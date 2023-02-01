×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: February 1, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

China’s Long Road to Travel Retail Recovery Starts at Hong Kong

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: AZ Factory Taps Colville Duo for Next Show

Business

CEO Talks: Kate Spade’s Liz Fraser on New Store Design, ThredUp Deal

Does Verishop’s Re-commerce Hack Mean No More Returns?

Verishop pilots a solution for solving apparel returns crisis, makes minority investment.

Verishop has become one of just 12 partners to develop a Snapchat Mini.
Verishop is no stranger to tech trials with Snapchat Mini, video shopping and now re-commerce tools. Courtesy photo

E-tailer Verishop is uniquely confronting the returns challenge.

In the U.K. alone returns cost retailers more than 7 billion pounds a year, according to a May 2022 survey from shipping provider Pitney Bowes, and waste mounts in sync with the industry’s growth.

What’s the solution? For Verishop, getting customers to agree not to return a product in exchange for a promotional discount ahead of their purchase is a worthy investment. Unveiled Wednesday, Verishop disclosed a 25 percent stake in artificial intelligence-powered re-commerce solution ReKeepIt, which will facilitate the process for merchants on Verishop’s website.

The way ReKeepIt works is, customers get a choice of either paying full price for an eligible product (and having the ability to return as usual) or receiving a 5 percent or higher discount by opting out of a product return. For customers, it’s the choice of buying a $40 T-shirt or a $37 T-shirt — and the lowest price usually wins. Returns become wasteful in terms of carbon impact for shipping, restocking fees and more. Brands may lose out on a per-item basis, but the overall cost savings of offering ReKeepIt seems to pay off in case studies.

Imran Khan, cofounder and chief executive officer of Verishop, and a former Snap executive, told WWD that its return rates are on par with the industry, being about 30 percent or higher in apparel.

“Since Verishop’s 2019 launch, we’ve created multiple solutions for our brand partners. This acquisition is consistent with our vision of investing in tech to make shopping better,” he said. “Returns have long plagued the retail industry and are especially taxing on small and emerging designers. The aim of ReKeepIt is to reduce retail’s carbon footprint, while simultaneously setting these small brands up for success. And we’re always looking for ways to further empower customers in the decision-making process through tech, like with our patented livestream shopping capabilities and computer vision image retouching that we built.”

In all, Verishop carries more than 5,000 brands, or $1.8 billion in inventory, for sale. The shop carries a variety of merchants, be it direct-to-consumer names like Greats or Alohas for footwear, Indie Lee in skin care and designers like Anine Bing and Rachel Comey, on top of a host of lesser-known or emerging brands. The company’s latest funding round was a $40 million Series B in July 2022, led by Lion Capital.

ReKeepIt has only been at pilot stage with Dress the Population, a formalwear brand carried by Verishop. (Dress the Population and ReKeepIt are both founded by entrepreneur Adam Schoenbaum).

Schoenbaum mentioned the underlying sustainability (and financial) use case witnessed in the case study for ReKeepIt. “As the founder of an emerging brand, I know firsthand the many challenges faced, especially with returns. When we introduced ReKeepIt to Dress the Population customers, we saw a 50 percent increase in return on gross sales with a 40 percent reduction in dilution costs and 5 percent overall increase in average order value in just the first four months. It’s been a game changer, simultaneously strengthening customer loyalty, reducing customer issues, and putting control in the customers’ hands to commit to not return. It’s amazing that we can change so many things through ‘thoughtful shopping.'”

For the time being, only select d-to-c brands can trial ReKeepIt before a general rollout.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

