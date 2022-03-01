Amazon Introduces Consciously Created ‘Amazon Aware’ Lifestyle Products

Amazon on Tuesday will introduce consciously created goods across apparel, beauty and home.

Under the label, Amazon Aware, the products are certified as carbon neutral and feature certifications that are part of the Climate Pledge Friendly program. Aimed at the 18- to 45-year-old customer, the everyday essentials span women’s and men’s apparel, beauty and personal care, household goods, and bedding and bath products.

Backed by third-party certifications, Amazon Aware products are made with raw materials that have verified sustainability claims, like organic cotton and recycled polyester, along with recyclable packaging. The products are designed to be long-lasting and are made with innovative materials, fabrics and ingredients. They are also accessibly priced.

The women’s apparel offering, for example, includes T-shirts, tanks, sweats, loungewear, denim, sweaters, dresses, outerwear and activewear. Men’s apparel features such staples as T-shirts, sweats, denim, chinos, Oxford shirts and outerwear. The line features inclusive sizing, ranging from XXS to 7X, in many different colorways.

Women’s tops are priced from $18.50 for an organic sleepwear tank to $65 for a 100 percent recycled polyester sherpa jacket. A short-sleeve T-shirt in cotton, Modal and elastane, comes in black, white, navy, brown, light pink and purple, and sells for $20.70.

Dresses go from $36.10 for a women’s jersey ruched dress to $43.80 for a women’s fit and flare dress.

There are also cotton, polyester and elastane straight-leg jeans for $43.70 and slim-fit jeans for $49.20, both of which are made with Global Recycled Standard certified recycled denim, and certified carbon neutral by ClimatePartner.

Amazon Aware men’s cotton/polyester sweatpants are $38.30 and men’s cotton/polyester hoodies are $43.80.

A sweater from Amazon Aware. courtesy shot.

Beauty and personal care products in the line span facial cleansers and moisturizers to body lotion and creams. Amazon Aware balancing face cleanser is priced at $16.99 and Balancing Face moisturizer with licorice root extract and vitamin C goes for $18.99. The conscious line’s vegan daily body lotion with vitamin E and shea butter, sells for $17.99.

According to Amazon, the skin care and beauty products are vegan, dermatologist-tested and made without fragrances. They feature glass jars and refillable bottles to help reduce single-use plastic, and are made using ingredients like avocado oil and shea butter. The beauty collection is designed with face and body care staples to create a daily routine.

Amazon Aware body wash products.

Amazon Aware also incorporates a range of household cleaners and home products such as recycled paper products, cleaning cloths, surface cleaners and, coming soon, surface cleaners and laundry packs.

In the bedding and home textiles category, Amazon Aware will feature duvet covers, sheets and ultra-plus towels in 100 percent cotton. There are also paper goods, paper towels, napkins and toilet paper using 100 percent recyclable paper, with no dyes, inks or fragrances.