EXCLUSIVE: A First Look at Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth’s Home Decor ‘BFF Collection’

The brand will be unveiled on Thursday exclusively on QVC.

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth
Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth Courtesy/Elizabeth Messina

“I’m a little more vintage,” said Tori Spelling, describing her go-to aesthetic.

“You mean, you’re older?” teased Jennie Garth.

“We all know that you’re younger. Rub it in,” Garth, a year older, continued as the two laughed. “No, but you are a little more vintage, a little softer, floral, vintage, more whimsy. I’m a little more modern, clean lines.”

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” castmates are introducing their first product line together, the BFF Collection, as part of an exclusive partnership with QVC. A nod to their on-screen days, the duo — real-life BFFs — began developing the brand three years ago. Planning to launch multiple categories (from eyewear and apparel to culinary, food and wine), they’re first unveiling home decor and textiles.

“I know where one of the conversations came from, Jen,” said Spelling, asked what sparked the collaboration. “Thanksgiving.”

“We were on a last-minute mission to make our table look beautiful,” explained Garth. “It was thrown together. We didn’t have a plan.”

“Both our families, at Jen’s house,” chimed in Spelling.

“Yeah, we didn’t have enough tableware for everybody,” Garth went on. “So, we were like, ‘What are we gonna do?’”

The spring collection will be available on QVC on Thursday. Courtesy/Elizabeth Messina
The debut collection includes a set of stone marble bookends with gold detail, priced at $58. Courtesy/Elizabeth Messina

They visited their local big-box chain and were disappointed by the lack of selection.

“There’s a white space here, something’s missing,” Spelling said. “[We thought], ‘We should do something — something that can elevate.’”

They’ve worked to create items that feel luxe yet are affordable. Priced between $49.99 and $250, the debut spring collection includes a foldable bar cart, trunks, storage ottomans, apothecary jars, etched glass canisters, decorative pillows and throw blankets.

“The combination of modern and vintage came together just beautiful,” Spelling said.

“They’re multiuse and functional,” added Garth. The cart can be used in the living room, bathroom or a nursery, they explained. “We’re real people just like the people buying it. We want to get the most bang for our buck. And we want it to look beautiful without a lot of effort.”

There are personal touches throughout; the two will share the stories behind each item when they go live on QVC on Thursday.

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth Courtesy/Elizabeth Messina

“Using the silk-velvet fabric was super important to me, because it brings back very special memories of when my second daughter was a baby — from these curtains that she had in her nursery,” said Garth. She has three kids, while Spelling is a mom of five.

They worked from Garth’s home and were involved in every detail of each piece.

“We would be literally just with a whiteboard and sitting on the floor,” said Spelling. “We want people to know, because we’re super proud of this, there was no one else helping us.”

Next, they’ll showcase a holiday collection during QVC’s Christmas in July.

“We can take this into any room of the house,” Garth said of future plans.

