Allbirds’ New ‘Flight Plan’: Allbirds has new sustainability goals aligned with science-based targets.

After becoming carbon neutral in 2019, Allbirds is still looking for ways to not just offload its carbon emissions but lessen its impact at the source.

The brand is introducing 10 new quantitive commitments for 2025. Calling it “Allbirds Flight Plan,” the revised goals are third-party reviewed and in line with the brand’s supply chain partners. Inclusive of direct and indirect emissions (Scope 1 to 3) across its value chain, Allbirds is bumping up its timeline to 2025 to halve its per-unit carbon footprint (the brand had previously set a commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2050).

The hope is to drill down as close to zero emissions as possible, as quickly as possible by shaving off roughly 1 kilogram of carbon dioxide equivalent per product. At the product level, this looks like each shoe carrying a lesser load on the environment (Allbirds already incorporates carbon label numbers across its product assortment to indicate impact).

An advocate for open-sourcing, Allbirds will publish on its website a tangible roadmap on its latest goals, hosting briefs on its methodology and reduction plan in the coming weeks for brands and competitors.

Carbon targets aside, the goals also align on regenerative agriculture, renewable materials and energy, with strategy on consumer education on laundering also a newly stated goal.

Allbirds also pledged to cut total raw material use by 25 percent by 2025.

Fiber Maker Goes D-to-c: Italian fiber maker Aquafil launched an online shop allowing consumers to purchase products made with Econyl regenerated nylon in one place on Shop.econyl.com.

At launch, 15 brands across swimwear, women’s wear, men’s wear and accessories — including Itochu-owned State of Matter and Malaika New York among others — will be available on the marketplace. Products are categorized by values, including local production, ethical labor and zero waste design.

Giulio Bonazzi, chief executive officer and chairman of Aquafil said the move is to “get closer to consumers and create a community where people share values and dreams for a better future.”

Farfetch Expands Donate Program: Farfetch is teaming with ThredUp for its latest partnership and donation service in the U.S. launching Wednesday.

The U.S.-based Farfetch Donate is powered by ThredUp, giving Farfetch customers the ability to extend the life of their clothes while earning shopping credit and raising money for charity.

This follows the launch of Farfetch Donate in the U.K. with partner Thrift+ in October 2019. With the program, customers can donate their pre-loved clothing to any Collect+ store or book a home consultation. Thrift+ sends 33 percent of each sale to the chosen charity (any U.K. registered charity is applicable) and the customer automatically gets credits uploaded to their Farfetch account.

For the U.S. program, Farfetch will offer Farfetch Donate-branded Clean Out Kits to its customers online through an end-to-end customized resale experience. Farfetch is ThredUp’s first Resale-as-a-Service partner to leverage its new white-label offering.

Saying ThredUp helps the company execute “seamless and scalable” donations, Thomas Berry, director of sustainable business at Farfetch, said Farfetch Donate elevates the traditional donation experience “by making it both easy and rewarding for customers, delivering a positive impact by extending the life of good quality pieces, and supporting multiple charities along the way.”