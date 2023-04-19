These Top Amazon Silk Pillowcases Are on Sale for Less Than $6 Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Sinking into a deep and dreamy sleep is vital for all kinds of wellness reasons, but choosing a silk pillowcase to rest your head on is the secret to receiving your nightly dose of ‘beauty sleep.’ While sleeping on silk is often expensive, right now, Amazon is running a hidden sale on silk pillowcases, with some that cost as little as $6.

Amazon’s secret silk pillowcase sale features brands including Amazon Basics, Zimasilk, and Suatien, which use pure Mulberry silk for the highest quality product. These durable, stain-resistant pillowcases protect hair and skin from damage and add a posh, hotel-at-home touch to any bedding. Perhaps best of all, these silk pillowcases are machine-washable, making them super easy to clean (at least once per week). The Amazon pillowcases on sale come in a wide range of sizes and a plethora of colors and neutrals, so it’ll be a breeze to find an option or two that fits your bedroom aesthetic.

According to WebMD, proper beauty sleep calls for at least seven hours of rest, and, in that time, your skin is busy repairing and regenerating itself after a long day of absorbing UV damage and pollution. As you doze off, the body naturally produces the hormone melatonin, which allows the skin to switch to “healing mode” and accelerate the hair growth cycle. So considering how many hours you spend laying on your pillow, choosing the proper pillowcase, such as a silk one, is essential for beauty maintenance.

Silk pillowcases are much gentler on delicate features, as opposed to cotton. They absorb much less moisture, reducing the spreading of bacteria that causes breakouts. The buttery-smooth feel of silk also erases the potential of waking up with facial sleep lines that could develop into deep wrinkles over time. Compared to typical cotton pillowcases, silk is also much better for your hair because it reduces frizz and the likelihood of breakage at night. Since the fabric won’t soak up healthy moisture, your locks will wake up hydrated, soft, and shiny.

It’s rare that we find Amazon’s top-selling silk pillowcases for a discount, so we highly recommend you don’t sleep on this deal and order some silk to sleep on instead!

