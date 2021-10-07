Under the Hood of Adidas’ Resale Launch

Adidas is getting into resale with its “Choose to Give Back” program which launched Thursday.

The brand is teaming up with ThredUp to soft launch its program with special perks for its Adidas Creators Club app members. Through the app, customers can generate a prepaid label and snag a ThredUp Clean Out Kit to send back shoes, clothing and accessories — regardless of condition or whether it’s Adidas-branded.

Katja Schreiber, senior vice president of sustainability at Adidas said the move represents the brand’s commitment to “a circular future for sportswear” by allowing people to see new possibilities for their old gear.

Products in good condition will be resold through ThredUp, while the rest will go through the reseller’s network of textile reuse partners.

On the partnership, ThredUp’s senior vice president and general manager of Resale-as-a-Service Pooja Sethi, said noting synergies between the two companies, “Adidas has a reputation for driving innovative, sustainable solutions globally.”

In recent months, Adidas has touted its low-carbon shoe collaboration with Allbirds, its “Made to Be Remade” shoes and its Stan Smith Mylo, a grown rendition on an old classic using mycelium root, (often dubbed mushroom leather).

Since 2014, more than 50 brands and retailers have entered the resale space, but the past two years have seen breakout growth. In 2020 alone, 20 fashion companies, including Levi’s, Gap, Walmart, Nordstrom, Frame and Gucci, joined the pre-loved game.

ThredUp counts a number of partners through its RaaS business program, performing modern resale on behalf of 22 companies all in the name of fostering “circular fashion and sustainability” rather than material benefit. As per ThredUp’s S-1 filing, the RaaS partnerships serve as “marketing for us and our RaaS partners.”

During this first phase of its new partnership, Adidas customers who donate their pre-worn clothing will receive up to 200 Creators Club points or Adidas vouchers depending on the goods’ condition (which are believed to be redeemed in-app, as well). Once a customer reaches 1,000 Creators Club points, they gain access to exclusive deals, birthday gifts and free training resources, according to the company.

In early 2022, the resale program will be launched across the United States broadly in stores and online.