Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

PVH Corp. Logs $182 Million Profit; Raises Outlook for the Year

Business

Allbirds Files For IPO, Revealing Losses For The First Time

Business

Sequential Brands Group Goes Bankrupt

Is Fashion Sustainability Adviser the Next Career Move?

A look at the rise of sustainability advisory roles and how apparel and footwear brands are betting on sustainability expertise and consultancies.

Business people on columns with city
Sustainability demands in fashion are unlocking more opportunities yet not all roles are created equal. What's a sustainability advisor, after all? Ikon Images via AP

Given the slate of pressing systemic problems plaguing fashion, sustainability professionals may soon give creative directors a run for their money.

A Next-Gen Job Search

Amid the festering issues in fashion, a crop of young hopefuls see sustainability as the cure. “From a job-seeker standpoint, we have seen a huge increase in job seekers being vocal about wanting to work for companies that support sustainable fashion with the onset of the COVID-19 lockdowns,” according to Chris Kidd, founder of StyleCareers.com, an old-school fashion job search platform headquartered in St. Louis.

Fashion professionals can scour industry-specific positions on the site, including store-level roles. Of the numerous fashion-specific job listings, around 75 of those jobs have “sustainable” or “sustainability” in their descriptions.

Related Galleries

In New York City alone, thousands of job opportunities pop up on career resource Indeed.com, which sports 265 fashion jobs with mention of “sustainability.” More broadly, LinkedIn boasted 884 results at the time of publication for a nongeographic search for “fashion sustainability adviser.” However, not all results may be relevant.

Companies with active postings include Free People, hiring a managerial role for sustainability and social impact in Philadelphia, and Nike Inc., hiring a sustainability operations analyst in Beaverton, Ore.

Roles are incredibly data-focused, measuring and reporting on internal and external sustainability targets while owning the ins and outs of a company’s supply chain – and how it stacks up to industry standards and frameworks.

“For the most part, sustainability seems to be a bigger issue with job seekers than employers,” according to Kidd. He believes the industry is more or less slow to react with the pandemic being an accelerant to the newfound appeal of sustainability. “Sustainability expertise comes into play with high-end luxury brands, publicly traded companies and niche (mostly direct-to-consumer) products. Sustainability is much less important for companies that cater to mass markets,” he claimed.

Regardless of actions implemented across categories, the industry is more or less aware by this point of the sustainable call-to-action. But where does a firm go for help in meeting monumental tasks, like achieving net-zero emissions?

Seeking Outside Help

Citing a sharp increase in sustainability expertise over the past year, Karla Mora, founder and managing partner at Alante Capital, which consults on apparel innovation, said, “Many brands are looking for ways to more effectively get involved with sustainability and innovation [in our case] that help them reach their public sustainability targets while improving their product offering to consumers.”

A gamut of consulting firms — including Accenture, Boston Consulting Group, PWC and more — have sent consultants to fashion companies to assess gaps in innovation, sustainability reporting and supply chain mapping. For insight, Mora said Alante can charge anywhere from $20,000 to $100,000 depending on the project’s scale. The firm consults on innovation across the entire apparel life cycle, including stages of production, design and product management, sales and distribution, use, recycling and end-of-life.

Companies like footwear brand Rothy’s and outerwear purveyor Canada Goose also enlisted the help of sustainability advisers this year (including the likes of Bill Nye) — forming what they call “sustainability councils” — to advance aims, or at the very least sustainability messaging.

Mora is wary of such moves, saying: “I’m not interested in a sustainability figurehead if there is not a dedicated team of operators at the brand level with the buy-in from the C-suite to actually move sustainability work forward.”

Oftentimes, consumer-facing sustainability councils exist in unison with dedicated sustainability teams and aims. They are not to be confused with ESG councils, per eBay, or Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability committees, per Nike, which typically fall under investor relations.

Where does the scientific community draw the line on seeking help?

