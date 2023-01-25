New B Corps, Reflaunt’s Middle East Venture and Beatrice Bayliss: Short Takes

B Corp Props: A slew of new B Corps were unveiled in January.

These included earmuff brand Turtle Fur (which was certified in December) as well as outdoor brand Buff. The companies join more than 6,000 corporations already committed to being a business force for good.

Others certified in December include Spring Fashion & Design, Lda., The Gifting Company, Unico Interior SAS and Jungle Merchandise PTY. Bohemi Handcrafted, Topiku and Parks Project are among the apparel firms B Corp-certified in January so far.

Resale Moves: In resale news, Reflaunt charted new ground, launching resale in the Middle East with Chalhoub Group-owned Level Shoes.

“Resell” powered by Reflaunt represents a buyback initiative. The program entails a 70 percent store credit or cash value by trading in their designer bags, shoes and small leather goods by Level Shoes courier pickup. Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Attico and more are carried at Level Shoes.

Reflaunt partners with Balenciaga, Ganni, Net-a-porter and more across 30 resale channels worldwide.

A past Attico pop-up at Dubai’s Level Shoes. Lorenzo Piovella/Courtesy of The Attico

Fully Traceable: British-born slow-fashion brand Beatrice Bayliss wants to bring traceability to its supply chain.

The brand recently partnered with Topl to add provenance to its supplier side. The blockchain-powered solution enables brands to easily input data to show every aspect of their supply chain. By simply scanning a QR code, customers can display the visual journeys of purchases, getting a clearer understanding of how goods were produced and where the materials were sourced.

“This value chain transparency breaks down many barriers — so characteristic of the fashion industry,” commented Topl’s Erin Murphy, chief growth officer.

Beatrice Bayliss’ founder and chief executive officer Emily-Jane Bayliss told WWD that the company strives to make sustainable clothing accessible by price as well as access to information, hence the reasoning behind the new tech. She also gave news of the brand’s spring 2023 collection, made in London, which will launch on Monday.