Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: November 16, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Bottega Veneta Promotes Matthieu Blazy to Top Creative Role

Business

Retailing in a New Age: D-to-c Brands Seek Partners for Physical Store Rollouts

Fashion

Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for Balenciaga’s Hacker Project

EXCLUSIVE: New Brand Amca Oval Is Circular, in More Ways Than One

Alexis Martial and Adrien Caillaudaud's sustainable label spans ready-to-wear and home wares, marking their first venture into the world of interiors. 

A look from Amca Oval and
A look from Amca Oval and the logo of the sustainable brand. Courtesy of Amca Oval

PARIS Alexis Martial and Adrien Caillaudaud are thinking in circles these days. The former artistic directors of Carven are launching Amca Oval, a sustainable brand that will span ready-to-wear and home wares, marking their first venture into interiors. 

The name refers to their combined initials and the Space Age aesthetic of the 1970s, while the oval shape is a recurring motif in their collections, symbolizing both circularity and community.

Debuting on Tuesday with a capsule line of colorful 3D-knit ribbed sweaters made from deadstock viscose, the brand’s e-shop will offer limited-edition products on a monthly basis, alternating between knitwear, accessories and one-of-a-kind rugs and cushions, some handmade by Martial himself.

“We see this as a 360-degree project,” Martial told WWD at the duo’s design studio in Paris, where his tufted creations adorn walls and chairs. “We don’t want to limit ourselves to just one thing, but to try our hand at everything we like.”

Related Galleries

Adrien Caillaudaud and Alexis Martial.
Adrien Caillaudaud and Alexis Martial. Courtesy of Amca Oval

The designers develop their clothing collections with factories in France and Italy, using leftover materials to create items including quilted knit outerwear, ribbed bodysuits, striped jacquard midi skirts and Lurex knit camisoles with an oval-shaped cutout at the midriff. Prices for the unisex line, which comes in a single size, range from 240 euros for a top to 800 euros for a parka.

“Given that we use dormant stocks, we have access to threads of incredible quality. French factories that usually work for luxury brands have agreed to collaborate with us, because I think they also want to work on projects that excite them,” said Caillaudaud. 

The pair met at the Atelier Chardon Savard fashion school in Paris, and both went on to work at Givenchy. Martial joined the French luxury brand in 2007 as a knitwear designer on the ready-to-wear and couture lines under Riccardo Tisci. After a stint at Paco Rabanne, he served as creative director of Italian brand Iceberg from 2013 to 2015.

Caillaudaud, who got his start designing shoes at Marc Jacobs, joined Givenchy in 2009, creating accessories including jewelry, leather goods, men’s and women’s shoes. He and Martial took over as artistic directors of Carven in 2015, remaining at the contemporary brand for just under two years. 

Over the course of his career, Caillaudaud has freelanced for labels including Tod’s, Jil Sander, Saint Laurent and Lanvin. He and Martial have their own brand consultancy, and are launching into interior design with a hotel project.

A one-of-a-kind Amca Oval rug.
A one-of-a-kind Amca Oval rug. Courtesy of Amca Oval

Pointing to a pile of colorful cushions, Martial said he started tufting four years ago, learning by trial and error. “It began as a hobby, and gradually, it became something I really wanted to delve into,” he explained. “It’s a meditative exercise. I love it. While I’m doing it, my brain is firing on all cylinders.”

He finds knitwear just as creative, since it offers endless possibilities to combine small quantities of yarns. “It’s as simple to create with something that’s already there, and to figure out how to transform it, as it is to try to make something from scratch,” Martial reasoned.

The brand’s handbags — oval-shaped, naturally — are made in limited runs using upcycled leather by a workshop in Normandy that employs disabled people. The one-of-a-kind rugs, meanwhile, are produced by hand by a women’s cooperative in Morocco using locally sourced wool. 

“Each design is one pattern, one color, one size. No two are alike. The idea is to be somewhere in between craftsmanship and art object,” said Caillaudaud. “We hope to eventually launch collaborations with ceramics makers and other people that share the same values and want to be a part of this Oval world.”

SEE ALSO:

New McKinsey Survey Highlights Fashion’s Sustainability Conundrum

An A-Z Guide to the Next-Gen Materials Taking a Step Forward for Sustainability

Sir Jony Ive, Moncler to Collaborate, Most Likely on a Green Project

 

New French Brand Amca Oval Is

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

New French Brand Amca Oval Is

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

New French Brand Amca Oval Is

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

New French Brand Amca Oval Is

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

New French Brand Amca Oval Is

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

New French Brand Amca Oval Is

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

New French Brand Amca Oval Is

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

New French Brand Amca Oval Is

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

New French Brand Amca Oval Is

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

New French Brand Amca Oval Is

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

New French Brand Amca Oval Is

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

New French Brand Amca Oval Is

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

New French Brand Amca Oval Is

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

New French Brand Amca Oval Is

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

New French Brand Amca Oval Is

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

New French Brand Amca Oval Is

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

New French Brand Amca Oval Is

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

New French Brand Amca Oval Is

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

New French Brand Amca Oval Is

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

New French Brand Amca Oval Is

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
New French Brand Amca Oval Is

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

New French Brand Amca Oval Is

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

New French Brand Amca Oval Is

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

New French Brand Amca Oval Is

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

New French Brand Amca Oval Is

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

New French Brand Amca Oval Is

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

New French Brand Amca Oval Is

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

New French Brand Amca Oval Is

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

New French Brand Amca Oval Is

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

New French Brand Amca Oval Is

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

New French Brand Amca Oval Is

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

New French Brand Amca Oval Is

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

New French Brand Amca Oval Is

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

New French Brand Amca Oval Is

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

New French Brand Amca Oval Is

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

New French Brand Amca Oval Is

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

New French Brand Amca Oval Is

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad