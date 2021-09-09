Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: September 10, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Thom Browne Has a Big Reveal for Spring 2022

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: These Artsy Vuitton Bags Are Conversation Starters

Business

Donna Cristina and Barbara Dente Die Together in Miami

Apparis Offers Plant-Based Outerwear Capsule

The capsule will retail from $425 to $725.

Apparis Offers Plant-Based Outerwear Capsule
A look from Apparis' plant-based capsule.

Apparis, the vegan lifestyle collection, has introduced a plant-based outerwear capsule, aimed toward 100 percent sustainable and vegan practices.

The capsule, which went on sale today, features 11 styles of bio-based fabrics, powered by corn and hemp, using Koba faux fur and Cannaba vegan wool.

Every coat is lined with a rainbow print, meant to depict nature’s natural curves. The capsule will retail from $425 to $725. The capsule’s higher price point is a reflection of the sustainable plant-based fabrics used and the elevated, detailed designs. Generally, the line retails under $400.

The color palette includes strawberry, oat, fern green, plum, apple red and noir.

Apparis Offers Plant-Based Outerwear Capsule
A look from Apparis’ plant-based capsule. courtesy shot.

Styles range from a double-breasted, mid-thigh-length coat, made with plant-based Koba faux fur to an oversize silhouette with wide sleeves and a tone-on-tone belt made with plant-based Cannaba faux wool fabric. There’s also a warm mid-length coat with an oversize shawl collar made with plant-based Cannaba faux wool fabric.

Related Galleries

The capsule is being sold on apparis.com in the U.S. and E.U., and at retailers such as Shopbop, Nordstrom, Elyse Walker, Neiman Marcus and other specialty stores. The company also has a fall pop-up at 27 Prince Street in New York.

“While Apparis has always been animal-free, we continuously strive toward more sustainable practices. Honoring our commitment to the environment, creating our first-ever plant-based capsule is a huge step for us as we believe that the future of fashion is vegan. This capsule is a celebration of the earth, during such a challenging time it was so important for us as a brand to pay homage to the natural beauty of mother nature; actually the custom recycled rainbow lining is a nod to mother nature. Trees, water, fire, rock — all of the elements are represented within the design. We also hope that this capsule collection will bring more awareness to the innovation happening in the faux fur industry and that even though there is so much more that can be done, this is a strong start,” said Lauren Nouchi, cofounder of Apparis.

As reported in May, Stockholm-based sustainable fashion label Deadwood debuted a plant-based vegan capsule collection made entirely from cactus leather.

 

FOR MORE STORIES: 

Apparis to Open Flagship in New York Saturday

Apparis Turns to the Home for Growth Opportunity

 

Apparis Offers Plant-Based Outerwear Capsule

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Apparis Offers Plant-Based Outerwear Capsule

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Apparis Offers Plant-Based Outerwear Capsule

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Apparis Offers Plant-Based Outerwear Capsule

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Apparis Offers Plant-Based Outerwear Capsule

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Apparis Offers Plant-Based Outerwear Capsule

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Apparis Offers Plant-Based Outerwear Capsule

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Apparis Offers Plant-Based Outerwear Capsule

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Apparis Offers Plant-Based Outerwear Capsule

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Apparis Offers Plant-Based Outerwear Capsule

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Apparis Offers Plant-Based Outerwear Capsule

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Apparis Offers Plant-Based Outerwear Capsule

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Apparis Offers Plant-Based Outerwear Capsule

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Apparis Offers Plant-Based Outerwear Capsule

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Apparis Offers Plant-Based Outerwear Capsule

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Apparis Offers Plant-Based Outerwear Capsule

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Apparis Offers Plant-Based Outerwear Capsule

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Apparis Offers Plant-Based Outerwear Capsule

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Apparis Offers Plant-Based Outerwear Capsule

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Apparis Offers Plant-Based Outerwear Capsule

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Apparis Offers Plant-Based Outerwear Capsule

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Apparis Offers Plant-Based Outerwear Capsule

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Apparis Offers Plant-Based Outerwear Capsule

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Apparis Offers Plant-Based Outerwear Capsule

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Apparis Offers Plant-Based Outerwear Capsule

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Apparis Offers Plant-Based Outerwear Capsule

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Apparis Offers Plant-Based Outerwear Capsule

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Apparis Offers Plant-Based Outerwear Capsule

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Apparis Offers Plant-Based Outerwear Capsule

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Apparis Offers Plant-Based Outerwear Capsule

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Apparis Offers Plant-Based Outerwear Capsule

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Apparis Offers Plant-Based Outerwear Capsule

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Apparis Offers Plant-Based Outerwear Capsule

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Apparis Offers Plant-Based Outerwear Capsule

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Apparis Offers Plant-Based Outerwear Capsule

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Apparis Offers Plant-Based Outerwear Capsule

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Apparis Offers Plant-Based Outerwear Capsule

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad