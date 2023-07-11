The Best Amazon Prime Day Home Deals From Nest New York, Dyson, Ember Mug, and More Top Brands You Don’t Want to Miss

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived with some of biggest deals you can score this summer. Beyond the deep discounts on tech gadgets, there’s a treasure trove of amazing deals on home goods just waiting to be discovered — and we’ve rounded up some of the very best options.

Prime Day is the perfect time to refresh your home with everything from luxury candles, fresh bed sheets, and essential kitchen appliances. You can find huge markdowns on brands like Ninja, Dyson, and Casper — all of which rarely go on sale. And while many of the products are necessities, there are plenty of luxuries (like sumptuous bath towels and hand soaps!) that will make your daily life easier or act as perfect holiday gifts.

Running just today and tomorrow, Amazon Prime members can expect to receive all of their new goodies in as few as two days. If you’re not a Prime member, it’s super easy to sign up — and now is definitely the time to make the jump. After signing up for a 30-day free trial, the service is only $14.99 per month, and it more than pays for itself in saved shipping costs and early access to sales.

While we have rounded up some of our favorite mark downs so far, make sure you keep checking back through entirety of the sale as new things get marked down regularly. Don’t worry, we’ll keep you updated on the latest and greatest finds as they come through.

Ember Smart Mug #1 Bestseller in Novelty Coffee Mugs Keep your coffee at your ideal temperature throughout the morning with the Ember Mug. You can control the temperature from an app on your phone, and it will stay charged for up to 80-minutes on its own or longer if you keep it on its coaster. What reviewers say: “I got this for my wife because she drinks her coffee slow. She works from home and absolutely loves it. Now she wants one for the main level of our home. 110% satisfied.” Courtesy of Amazon Ember Smart Mug $149 $99.95 Buy Now At amazon

Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Amazon’s Choice With 120-minutes of run time, you can cover your entire home with the Dyson Outsize+. It has a large waste bin and powerful suction so that you can be sure your floors are spotless. What reviewers say: “Amazing battery life, it is able to be used on any surface, rugs, or carpet that we have in the house.” Courtesy of Amazon Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $950 $717 Buy Now on amazon

Molekule Air Pro Air Purifier Not only will this air purifier kill up to 99.97-percent of the air particles in your home, it’s portable and can be easily carried from room to room. It’s FDA-cleared to destroy all viruses, bacteria, odors, smoke, pet dander and mold. What reviewers say: “There’s just no two ways about it. Buy it and try it in your space for a few hours, you won’t believe the difference. No other purifier works anywhere near as well.” Courtesy of Amazon Molekule Air Purifier $1,015 $649 Buy Now at amazon

Casper Weighted Blanket Choose between 10, 15 and 20-pound options for this weighted blanket. It’s filled with glass pallets and polyester, all of which is held in place by quilted channels. It also comes in four neutral color ways that go with lots of different design aesthetics. What Reviewers Say: “The blanket gives you the pressure of a hug without the heat of another body against you.” Courtesy of Amazon Casper Weighted Blanket $189 $113 Buy Now at amazon

Nest Fragrances Reed Diffuser Invest in this sleek diffuser that will last for months. This scent is a summery lemongrass and ginger, however there’s a huge selection of other fragrances that are marked down as well. What Reviewers Say: “I was initially put off by the price because I felt it was too expensive, but I will say that the product is effective and has lasted over 6 months and is still hanging in there.” Courtesy of Amazon Nest Fragrances Reed Diffuser $60 $44 Buy Now at amazon

Body Restore Shower Steamers #1 Bestseller in Bath Bombs Not only do these shower steamers have more than 36,000 five-star Amazon reviews, but they’ve also gone viral on TikTok for their stress-relieving qualities. Made with lavender essential oils, simply drop the little pellets in the floor of the shower and wait for a curtain of relaxing steam to turn your space into a spa. What reviewers say: “I love the scent used for these and how it fills my bathroom when I use them. They typically last for the entire length of my shower as well.” Courtesy of Amazon Body Restore Shower Steamers $40 $30 Buy Now at amazon

Ninja Mini Air Fryer Amazon’s Choice With more than 15,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this Ninja air fryer is perfect for smaller kitchens. It has 1,000-watts of power, cooking food super quickly while leaving it super crispy. What reviewers say: “Meals that used to take an hour or two now take 25 minutes max!” Courtesy of Amazon Ninja Mini Air Fryer $89 $79 Buy Now on amazon

Blissy Silk Pillowcase Amazon’s Choice Available in six color ways, this Blissy silk pillowcase will keep you cool throughout the night. The soft mulberry silk will prevent hair breakage and maintain a balanced moisture barrier on your facial skin. What reviewers say: “This is the third Blissy pillowcase I’ve purchased and I’ll forever be a fan! The silk feels cool on my face all night long, and the silky-smooth texture is amazing.” Courtesy of Amazon Blissy Silk Pillowcase $59 $35.33 Buy Now on Amazon

Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus Stand Mixer Amazon’s Choice With 10 speeds to choose from and a 3.5-quart capacity, this smaller version of the traditional Kitchenaid stand mixer still packs a powerful punch. It still has a tilt-head design, and 250-watts of power. What reviewers say: “I am so happy I bought this! It is small enough to tuck into a corner on my countertop and powerful enough to easily handle single batches of cookies and mashed potatoes.” Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus Stand Mixer $380 $260 Buy Now on amazon

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Amazon’s Choice Save money by making your own sparkling water at home with SodaStream’s Art Sparkling Water Maker. Not only is this sleek device narrow to keep from taking up your counter space, its accompanying CO2 tank makes up to 60-liters of water. You can also control the amount of carbonation based on your preferences. What reviewers say: “I love my soda stream. Took me seconds to install the cartridge and I was drinking a bottle of sparkling water within minutes.” Courtesy of Amazon SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker $150 $100 Buy Now on amazon

Cozy Earth Queen Sheet Set Indulge in the softest sheets you’ll ever buy. This Cozy Earth set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases, all of which are made of 100-percent viscose from bamboo. You can also choose from five different fresh color ways. What reviewers say: “The sheets are smooth and Jersey-like but better. I can turn over easily without feeling overheated.” Courtesy of Amazon Cozy Earth Queen Sheet Set $369 $240 Buy Now on amazon

Casper Original Pillow The original Casper pillow features a polyester fill as well as ample neck support thanks to a 2-inch gusset that acts as the pillow’s backbone. The pillow is also clump-resistant so that you never have to worry about it fully bouncing back. What reviewers say: “Very nice quality and sleeps like a luxurious down pillow. Highly recommend.” Courtesy of Amazon Casper Original Pillow $117 $81.90 Buy Now on amazon

Keurig K- Slim Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker This single-serve Keurig comes with the brand’s new multistream technology, which adds flavor to every single cup. It has a 46-ounce water reservoir, and it can accommodate eight, ten or twelve ounce cups. What reviewers say: “Small footprint and quiet, I got this to replace my big Keurig after 12 years!” Courtesy of Amazon Keurig K- Slim Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $130 $96 Buy Now on amazon

Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set This Caraway cream-colored set includes a 10.5-inch frying pan, a 3-quart sauce pan with a lid, a 6.5-quart dutch oven with a lid, a 4.5-quart sauté pan with a lid, and four modular magnetic pan racks. Finally, it comes with a canvas lid holder and hooks. The set distributes heat evenly thanks to the stainless steel and glossy enamel. What reviewers say: “Love how easy it is to clean. You only need water and sponge. No soap needed!!” Courtesy of Amazon Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set $395 $355 Buy Now on amazon

Hilife Steamer for Clothes #1 Bestseller in Travel Garment Steamers This Hilife steamer is the perfect option if you’re looking for something small enough to travel with, but large enough to have a substantial water bank. It also has 700-watts of power that help emit a strong stream of steam. What reviewers say: “I could not be more impressed with this device! I have no reason to ever take my iron out again (lol). It heats up super fast and got those stubborn wrinkles out of a pair of linen pants in just a few minutes.” Courtesy of Amazon Hilife Steamer for Clothes $37 $30 Buy Now on amazon

Amazon Prime Day is absolutely ideal in terms of timing. With markdowns on larger items like patio furniture, the sale will hook you up with find that will help you make the most of the remaining summer months. That said, it’s also the perfect time to stock up on cozy holiday gifts early, especially since the sale usually offers some of the largest markdowns that you’re likely to see this year. Whether you’re looking for cozy blankets or silk pillowcases, or you’re finally ready to purchase that indoor air purifier you’ve been eyeing, you’re sure to find options that will go easy on your wallet.