When Sustainability Advisers, Councils Are a Bum Steer

With sustainability often open to interpretation, simple may be better when it comes to defining roles.

Andy Pitman, director of the ARC Centre of Excellence for Climate Extremes at the University of New South Wales, believes, at the bare minimum, any company of significant size should have someone looking across the business to see how it can do things better.

“You can — if you see a particular risk emerging from supply or a particular region — ask a climate scientist what they think is going to emerge in that region in terms of climate change. You can have a dialogue driven from within the company on what the risks are to that company and how that might be managed. That doesn’t need a massive team. That needs a good actuary with access to the information and the ability to reach out to nearby climate scientists and talk it through with them. You don’t go to a commercial climate solution provider who provides you a whole load of data that you don’t understand.”

Here, Pitman argues it’s not about blindly forking over money or even building out impressive teams. In fact, he likens the practical use of “sustainability advisers” to actuaries, or essentially, forensic accountants who sit down for a few months with the focus on combing through the last five to 10 years of company records in order to identify climate risk.

“I think that some of these sustainability advisers that have emerged are doing a really good job. I think by having quite a holistic view of an organization, they can identify places where an organization can do better. I’ve got no problem with that,” Pitman stated.

However, there should be obvious boundaries between what any run-of-the-mill sustainability adviser can do.

Climate (and the compounding extreme weather events), surprisingly, is a contentious area. “When it comes to reducing emissions and managing risk, that’s not a sustainability adviser,” said Pitman. “I have argued for a long time that the companies with the largest sustainability units tend to be doing the least and the companies that have put reducing emissions under the auspices of the [chief financial officer] — reporting directly to the board where their bonus depends on reducing emissions — have a much, much faster and more dramatic effect.”

He calls for more regular consultation between scientists and the business community, and moreover, firmer role delineations. In this case, sustainability advisers are, at best, data-driven individuals who stay in their lane. At worst, they can be a bit of a red herring.

“Often, the chief financial officer has the responsibility for managing risk. Climate change is merely another risk,” reiterated Pitman.

Is Fashion Sustainability Adviser the Next

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Is Fashion Sustainability Adviser the Next

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Is Fashion Sustainability Adviser the Next

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Is Fashion Sustainability Adviser the Next

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Is Fashion Sustainability Adviser the Next

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Is Fashion Sustainability Adviser the Next

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Is Fashion Sustainability Adviser the Next

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Is Fashion Sustainability Adviser the Next

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Is Fashion Sustainability Adviser the Next

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Is Fashion Sustainability Adviser the Next

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Is Fashion Sustainability Adviser the Next

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Is Fashion Sustainability Adviser the Next

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Is Fashion Sustainability Adviser the Next

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Is Fashion Sustainability Adviser the Next

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Is Fashion Sustainability Adviser the Next

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Is Fashion Sustainability Adviser the Next

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Is Fashion Sustainability Adviser the Next

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Is Fashion Sustainability Adviser the Next

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Is Fashion Sustainability Adviser the Next

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Is Fashion Sustainability Adviser the Next

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Is Fashion Sustainability Adviser the Next

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Is Fashion Sustainability Adviser the Next

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Is Fashion Sustainability Adviser the Next

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Is Fashion Sustainability Adviser the Next

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Is Fashion Sustainability Adviser the Next

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Is Fashion Sustainability Adviser the Next

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Is Fashion Sustainability Adviser the Next

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Is Fashion Sustainability Adviser the Next

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Is Fashion Sustainability Adviser the Next

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Is Fashion Sustainability Adviser the Next

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Is Fashion Sustainability Adviser the Next

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Is Fashion Sustainability Adviser the Next

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Is Fashion Sustainability Adviser the Next

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Is Fashion Sustainability Adviser the Next

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Is Fashion Sustainability Adviser the Next

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Is Fashion Sustainability Adviser the Next

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Is Fashion Sustainability Adviser the Next

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad