline Trigere became famous for using common textiles like cotton and wool in her eveningwear designs. She also introduced the jumpsuit, which became essential to Halston’s glamorous ’70s style. This photograph shows Trigere’s potential to elevate practical workwear to a fashion favorite.

