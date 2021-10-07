Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: October 7, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive Top Honor at Fashion Awards in London in November

Business

Paris Lauds Return of IRL Trade Shows

Accessories

At Vision Expo West, Eyewear’s Biggest Players Bullish About the Road Ahead

Under the Hood of Adidas’ Resale Launch

In early 2022, Adidas' resale program "Choose to Give Back" will be rolled out across the United States.

Adidas, thredup, resale, secondhand
Adidas is shoring up resale finds with ThredUp. Courtesy

Adidas is getting into resale with its “Choose to Give Back” program which launched Thursday.

The brand is teaming up with ThredUp to soft launch its program with special perks for its Adidas Creators Club app members. Through the app, customers can generate a prepaid label and snag a ThredUp Clean Out Kit to send back shoes, clothing and accessories — regardless of condition or whether it’s Adidas-branded.

Katja Schreiber, senior vice president of sustainability at Adidas said the move represents the brand’s commitment to “a circular future for sportswear” by allowing people to see new possibilities for their old gear.

Products in good condition will be resold through ThredUp, while the rest will go through the reseller’s network of textile reuse partners.

On the partnership, ThredUp’s senior vice president and general manager of Resale-as-a-Service Pooja Sethi, said noting synergies between the two companies, “Adidas has a reputation for driving innovative, sustainable solutions globally.”

Related Galleries

In recent months, Adidas has touted its low-carbon shoe collaboration with Allbirds, its “Made to Be Remade” shoes and its Stan Smith Mylo, a grown rendition on an old classic using mycelium root, (often dubbed mushroom leather).

Since 2014, more than 50 brands and retailers have entered the resale space, but the past two years have seen breakout growth. In 2020 alone, 20 fashion companies, including Levi’s, Gap, Walmart, Nordstrom, Frame and Gucci, joined the pre-loved game.

ThredUp counts a number of partners through its RaaS business program, performing modern resale on behalf of 22 companies all in the name of fostering “circular fashion and sustainability” rather than material benefit. As per ThredUp’s S-1 filing, the RaaS partnerships serve as “marketing for us and our RaaS partners.”

During this first phase of its new partnership, Adidas customers who donate their pre-worn clothing will receive up to 200 Creators Club points or Adidas vouchers depending on the goods’ condition (which are believed to be redeemed in-app, as well). Once a customer reaches 1,000 Creators Club points, they gain access to exclusive deals, birthday gifts and free training resources, according to the company.

In early 2022, the resale program will be launched across the United States broadly in stores and online.

Under the Hood of Adidas' Resale

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Under the Hood of Adidas' Resale

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Under the Hood of Adidas' Resale

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Under the Hood of Adidas' Resale

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Under the Hood of Adidas' Resale

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Under the Hood of Adidas' Resale

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Under the Hood of Adidas' Resale

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Under the Hood of Adidas' Resale

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Under the Hood of Adidas' Resale

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Under the Hood of Adidas' Resale

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Under the Hood of Adidas' Resale

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Under the Hood of Adidas' Resale

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Under the Hood of Adidas' Resale

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Under the Hood of Adidas' Resale

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Under the Hood of Adidas' Resale

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Under the Hood of Adidas' Resale

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Under the Hood of Adidas' Resale

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Under the Hood of Adidas' Resale

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Under the Hood of Adidas' Resale

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Under the Hood of Adidas' Resale

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Under the Hood of Adidas' Resale

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Under the Hood of Adidas' Resale

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Under the Hood of Adidas' Resale

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Under the Hood of Adidas' Resale

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Under the Hood of Adidas' Resale

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Under the Hood of Adidas' Resale

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Under the Hood of Adidas' Resale

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Under the Hood of Adidas' Resale

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Under the Hood of Adidas' Resale

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Under the Hood of Adidas' Resale

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Under the Hood of Adidas' Resale

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Under the Hood of Adidas' Resale

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Under the Hood of Adidas' Resale

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Under the Hood of Adidas' Resale

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Under the Hood of Adidas' Resale

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Under the Hood of Adidas' Resale

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Under the Hood of Adidas' Resale

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad