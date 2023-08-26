The Best Labor Day 2023 Furniture Deals to Shop Before the Holiday Weekend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.
Got that summertime sadness? Indulge in some much-needed retail therapy! Even though the upcoming holiday weekend marks the end of the summer season, there are incredible Labor Day furniture deals on everything you can need to feel comfy and cozy at home this fall.
This Labor Day, retailers like Amazon, West Elm, Wayfair, Pottery Barn, and Lulu and Georgia are offering steep discounts on pieces for virtually living space in your home. Whether you’ve been on the hunt for a new desk chair or mini desk for your at-home office, a sofa with storage to maximize space in your apartment, or a minimalist wooden end table to add some interest to modern abode, there’s no time to waste to save big on all those home decor pieces on your wish list.
Labor Day furniture sales are starting earlier than ever before, so to take advantage and save the most money, understand what items you need in your home as soon as possible. Then, once you see an amazing deal, pounce on it so you don’t miss out.
If you’re not sure where to start looking for the best labor day furniture deals, we put together some of our favorite finds to get you started.
Top-Rated Furniture Brands With Labor Day Furniture Sales
- Amazon Labor Day Sale: Amazon is one of the best places to shop for great deals on top-rated furniture, especially on Labor Day. This year, we’re seeing discounts on office desks (including the number one bestseller), cabinets, dining room tables, and patio furniture. The sale also includes some of Amazon’s newly-released items that already have thousands of five-star ratings, making it a great time to snag new, budget-friendly furniture.
- Nordstrom Labor Day Sale: If you’re a Nordy Club Member or just a fan of Nordstrom’s selection, the retailer is offering a secret Labor Day sale on furniture and hostess gift-worthy home decor so you can do all of your seasonal buying in one place. Even better, noteworthy brands such as Yamazaki, Kartell, and more are all included in the lineup.
- Pottery Barn Labor Day Sale: Find timeless and high-quality furniture for every room in your house at Pottery Barn. Ahead of Labor Day, the retailer marked down plenty of stylish options, including up to 50 percent off furniture. You’ll now find sofas, sectionals, nightstands, TV consoles, and more at big discounts. If there’s one item you need to get your hands on, it’s the Cayman Nightstand. This item is an instantly recognizable piece of furniture, but the nightstand’s design allows it to fit with any aesthetic while at the same time being functional without taking up too much space.
- Casterly Labor Day Sale: Labor Day is a great time to refresh every nook and cranny of your abode, and Casterly is having a furniture deal you can’t miss. Not only are a number of its bestselling pieces already discounted, but you can save up to $550 sitewide. Snag one of the brand’s comfortable sofas or stylish outdoor furniture sets for a fraction of their original prices. There are even large dining room tables on sale, perfect for those wanting to host a dinner party this season. For those unfamiliar with Casterly, the brand is filled with chic finds for every personal style — from mid-century modern to contemporary. Plus, the accessible price points easily convince you that you could use a mini home makeover.
- Lulu & Georgia Labor Day Sale: We regularly peruse Lulu and Georgia sale sections for hidden gems, so naturally, when the brand has a true deal, we make it our mission to check it out right away. Why? For a limited time, get up to 70 percent off 300-plus styles. While the discount doesn’t apply to every item, there’s still captivating furniture to bring your home to life. We have our eyes on the Cedro Coffee Table because it’s the perfect combination of minimal and functional. We picture it in the center of a living room with a delicious charcuterie board and stylish coffee table books on top.
- Wayfair Labor Day Sale: When it comes to budget-friendly furniture that’ll last for years to come, few places offer as many options as Wayfair. Every Labor Day, the online retailer marks down a ton of its bestselling furniture to even lower prices, making it a great time to start your search for new pieces. Shop sofas and loveseats, dining chairs, patio tables, and more for up to 60 percent off until the sale ends on September 5th. We recommend checking the retailer daily as they release new discounts every 24 hours.
- Walmart Labor Day Sale: While Walmart is known for being a great place to shop for electronics on Labor Day, we also found many furniture items marked down. Whether you’re looking for a new bed frame, a TV console, or an affordable accent chair, there are plenty of great deals for up to 65 percent off to consider.
When is Labor Day?
This year, Labor Day lands on Monday, September 4, 2023. The holiday unofficially marks the end of summer, so many brands and retailers offer huge savings, especially on furniture. For example, shoppers can save on outdoor pool and patio furniture they’ve been eyeing all season while getting their hands on pieces that create a warm and cozy home come winter.
Is Labor Day the Best Time to Buy Furniture?
If you’re ready to spruce up your kitchen or living room, Labor Day weekend is a great time to look for deals. The furniture business relies heavily on holiday-driven promotional cycles, so shoppers can expect to find furniture marked down online and in stores this holiday weekend. Labor Day is the best time to snap up bargains as retailers reduce items in summer or winter colorways or upholstery to make way for new season lines.
