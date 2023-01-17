×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: January 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani Men’s Fall 2023

Fashion

Schiaparelli Opens Permanent Store at Harrods

Business

Mark Weston Exits Dunhill After Five Years

There’s a Secret Nest New York Candle Sale at Dermstore Right Now

You'll save over 30% on candles and diffusers.

Nest New York Secret Sale at Dermstore
Courtesy of Nest New York

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Few household items are as space-transforming as luxury candles. When lit, you’ll enjoy a soft glow, wafts of fragrance, and a reason to curl up on the couch in your favorite silk pajamas. If you’re in need of a new scent to warm up your home this winter, don’t miss out on Dermstore’s sale: You can shop Nest New York candles and diffusers for 33% off with code EXTRA10 applied at checkout.

After launching in 2008, Nest New York has become a household name for home fragrances. Candles are the brand’s bread and butter, but you can also shop their iconic scents in luxury hand soaps, hand creams, women’s perfumes, reed diffusers, and perfume oils. The fragrances span from woodsy and warm to citrusy and verdant, so you’ll have no trouble finding a scent that suits your preference. The brand also has a wellness line with aromatherapy-inspired fragrances to help lull you to sleep, melt away stress, or sharpen your focus — they pair well with any self-care accessories like acupressure mats, infrared sauna blankets, and LED face masks.

Related Galleries

Nest New York’s candles and diffusers rarely go on sale, so you’ll want to take full advantage of Dermstore’s discounts. Treat yourself to a new scent for the New Year, or order up a few items to dole out to friends and family: These candles and diffusers make amazing gifts for women — and gifts for girlfriends this Valentine’s Day.

Sign up for WWD’S Shop newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Related Stories:
Best Candle Gifts
Best Spa Gifts
Best Wellness Gifts

Nest New York Wellness Classic Candle Duo

This Nest New York Wellness Candle Duo gives you two fragrances to burn during different times of day. Light the Wild Mint and Eucalyptus candle to shake off sleepiness in the morning, then drift off with the Driftwood and Chamomile scent at night.

Nest New York Wellness Classic Candle Duo
Courtesy of Dermstore

Nest New York Wellness Classic Candle Duo $76  $51.30 Buy Now AT DERMSTORE

Nest New York Crystallized Ginger and Vanilla Bean 3-Wick Candle

Channel the warmth of the holiday season all winter long with Nest New York’s Crystallized Ginger and Vanilla Bean 3-Wick Candle. You’ll notice zesty ginger notes with a touch of cinnamon.

Nest New York Crystallized Ginger and Vanilla Bean 3-Wick Candle
Courtesy of Dermstore

Nest New York Crystallized Ginger and Vanilla Bean 3-Wick Candle $78  $52.65 Buy Now at dermstore

Nest New York Blue Cypress and Snow 3-Wick Candle

Introducing your new wintertime favorite — the Nest New York Blue Cypress and Snow Candle will plunk you in the Alps with its notes of juniper berry, vanilla, and crisp cypress.

Nest Fragrances Blue Cypress and Snow 3-Wick Candle
Courtesy of Dermstore

Nest New York Blue Cypress and Snow 3-Wick Candle $78  $52.65 Buy Now AT DERMSTORE

Nest New York Wellness Trio Votive Set

Votive candles are great for burning by the sink, in the powder room, or by the bath. This Wellness Trio Votive Set will treat your senses to fragrances that range from calming to invigorating.

Nest New York Wellness Trio Votive Set
Courtesy of Dermstore

Nest New York Wellness Trio Votive Set $48  $32.40 Buy Now AT DERMSTORE

Nest New York Hearth 3-Wick Candle

If you’re looking for a host or hostess gift, the Nest New York Hearth 3-Wick Candle is just the thing. The smoky oud will enhance the effect of their fireplace, or act in place of one.

Nest Fragrances Hearth 3-Wick Candle
Courtesy of Dermstore

Nest New York Hearth 3-Wick Candle $78  $52.65 Buy Now AT DERMSTORE

Nest New York Blue Cypress & Snow Reed Diffuser

This long-lasting Blue Cypress & Snow Reed Diffuser will fill your home with wintery warmth for months, and it’s a safe alternative to candles for those with children or pets.

Nest Fragrances Blue Cypress & Snow Reed Diffuser
Courtesy of Dermstore

Nest New York Blue Cypress & Snow Reed Diffuser $58  $39.15 Buy Now AT DERMSTORE

Nest New York Birchwood Pine Luxury Candle

Nest New York’s Birchwood Pine Luxury Candle is a richly fragrance with notes of pine, fir, balsam, and amber. It’s only available around the holidays, so don’t miss out on the opportunity to stock up on the scent.

Nest New York Birchwood Pine
Courtesy of Dermstore

Nest New York Birchwood Pine Luxury Candle $180  $121.50 Buy Now AT DERMSTORE

Nest New York Crystallized Ginger and Vanilla Bean Reed Diffuser

Give any room some sweet warmth with the Nest New York Crystallized Ginger and Vanilla Bean Reed Diffuser. You can enjoy the fragrance for about three months; when it’s feeling faint, just flip the reed sticks to intensify the scent.

Nest New York Crystallized Ginger and Vanilla Bean Reed Diffuser
Courtesy of Dermstore

Nest New York Crystallized Ginger and Vanilla Bean Reed Diffuser $58  $39.15 Buy Now AT DERMSTORE

Meet the Author

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News. She’s spent over five years researching, reporting on, and writing about the beauty industry for publications like Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She’s burned a number of the Nest New York Candles on this list — Wild Mint and Eucalyptus is her favorite to light during a bath.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

Hot Summer Bags

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Nest New York Candles Are on Sale for 33% Off Right Now at Dermstore

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad