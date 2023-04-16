The ‘Selfish Season’ Shopping List

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Have you been selfish lately? Probably not. The emerging wellness movement redefines the very definition of “selfish” with cognizant, continuous actions that encompass self-care and self-discovery. Its impact exceeds a few mere moments of cucumber-concealed bliss and a eucalyptus sheet mask Band-Aid solution. When unplugging is impossible and an “Eat, Pray, Love”-style sabbatical is simply out of the question, it’s imperative to create your own road map to recharge your internal battery, reignite your passions, and restore a strong sense of self in your everyday life. It’s time to enter your “Selfish Season.”

“Self-care is not selfish, in spite of the ‘Selfish Season’ label,” says psychologist and director of the Media Psychology Research Center, Dr. Pamela Rutledge. “Self-care means taking care of yourself so you can be healthy and well, care for others, and have the physical and mental energy to do all things you want to do.”

According to a September 2022 McKinsey report, about 50 percent of U.S. consumers say wellness is a top priority in their daily lives, with more than an estimated $450 billion spent on wellness products and services in 2022. That number is forecast to grow by 5 percent each year. Ingenious inventions and the latest technological innovations may be the key toward bettering your mind, body, and spirit.

There’s no playbook or hard set of rules to mastering your selfish season, but these “treat yourself” tools can be instrumental to improving your state of being, and consequently, create an efficacious impact on those around you — and what’s selfish about that.

Product Descriptions

Yayoi Kusama: The Journal (David Zwirner Books, 2023), $35

Connect the dots and think outside the box. This unconventional journal by David Zwirner Books features the artistry of Yayoi Kusama with 160 blank and dotted pages for boundary-breaking thought and deep reflection.

Apple Watch Series 8 with Hermès Casaque Double Tour Band, $1,509

The Apple Watch Series 8 provides unmatched health tracking while the Hermès Casaque Double Tour leather band imparts a dopamine boost from unequivocal luxury.

Sprig Shower Infusion Starter Kit, $139

A botanical oasis that requires no travel, the Sprig Shower Infusion Kit will allow you to cleanse your mind and body.

Hatch Restore 2, $199

Consider the latest version of the Hatch Restore, an essential for perfecting your everything sleep routine. The science-backed light and sound settings improve your circadian rhythm for the best rest and a boost of energy.

Osea Vagus Nerve Oil, $48

Don’t discount the power of scent. This sensorial oil blends notes of lavender, chamomile, and rosemary to activate your vagus nerve, which cues your body to shift into a relaxed rest and digest state.

HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket, $599

Expect radiant skin, improved sleep, a decrease in muscle tension, and faster recovery between workouts — all thanks to the healing benefits of HigherDose’s Infrared Sauna Blanket.

Therabody Lounger $3,999

Reboot while you recline. Therabody’s state-of-the-art, zero-gravity lounger utilizes features that immerse you in a sound-bath-meets-massage full body treatment.

Original Buddha Board, $37.95

Skip the adult coloring book and unlock your creativity with the mess-free, endlessly reusable Original Buddha Board. Your brushstrokes will fade when the water evaporates — a way for you to practice the Buddhist art of letting go.

Bearaby Hugget, $29 to $129

Home decor with purpose. This aesthetically-please knotted pillow is weighty enough to provide the happy hormone-releasing benefits of deep pressure therapy.

Sleep Me Dock Pro Sleep System, from $1,149

File this under gadgets you never knew you needed. The award-winning mattress topper calibrates the temperature of your bed just as you like it — hot sleepers will feel chilled; cold sleepers will feel cozy. The system also has a compatible sleep tracker you can purchase for ultimate under-the-sheets wellness.