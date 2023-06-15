The 20 Best Designer Coffee Table Books for Luxury Fashion Lovers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Is there anything more elegant than a stack of designer coffee table books placed in a living space? Aesthetically speaking, a glossy-paged book is a stylish way of reflecting personal loves and interests while also serving as a beautiful source of inspiration. What’s more, a hard-backed book will make an incredibly thoughtful gift for a loved one that will far outlive hand-delivered flowers or luxury candles.

“I actually gift coffee table books to my partner for every single birthday or Christmas. I also tend to gift luxury coffee table books really anytime I can,” says noted residential interiors and architecture design expert Tara Dennis of Archie Bolden. “The reason I love them is that there are so many out there, so many different kinds, that you can find something that’s very unique to a person and speaks to who they are. It shows a lot of thought and consideration.” Tara recommends writing a little note on the inside cover as a thoughtful reminder of when and why the book was gifted to them.

As beautiful on the outside as the photographs and words on the inside, a treasured designer coffee table book can even become as integral to the home as a piece of furniture or precious ornament. “There is no diminishing the appeal of a book as an object in its own right,” says Tilly Maccalister-Smith, contributing editor at Wallpaper. “Many of mine have been shipped back and forth across the Atlantic at some point due to various house moves, but having your books around you feels very comforting.”

If you’re unsure where to start, Assouline remains one of the most popular publishers. Publishing books on fashion, art, architecture, travel, design, and more in hard-backed books filled with quality paper and beautiful imagery, its designer fashion coffee table books are considered the height of luxury. “Assouline is known for producing high-end, luxurious books that are often used as decor pieces in addition to being read. Their books are typically oversized, with high-quality paper and printing, and often include intricate designs and artwork,” explains Dennis. “They also collaborate with well-known brands and designers to create books that are unique and highly sought after.”

So, to help you sift through the hundreds of luxury coffee table books, we’ve selected 20 of our favorites. With selections from our experts Tilly and Tara, we’ve also chosen books to satisfy a spectrum of interests, from culture vultures to traveling nomads and design obsessives.

Read on to find the most stylish coffee table books to buy right now.

Top Designer Coffee Table Books of 2023

1,000 Places to See Before You Die Book

Best Designer Coffee Table Book for Travelers

Size: 10″ x 1.44″ x 13.13″

10″ x 1.44″ x 13.13″ About the author: Patricia Schultz is a New York Times bestselling author, travel journalist, and contributing editor to Travel Weekly.

Patricia Schultz is a New York Times bestselling author, travel journalist, and contributing editor to Travel Weekly. Retailer availability: Amazon, Pottery Barn

This beautiful hard-backed coffee table book is the perfect way to inspire dreams of wanderlust. Collated by best-selling author Patricia Schultz, the 1,000 Places to See Before You Die book contains over 1,000 vivid color photographs with in-depth entries of each major city. Every image was hand-selected by Schultz to perfectly encapsulate the essence of the location. Travel with her from the volcanic island of Madeira to Bhutan’s winding ‘Tiger’s Nest’ track and Rome’s Piazza del Campidoglio.

What the reviewers say: “Both the information and the presentation — more than 1,000 color photos pack the 532 thick, glossy pages — are a vast departure from the no-nonsense original [edition of 1,000 Places to See Before You Die]. The packaging is undoubtedly prettier, but the DNA of the book remains the same. It’s the ultimate travel wish list.”

1,000 Places to See Before You Die Book Buy Now at amazon

1,000 Places to See Before You Die Book Buy Now at pottery barn

Burberry By Assouline Book

Best Designer Coffee Table Book for Fashion Lovers

Size: 27.8″ x 35.4″ x D 4.5″

27.8″ x 35.4″ x D 4.5″ About the author: Alexander Fury is a fashion journalist, author, and critic.

Alexander Fury is a fashion journalist, author, and critic. Retailer availability: Assouline, Burberry

Released in March 2023, this beautiful coffee table book is the perfect gift for a fashion lover. It’s written by style journalist, author, and critic, Alexander Fury and celebrates 165 years of the British luxury brand Burberry through rich illustrations, archive photography, and notable events. What’s more, it sits within Assouline’s Legends Collection, making it a beautiful addition to other books in this series or as a stunning standalone book.

Burberry by Assouline $164.52 Buy Now at burberry

Burberry by Assouline $164.52 Buy Now at assouline

Tom Ford 001 and 002 Deluxe Book

Best Fashionable Coffee Table Book

Size: Boxed set of two books: 11.28” x 2.3” x 14.75”

Boxed set of two books: 11.28” x 2.3” x 14.75” About the author: The author of this book is the American fashion designer Tom Ford, with contributions from Bridget Foley, executive editor of WWD. It also includes a foreword by Anna Wintour, Global Editorial Director of Vogue and Chief Content Officer of Condé Nast, and an introduction by Graydon Carter, editor of Air Mail.

The author of this book is the American fashion designer Tom Ford, with contributions from Bridget Foley, executive editor of WWD. It also includes a foreword by Anna Wintour, Global Editorial Director of Vogue and Chief Content Officer of Condé Nast, and an introduction by Graydon Carter, editor of Air Mail. Retailer availability: Amazon, Rizzoli New York

This set of fashion coffee table books celebrates the high-octane glamour of iconic American designer Tom Ford. These volumes are made from FSC-approved materials and are designed to be beautiful collector’s items for fans of the label and those who appreciate Ford’s opulent approach to fashion and sexuality. 001 catalogs Ford’s work at Saint Laurent and Gucci, while 002 is a visual ode to the designer’s eponymous brand spanning menswear, womenswear, cosmetics, and eyewear. Given Ford’s recent announcement of his retirement from the label, this is a real piece of fashion history that a fan is sure to treasure.

What the reviewers say: “I have wanted this book for a long time. I don’t ever buy such expensive books, but I finally caved and got it. When it was delivered, I immediately opened it and ended up spending over an hour completely involved in this book. It is such a beautiful book. And I loved being able to get more into Tom Fords mind, vision, and life. What an iconic man and fashion designer”.

Tom Ford 001 and 002 Deluxe Book $79.99 Buy Now at amazon

Tom Ford 001 and 002 Deluxe Book $79.99 Buy Now at rizzoli

Estée Lauder, A Beautiful Life Book

Best Designer Coffee Table Book for Beauty Obsessives

Size: 11” x 14”

11” x 14” About the author: This book includes guidance from Estée Lauder’s granddaughters, Aerin and Jane Lauder.

This book includes guidance from Estée Lauder’s granddaughters, Aerin and Jane Lauder. Retailer availability: Aerin, Assouline, and Amazon

This luxury coffee table book celebrates the life of the legend and visionary Estée Lauder. Compiled in the format of a family album, it includes personal letters, private photographs, and archives from the cosmetics empire thanks to the help of Lauder’s granddaughters, Aerin and Jane. We love the insight into Lauder’s famed parties, which stars such as Frank Sinatra and Princess Grace of Monaco attended.

Estée Lauder, A Beautiful Life $193.04 Buy Now at amazon

Estée Lauder, A Beautiful Life $195 Buy Now at aerin

Estée Lauder, A Beautiful Life $195 Buy Now at assouline

Palm Beach by Aerin Lauder Hardcover Book

Best Designer Coffee Table Book for Beach Babes

Size: 13 x 9.8 x 1.2 inches

13 x 9.8 x 1.2 inches About the author: Aerin Lauder is a designer, tastemaker, and founder of luxury lifestyle brand AERIN.

Aerin Lauder is a designer, tastemaker, and founder of luxury lifestyle brand AERIN. Retailer availability: Net-a-Porter, Assouline, Amara

This fabric-covered hardcover book by Assouline pays an ode to the iconic vacation destination of Palm Beach. The book introduces the reader to the luxury hideaway through the eyes of its author, Aerin Lauder, who has been a resident of Palm Beach for many years. From her favorite restaurants and shopping spots to her tried-and-true scenic walks, you’ll discover the most sophisticated parts of Palm Beach through over 250 beautiful illustrations.

