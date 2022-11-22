×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 22, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Black Friday Preview: Uncertainty Rising

Business

Fendi Introduces Uber Luxury Store Concept With Three VIP Rooms in Dubai

Fashion

Raf Simons Shutters Namesake Label

Fashion Insiders, Rejoice! WWD Store Is Having a 15% Off Black Friday Sale on Iconic Fashion Prints and More.

These historic images make amazing gifts for the style obsessed in your life.

framed prints

We all have those friends who stop us dead in our tracks as we’re ticking off holiday shopping (aka, the ones who seems to have everything). Instead of opting for a gift card or candle, go with something that aligns with their style-forward taste. WWD Store has a collection of archival fashion prints that will elicit “oohs” and “ahhs” from the girls and guys in your life that love all things fashion, photography, and design. And right now, everything in the store is 15% off.

The recently launched WWD Store features iconic fashion moments from Fairchild Media’s archives, going back to the 1960s. WWD has been at the forefront of fashion since 1892, and this collection of prints lets anyone own a slice of that history. Pick a print that features your friend’s favorite photographer, stylistic era, or designer (be it Christian Dior or Karl Lagerfeld) for a meaningful gift. You can choose from a range of print sizes and opt for framing, so all you have to do is wrap it up. You can also shop discounts on WWD Store’s branded merchandise, from baseball hats to totes and sweatshirts, which your fashion insider friends will be eager to sport.

Get the 15% off discount before time’s up, and don’t forget to make the most of other Black Friday deals while you’re at it. We’ve scoured top shopping destinations like Ulta and Nordstrom to find the best discounts and specials on all things fashion and beauty. The upcoming weeks are the best window of the year to find major sales on personal essentials and special gifts: You’ll find low prices on hair dryers and special discounts on sauna blankets, shoes, and fragrance. Get started with these WWD specials.

CK by Calvin Klein Resort 1994 Collection

Yes, Kate Moss deserves real estate on your gallery wall. In this image, photographer Thomas Iannaccone captured her in New York City for CK Calvin Klein’s rebrand as a sportswear label garnered towards the young, smartly dressed consumer.

print

CK by Calvin Klein Resort 1994 Collection from $20  from $17 Buy Now

Versace Fall 1993 Ready to Wear Collection

Put some Versace on your shelf with print by photographer Art Streiber, which encapsulates the brand’s opulence.

Versace Fall 1993 Ready to Wear Collection from $20  from $17 Buy Now

Halston at the Bergdorf Goodman Department Store, 1964

This print pictures Roy Halston fitting a custom hat on a woman at Bergdorfs. Harry Morrison photographed this glimpse into Halston’s early days as a custom hat designer.

print

Halston at the Bergdorf Goodman Department Store, 1964 from $20  from $17 Buy Now

Marc Jacobs with His Dog Tiger in New York City, 1992

This candid of Marc Jacobs with his Dalmatian, Tiger, is just the thing for your friend that’s always shopping for her pup.

print

Marc Jacobs with His Dog Tiger In New York City, 1992 from $20  from $17 Buy Now

Ralph Lauren Spring 1995 Ready to Wear Collection

Model Bridget Hall is pictured in head-to-toe Ralph Lauren, embodying the brand’s cool Americana ethos.

print

Ralph Lauren Spring 1995 Read To Wear Collection from $20  from $17 Buy Now

Chloé by Karl Lagerfeld Summer 1981 Ready to Wear Collection

Legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld gave WWD exclusive access to a fitting at Chloé’s Paris studio. Here, Lagerfeld is detailing a dress with floral appliqués.

Chloé by Karl Lagerfeld Summer 1981 Ready to Wear Collection from $20  from $17 Buy Now

Yves Saint Laurent Fall 1985 Haute Couture Collection

Long-time YSL muse Mounia Orosemane poses in the designer’s Paris atelier in the 80s. This image by photographer Guy Marineau oozes French elegance.

Yves Saint Laurent Fall 1985 Haute Couture Collection from $20  from $17 Buy Now

The Not-So-Basic Gray Sweatshirt

Cozy up with a subtly branded crewneck sweatshirt made of plush cotton fleece.

sweatshirt

WWD Store The Not-So-Basic Gray Sweatshirt $70  $59.50 Buy Now

The “Dad” Hat

Made of washed cotton twill with a flexible brim, this is the hat you’ll reach for the most on sunny days.

hat

BUY NOW: $35  $29.75 Buy Now

