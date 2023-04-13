Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Must-Have Accessory Is a Hummingbird Mug — And it’s Available on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

With the weather heating up on the east coast, Jennifer Lopez took advantage of it and posted a beach selfie on Instagram this past weekend in the Hamptons.

Unsurprisingly, the singer made her casual outfit feel super chic in an ensemble consisting of a fur coat, cargo pants, and designer sneakers. And while her style is always the object of envy, in this particular photo, her adorable mug was the accessory that caught our eye – and it’s available on Amazon!

Made by Abbott Collection, the Ambrosia Hummingbird Mug features lots of ornate details. Made of delicate bone china, it has gorgeous gold banding on the rim and the handle. It also features two adorable hummingbirds, which are perfect for beckoning in the spring season. Plus, reviewers on Amazon rave that the mug is “a work of art” and that it makes a perfect gift for any woman, especially one for Mother’s Day.

In her “On The JLo” newsletter, Lopez shared that she has found special meaning in hummingbirds as of late and even wrote a song called Hummingbird in her newest album titled This Is Me … Now.

“They’re [Hummingbirds] very agile—can fly forward, backward, and up and down,” she wrote. “They’re also the fastest bird, but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet and smell the roses. I identify with them, but more than anything, whenever I see one, I feel like it’s a sign from God that everything is going to be OK.”

Not only is finding one of JLo’s favorite products at under $15 a rarity but also the fact that it’s available on Amazon is a total win. So keep scrolling to shop the celeb-loved mug and seize the opportunity before her fans make sure they sell out.