What the reviewers say: “I love the color and content!”

Palm Beach by Aerin Lauder $105 Buy Now at net-a-porter

Vintage Remix: The Interiors of Kishani Perera

Best Designer Coffee Table Book for Design Lovers

Size: 22.86 x 2.54 x 28.58 cm

22.86 x 2.54 x 28.58 cm About the author: The book is created by Kishani Perera, a young Hollywood designer. It also includes a preface and foreword from her long-time clients, Gary Oldman and Molly Sims.

The book is created by Kishani Perera, a young Hollywood designer. It also includes a preface and foreword from her long-time clients, Gary Oldman and Molly Sims. Retailer availability: Amazon

If you love nothing better than getting a glimpse into other people’s homes, you’re sure to love spending a lazy afternoon leafing through the pages of this vintage coffee table book. Written by Hollywood designer, Kishani Perera, prepare to step into her world where vintage finds can be found at every turn — from the showrooms of Paris to the depths of eBay. Kishani also shares her top tips on buying vintage and how you can mix and match with confidence.

What the reviewers say: “I loved this book. The photos are fantastic, and her descriptions of each home are enjoyable to read. Her decorating style is one that seems very accessible and not just for the rich. I love her blend of old and new, of eBay and flea market finds with more expensive finds. Every room looks as if someone lives there, not just a showroom. Highly recommended!”

Vintage Remix: The Interiors of Kishani Perera $34.65 Buy Now at amazon

The Finer Things: Timeless Furniture, Textiles, and Details Book

Best Coffee Table Book for Gold Lovers

Size: 9.26 x 1.5 x 11.3 inches

9.26 x 1.5 x 11.3 inches About the author: This book is written by interior designer Christiane Lemieux. It also includes a foreword by Miles Redd.

This book is written by interior designer Christiane Lemieux. It also includes a foreword by Miles Redd. Retailer availability: Amazon and Penguin Random House

If you love all things gold, you’ll be drawn to this designer coffee table book by interior expert Christiane Lemieux. Its gilded cover will look beautiful atop any coffee table, especially when accented with other gold accessories. Inside, Lemieux guides the reader on becoming a purveyor of quality. She interviews a wealth of interior experts on everything from textiles and fabrics to wallpaper and paints and demonstrates her points with stunning imagery of iconic residences worldwide.

What reviewers say: “This book is awesome! The photographs are plentiful and gorgeous and there’s just enough text that makes me want to read it cover to cover. I just received it and am so surprised at how much good info is in here. I was looking for a book that shows how to mix fine antiques and artifacts with some modern pieces. This definitely shows many many examples of this and way more.”

The Finer Things: Timeless Furniture, Textiles, and Details Book<strong> </strong> $60 Buy Now at amazon

Waves: Pro Surfers and Their World Book

Best Designer Coffee Table Book for Surfers

Size: 23.75 x 3.05 x 28.7 cm

23.75 x 3.05 x 28.7 cm About the author: Thom Gilbert is an award-winning photographer.

Thom Gilbert is an award-winning photographer. Retailer availability: Amazon

Bring the drama and beauty of surfing to your home with this stunning coffee table book, Waves. It features 300 images from award-winning photographer Thom Gilbert who spent four years traveling to capture the world’s finest surfers in action. Enjoy thrilling photographs of surfers at the peak of a crest to more candid images documenting their lives back on dry land. We love the handwritten contributions, and Q&As dotted throughout the book from prominent men and women within the sport. It makes one of the best coffee table books for guys on your holiday gifting list.

What the reviewers say: “If you’re a surfer, don’t read before bed because you will be jacked on adrenaline! So good.”

Waves: Pro Surfers and Their World Book $25.99 Buy Now at amazon

Awkward Family Photos Book

Best Funny Coffee Table Book

Size: 7.8” x 8.43” x 0.71”

7.8” x 8.43” x 0.71” About the author: Mike Bender is an award-winning children’s book author and screenwriter. Doug Chernack is a screenwriter and producer.

Mike Bender is an award-winning children’s book author and screenwriter. Doug Chernack is a screenwriter and producer. Retailer availability: Amazon

We’ve all seen those awkward family photos online, and this brilliant coffee table book collates some of the finest in one hilarious book. It will make a feel-good gift for a friend who needs a giggle or something to share with family. Likewise, if you’re buying for yourself, it’s guaranteed to bring a light-hearted feel to your living space.

What the reviewers say: “Too much fun! I purchased for my eldest son as a housewarming gift for his first apartment. He wasn’t really sure what to make of it at first, mom being weird I suppose. His girlfriend cracked right up. I have a feeling it’s going to be a great conversation piece for years to come.”

Awkward Family Photos Book $30.99 Buy Now at amazon

Architectural Digest at 100: A Century of Style Book

Best Designer Coffee Table Book for Architecture

Size: 10.55” x 1.6” x 13.45”

10.55” x 1.6” x 13.45” About the author: This book was created and written by Amy Astley, named editor-in-chief of Architectural Digest in 2016.

This book was created and written by Amy Astley, named editor-in-chief of Architectural Digest in 2016. Retailer availability: Amazon, Anthropologie

Commemorating a century of style, this luxury coffee table book by Architectural Digest features archive photographs and material selected by the magazine’s discerning editors. Images shot by famous photographers such as Bill Cunningham and Horst P. also allow you to take a glimpse into the private spaces of celebrities such as David Bowie, Diana Vreeland, and the Obamas. Browse its pages whenever you’re in need of interior design inspiration.

What the reviewers say: “Probably the most beautiful coffee table book I have in my house.”

Architectural Digest at 100: A Century of Style Book $67.11 Buy Now at amazon

Architectural Digest at 100: A Century of Style Book $125 Buy Now at anthropologie

The Rihanna Book

Best Large Coffee Table Book

Size: 17” x 2.13” x 22.05”

17” x 2.13” x 22.05” About the author: Rihanna is a Barbadian-born singer, actress, and businesswoman.

Rihanna is a Barbadian-born singer, actress, and businesswoman. Retailer availability: Amazon

The Barbadian pop princess Rihanna invites you into her world with this stunning visual autobiography. The large format allows for over 500 pages with 1,050 eye-catching images of Rihanna’s childhood, music tours, and private time with her loved ones. This is a rare opportunity to enjoy the more intimate side of the star’s life and see previously unpublished photos. Its oversized cover also makes quite the statement on any coffee table.

What the reviewers say: “Pictures do this book no justice. It’s a must-buy and the biggest complement to a coffee table. A beautiful work of art.”

The Rihanna Book $111.63 Buy Now at amazon

Assouline New York by New York Book

Best Designer Coffee Table Book on New York

Size: 13 x 11 x 2 cm

13 x 11 x 2 cm About the author: This book is written by Wendell Jamieson and includes a foreword by Jay McInerney.

This book is written by Wendell Jamieson and includes a foreword by Jay McInerney. Retailer availability: Tobias Oliver, Amara, and Amazon

Whether you’re a New York resident or someone who loves to visit ‘the city that never sleeps,’ you’ll love this luxury coffee table book by Assouline. Take a tour through New York’s diverse boroughs while discovering the stories of the people that have inhabited its streets throughout the decades. From iconic Broadway moments to the Prohibition movement and the days of disco, Assouline New York by New York beautifully demonstrates how New York has changed and adapted throughout history.

What the reviewers say: “Client just moved to NY, and gifted New York by New York Book as a housewarming gift. She loves the coffee table book, which will be the center-piece of the apartment to which all else is created!”

Assouline New York by New York $275 Buy Now at amazon

Little Book of Hermès Book

Best Luxury Coffee Table Book

Size: 1.8 × 12.5 × 18 cm

1.8 × 12.5 × 18 cm About the author: Karen Homer is a London-based fashion historian. She is also a fashion journalist who has written for Harpers & Bazaar, Elle and Vogue. She has written bestselling books, including Things a Woman Should Know About Style, A Well-Dressed Lady’s Pocket Guide, and Things a Woman Should Know About Beauty.

