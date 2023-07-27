Canada Goose Launches Canada Re-commerce, Details PFAS-free Future

Thursday, Canada Goose debuted its re-commerce platform “Canada Goose Generations” in Canada.

This launch trails the U.S. re-commerce launch earlier this year, and the news came alongside the company’s ESG report and purpose platform “Humanature.”

Among the callouts, the outerwear maker is committed to phasing out PFAs, or “forever chemicals,” starting with its core “Arctic Tech” material. No alternatives were named, though research was focused on lesser impact. The brand has set near-term and net-zero reduction targets with the Science Based Targets Initiative, though Scope 3 (indirect) is still yet to be formalized publicly for the vertically integrated manufacturer. As reported, Canada Goose reduced its Scope 1 and 2 emissions (or direct operations) by nearly 45 percent year-over-year. The company’s goal is to reach net-zero emissions by cutting its direct impact by 80 percent by 2025 by retrofitting manufacturing plants and investing in global renewable energy credits, as well as purchased offsets.

As for materials, Canada Goose said it transitioned more than 75 percent of its materials to preferred fibers and materials (PFMs), as defined by organization Textile Exchange. The definition includes materials that are recycled, organic or plant-derived, among other criteria. For product innovations, this envelops its “Kind Fleece,” which uses 62 percent recycled wool, 18 percent Tencel, 13 percent Sorona and 7 percent polyamide. (This even includes fur, as Canada Goose committed to halt new manufacturing with fur last year). Packaging was another milestone, nearly 86 percent complete in its goal to move all packaging to more “sustainable solutions” by 2025.

In recent strides, the aspirational jacket maker has made charitable contributions to causes such as Polar Bears International, or $1,072,325 in fiscal year 2022, as well as wartime relief (and jacket donations) for impacted communities in Ukraine. Canada Goose, together with reverse logistics partner Debrand, diverted 61 percent of its total global warranty waste (jackets out of warranty) from the landfill in fiscal year 2022 — enabling 3,430 garments to be upcycled or donated. The majority of those garments (53 percent of total warranty waste) were donated to communities in the Canadian North and Ukraine.

Certain goals are still underway, however. The brand committed to eliminate single-use plastics (like shrink wrap) by the end of 2022 but the work is still in progress. The same can be said for its renewable energy commitments and tier 1 factory assessments (including Social Performance program updates) which are also stalled. The brand said COVID-19 was part of the disruption.

On the milestones thus far, Gavin Thompson, senior vice president of corporate citizenship at Canada Goose, said more change is ahead. “We continue to actively transform our business, while remaining true to our purpose to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm. I’m proud of our employees and thankful to our partners, who join us in our commitment to this purpose.”