EXCLUSIVE: Adore Me Launches Digital Product Passports, Why Kids’ Leads Resale: Short Takes

Adore Me: Tuesday, Victoria’s Secret-owned lingerie brand Adore Me partnered with traceability platform CommonShare to enhance its supply chain ESG reporting standards. The B Corp said its decision was fueled, in part, by rising standards in the European Union. Already, the brand partners with Carbonfact, a carbon impact assessment tool. With the advent of CommonShare technology, Adore Me joins a suite of companies verifying compliance on ESG communications across some 5 million data points.

In line with that news, Adore Me said it will launch Digital Product Passports across its product lines, perhaps signaling trickle-up traceability aims at its parent company VS&Co. Adore Me will hold a webinar Aug. 3 detailing its latest sustainability efforts.

Resale Moves: Also on Tuesday, resale marketplace Mercari released its latest secondhand market report showing exactly where consumers are spending their hard-earned money.

The report is based on a February 2023 survey of 2,500 U.S. respondents over 18, specifically assessing secondhand buying and selling. For one, Americans are feeling financially pinched, with up to 60 percent considering themselves “bargain hunters.” One in three Americans are struggling to make ends meet, per the survey. That being said, Gen Z spending power is expected to grow with 31 percent of the cohort saying they’ll increase their shopping budgets in the next year, compared to 19 percent of consumers overall.

Mercari’s 2023 resale report showcases up-and-coming categories.

Apparel categories are increasingly in demand. Footwear, kidswear and menswear were among the fastest-growing resale categories in 2022, with kidswear leading at a 19.2 percent increase annually. Men’s fashion trails kids’ fashion at 14.5 percent. Based on Mercari’s own data and popularity, kids’ brands including Carter’s, Crocs, Kate Quinn, Cat and Jack and Little Sleepies were in the resale mix, while for men’s activewear it was Nike, Adidas, Reebok, Under Armour and The North Face.

LCA Findings: Repreve maker Unifi published its first peer-reviewed lifecycle assessment of its recycled polyester fiber.

The cradle-to-gate study found that Repreve polyester reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 42 percent, relative to virgin filament yarn. This number is upward of 60 percent when compared to virgin staple fiber. The LCA also said Repreve defers fossil fuels depletion by up to 66 percent relative to virgin filament yarn and by 76 percent when compared to virgin staple fiber. As for water scarcity, the Repreve fiber reduces freshwater consumption by up to 67 percent compared to virgin filament yarn. Being a cradle-to-gate study, the impact of producing polyester isn’t included.