Karen Homer is a London-based fashion historian. She is also a fashion journalist who has written for Harpers & Bazaar, Elle and Vogue. She has written bestselling books, including Things a Woman Should Know About Style, A Well-Dressed Lady’s Pocket Guide, and Things a Woman Should Know About Beauty. Retailer availability: Amazon, Pretty Little Thing

Fashion historian Karen Homer celebrates generations of the House of Hermès and its star-studded list of customers through stunning illustrations and informative text. Discover the relationship that iconic beauties such as Grace Kelly, Kim Kardashian, and Jane Birkin had with the label and its mark on the fashion landscape. Aesthetically speaking, its orange fabric cover holds 160 pages, while its miniature size looks beautiful stacked with larger books in complementing colors.

What the reviewers say: “Perfect decoration for a side table or to be stacked with other books!”

Little Book of Hermès $15.26 Buy Now at amazon

Icons by Oscar Book

Best Designer Coffee Table Book for Film Buffs

Size: 340 mm x 245 mm

340 mm x 245 mm About the author: Oscar Abolafia is a celebrated American photographer whose career has spanned over 50 years. He is particularly noted for his portrait shots of celebrities in the ‘60s and ‘70s.

Oscar Abolafia is a celebrated American photographer whose career has spanned over 50 years. He is particularly noted for his portrait shots of celebrities in the ‘60s and ‘70s. Retailers: Anthropologie, Amazon

While Icons by Oscar may be smaller than most on this list, it’s no less packed with inspiration. It features portrait photographs of over 150 icons from the ‘60s and ‘70s, shot by revered photographer Oscar Abolafia. From Elvis Presley to Sophia Loren, Dolly Parton, and Fred Astaire, this is the ultimate choice for a retro obsessive. It also comes in a gift box edition if you’re buying it for a friend or loved one.

What the reviewers say: “I ordered because of the Jack cover pic, but it’s filled to the brim with amazing pics of lots of celebrities. Very high quality and perfect for my coffee table.”

Icons by Oscar $40 Buy Now at amazon

Icons by Oscar $40 Buy Now at anthropologie

Chanel High Jewelry Coffee Table Book

Best Designer Coffee Table Book for Jewelry Lovers

Size: 14” x 16”

14” x 16” About the author : This book is written and curated by Julie Levoyer, a Paris-based writer and editor, and Agnès Muckensturm.

: This book is written and curated by Julie Levoyer, a Paris-based writer and editor, and Agnès Muckensturm. Retailers: Saks Fifth Avenue, Thames and Hudson, and Amazon

While you should never judge a book by its cover, this fashion coffee table book by Chanel makes a truly show-stopping statement. An anniversary publication, it honors 90 years since the house launched its first fine-jewelry collection under the steer of Gabrielle Chanel. Inside, stunning photography, illustrations, and images deeply dive into Chanel’s fine jewelry studio — from Gabrielle Chanel’s collections in the 1930s to Patrice Leguéreau’s more modern-day takes on Chanel’s signature symbols.

Chanel High Jewelry Coffee Table Book $136.57 Buy Now at amazon

Chanel High Jewelry Coffee Table Book $200 Buy Now at saks fifth avenue

Louis Vuitton: The Birth of Modern Luxury Updated Edition Book

Best Louis Vuitton Coffee Table Book

Size: 3 1.75 x 25.1 x 5.38 cm

3 1.75 x 25.1 x 5.38 cm About the author: This book was co-written by authors Pierre Leonforte and Eric Pujalet-Plaa. It also includes a foreword by Patrick Louis Vuitton.

This book was co-written by authors Pierre Leonforte and Eric Pujalet-Plaa. It also includes a foreword by Patrick Louis Vuitton. Retailers: Amazon, Target

Authors Pierre Leonforte and Eric Pujalet-Plaa were given full access to the Louis Vuitton archives when creating this fashion coffee table book. Originally published in 2004, it examines how the fashion house has become so iconic, steered by its three incredible leaders: Louis Vuitton and later his son George and grandson Gaston. This is an updated version of the original and includes extra pages and material that reflect the brand in its present-day incarnation.

