Apparis Offers Plant-Based Outerwear Capsule

Apparis, the vegan lifestyle collection, has introduced a plant-based outerwear capsule, aimed toward 100 percent sustainable and vegan practices.

The capsule, which went on sale today, features 11 styles of bio-based fabrics, powered by corn and hemp, using Koba faux fur and Cannaba vegan wool.

Every coat is lined with a rainbow print, meant to depict nature’s natural curves. The capsule will retail from $425 to $725. The capsule’s higher price point is a reflection of the sustainable plant-based fabrics used and the elevated, detailed designs. Generally, the line retails under $400.

The color palette includes strawberry, oat, fern green, plum, apple red and noir.

A look from Apparis’ plant-based capsule. courtesy shot.

Styles range from a double-breasted, mid-thigh-length coat, made with plant-based Koba faux fur to an oversize silhouette with wide sleeves and a tone-on-tone belt made with plant-based Cannaba faux wool fabric. There’s also a warm mid-length coat with an oversize shawl collar made with plant-based Cannaba faux wool fabric.

The capsule is being sold on apparis.com in the U.S. and E.U., and at retailers such as Shopbop, Nordstrom, Elyse Walker, Neiman Marcus and other specialty stores. The company also has a fall pop-up at 27 Prince Street in New York.

“While Apparis has always been animal-free, we continuously strive toward more sustainable practices. Honoring our commitment to the environment, creating our first-ever plant-based capsule is a huge step for us as we believe that the future of fashion is vegan. This capsule is a celebration of the earth, during such a challenging time it was so important for us as a brand to pay homage to the natural beauty of mother nature; actually the custom recycled rainbow lining is a nod to mother nature. Trees, water, fire, rock — all of the elements are represented within the design. We also hope that this capsule collection will bring more awareness to the innovation happening in the faux fur industry and that even though there is so much more that can be done, this is a strong start,” said Lauren Nouchi, cofounder of Apparis.

As reported in May, Stockholm-based sustainable fashion label Deadwood debuted a plant-based vegan capsule collection made entirely from cactus leather.

