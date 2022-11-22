Fashion Insiders, Rejoice! WWD Store Is Having a 15% Off Black Friday Sale on Iconic Fashion Prints and More.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.
We all have those friends who stop us dead in our tracks as we’re ticking off holiday shopping (aka, the ones who seems to have everything). Instead of opting for a gift card or candle, go with something that aligns with their style-forward taste. WWD Store has a collection of archival fashion prints that will elicit “oohs” and “ahhs” from the girls and guys in your life that love all things fashion, photography, and design. And right now, everything in the store is 15% off.
The recently launched WWD Store features iconic fashion moments from Fairchild Media’s archives, going back to the 1960s. WWD has been at the forefront of fashion since 1892, and this collection of prints lets anyone own a slice of that history. Pick a print that features your friend’s favorite photographer, stylistic era, or designer (be it Christian Dior or Karl Lagerfeld) for a meaningful gift. You can choose from a range of print sizes and opt for framing, so all you have to do is wrap it up. You can also shop discounts on WWD Store’s branded merchandise, from baseball hats to totes and sweatshirts, which your fashion insider friends will be eager to sport.
Get the 15% off discount before time’s up, and don’t forget to make the most of other Black Friday deals while you’re at it. We’ve scoured top shopping destinations like Ulta and Nordstrom to find the best discounts and specials on all things fashion and beauty. The upcoming weeks are the best window of the year to find major sales on personal essentials and special gifts: You’ll find low prices on hair dryers and special discounts on sauna blankets, shoes, and fragrance. Get started with these WWD specials.