What the reviewers say: “Purchased this book for my girlfriend as a Christmas gift. She loves fashion, be it clothes, shoes, jewelry, or purses. She burst into tears of joy when she opened this book as her gift because firstly, she was overwhelmed by the thoughtfulness of a book that embodied her passions and secondly, she the content was so comprehensive with history and photos of an iconic fashion. She’s still gushing over this gift and recently texted me, stating ‘This was a home run!'”

Louis Vuitton: The Birth of Modern Luxury Updated Edition Book $75.70 Buy Now at amazon

Louis Vuitton: The Birth of Modern Luxury Updated Edition Book $105.99 Buy Now at target

Linda Evangelista Book Photographed by Steven Meisel

Best Designer Coffee Table Book for Fashion Photography

Size: 11.5 x 1.1 x 14.96 inches

11.5 x 1.1 x 14.96 inches About the authors: This book features images shot by American fashion photographer Steven Meisel who obtained popularity and critical acclaim with his work in Vogue and Vogue Italia, as well as his photographs of his friend Madonna in her 1992 book, Sex. He is now considered one of the most successful fashion photographers in the industry.

This book features images shot by American fashion photographer Steven Meisel who obtained popularity and critical acclaim with his work in Vogue and Vogue Italia, as well as his photographs of his friend Madonna in her 1992 book, Sex. He is now considered one of the most successful fashion photographers in the industry. Retailers: Amazon

Iconic fashion photographer Steven Meisel has been photographing supermodel Linda Evangelista for over 25 years. In this soon-to-be-released coffee table book, the incredible relationship between Meisel and Evangelista is chronicled in over 180 beautiful images in a range of contexts. The foreword, written by fashion editor William Norwich, also tells the story of how the pair became friends and what has made their working relationship so special. It also comes packaged in a soft cloth case for an extra touch of luxury. Pre-order it now to be one of the first to enjoy it.

Linda Evangelista Book Photographed by Steven Meisel $150 Buy Now at amazon

Woman Made: Great Women Designers Book

The Best Designer Coffee Table Book for Feminists

Size: 25.78 x 2.22 x 29.85 cm

25.78 x 2.22 x 29.85 cm About the author: Jane Hall is an author and inaugural recipient of the British Council’s Lina Bo Bardi Fellowship .

Jane Hall is an author and inaugural recipient of the British Council’s Lina Bo Bardi Fellowship Retailers: Amazon and Phaidon

If you want to give a female friend an inspiring and empowering gift, this aqua-covered coffee table book is it. Celebrating over 200 brilliant women in product design (a typically male-dominated industry), this fully illustrated book calls out leaders in the profession, such as Florence Knoll and Ray Eames, and the iconic products they created. The simple A-Z format also allows you to find your favorites quickly and easily.

What the reviewers say: “This was a gift for my daughter and granddaughter to share and enjoy. It was very appreciated.”

Woman Made: Great Women Designers Book $51.92 Buy Now at amazon

FRAME Women in Frame Book

Best for: Denim lovers

Denim lovers Size: 9.25″x 12.125″ x 0.875″

9.25″x 12.125″ x 0.875″ About the author: Erik Torstensson is the Co-Founder & Creative Director of Frame.

Erik Torstensson is the Co-Founder & Creative Director of Frame. Retailer availability: Frame

This year FRAME, the premium denim-led ready-to-wear brand, marked its 10th anniversary with a commemorative book, Women in Frame. The 38-page fashion coffee table book, shot by co-founder Erik Torstensson, features a line-up of high-profile women wearing its designs. Torstensson describes the book as “a love letter to everyone who participated in the process and the talent that stood in front of my camera.” Some of those talents include Karlie Kloss, Imaan Hammam, and Sasha Pivovarovaand.

Women in Frame $98 Buy Now at frame

American Polychronic Book Best Designer Coffee Table Book for Photographers Size: 25 x 27.5 cm

25 x 27.5 cm About the author: This book includes an essay by Jamieson Webster, plus an additional conversation between the artist Roe Ethridge and Antwaun Sargent.

This book includes an essay by Jamieson Webster, plus an additional conversation between the artist Roe Ethridge and Antwaun Sargent. Retailer availability: Mackbooks, Gagosian Books American Polychronic celebrates the photographic work of artist Roe Ethridge. Featuring his artistic and personal work from 1999 to 2022, the book showcases Ethridge’s skill in a range of mediums in chronological order — from fine art to fashion, personal and commercial. This is a stylish and thoughtful gift for fans of Ethridge’s work or for photography lovers looking for new inspiration. American Polychronic Book $70 Buy Now at mackbook American Polychronic Book $70 Buy Now at gagosian Books

What to Look for In the Best Designer Coffee Table Books

Size and type of book: Coffee table books come in small, medium, and large sizes, so you can find one, or a stack, to fit perfectly into your home. You can also mix and match with books you already have by pulling your favorites from shelves and displaying them together. “I don’t think coffee table books need to be restricted to giant hardback photographic-led tomes,” says Tilly Maccalister-Smith, contributing editor at Wallpaper magazine. “Often, if you buy a good novel or poetry or non-fiction read in hardback and remove the paper sleeve, they will have a beautiful fabric cover underneath. Exhibition catalogs also can make great additions. For me, coffee table books are books I’m actually enjoying that end up on the coffee table – not a consciously curated thing.”

Price: There are designer coffee table books to suit all kinds of budgets – from large luxury editions that cost over $1,000 to smaller hard-backed books that cost $100 or less. As Maccalister-Smith suggests, you can also buy second-hand books and remove the covers, and mix in exhibition catalogs for a touch of interest. Not only will they look beautiful, but they’ll also remind you of a happy memory.

How to Style Your Coffee Table Books

“I tend to group all of my coffee table books according to size, and I like to do them in stacks of two or three and then put some kind of object on the top,” explains Dennis. “I also like to just stack a heap of them all around each other and basically make a little mini city of book stacks. I think that’s a really fun one; it looks great. This styling technique adds some really good mass, but they all look quite unique, so there’s a little bit of color involved as well.”

How We Selected the Best Designer Coffee Table Books

To select the best designer and fashion coffee table books, we took a deep dive into the market while drawing on our personal favorites and wishlist books. Here, we sought out the most coveted and beautiful – not to mention inspiring – books that are as enjoyable to read as they are to look at. We also considered the hundreds of online reviews of our final shortlist, employed research across the designer coffee table book market, and asked our experts, Tilly Maccalister-Smith and Tara Dennis, to share their favorites.

Why Trust WWD Since 1910, WWD — often referred to as “the fashion bible” — has been the leading industry voice of authority for senior executives in the global women’s and men’s fashion, retail and beauty communities, while also informing the consumer media that cover the market. Today, WWD’s breaking news and trend coverage continues to be a trustworthy resource for both fashion insiders and consumers alike. Our shopping editors continue to uphold WWD’s editorial standards and values with quality, expert-backed product selections. Learn more about us here.

Meet the Experts

Tilly Maccalister-Smith is a British writer and editor who has worked with some of the most revered luxury brands and publications in the world. She is also a contributing editor to Wallpaper magazine. In her move from London to New York, she has also been closely followed by her own personal collection of treasured books.

Tara Dennis is a noted residential interior and architecture design expert. She helps to create beautiful spaces for an A-list clientele in addition to noted restaurants, cafes, and other commercial projects in Atlanta, Chicago, LA, New York, Boston, Miami, and across Australia.

Meet the Author

Cat Hufton is a London-based fashion and beauty journalist who has written for some of the world’s best luxury e-commerce companies and publications, including InStyle, Harper’s Bazaar, Byrdie, and Cosmopolitan Magazine. She is an avid online shopper and a keen bookworm – her favorite coffee table books are Soho House’s Eat, Drink, Nap and anything from Assouline’s colorful destination series.