Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: October 6, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: LVMH Acquires Officine Universelle Buly 1803

Fashion

Chanel RTW Spring 2022

Business

Manolo Blahnik Forecasts Bumper Year after COVID-19-Related Sales Decline

Cartier and Kering Launch Watch and Jewelry Sustainability Pact

They have partnered with the Responsible Jewelry Council to set out environmental targets for the Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030.

The Juste un Clou and Écrou
The Juste un Clou and Écrou de Cartier Courtesy

PARISKering is hoping to do for sustainability efforts in the watch and jewelry sector what it has for the fashion industry.

The French luxury group has joined forces with Cartier, owned by rival conglomerate Compagnie Financière Richemont, to launch the Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 in partnership with the Responsible Jewelry Council, marking its latest cross-sector alliance to implement industry-wide goals to protect the environment.

Unlike the Fashion Pact, launched in 2019 with 32 signatories, the Watch and Jewelry Initiative is starting small: in addition to Cartier, Kering’s watch and jewelry brands are joining. The division is comprised of jewelry brands Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo and Qeelin, and watch brands Ulysse Nardin and Girard-Perregaux. 

“The initiative is open to all watch and jewelry players with a national or international footprint that commit to dedicating their resources and energy to continuous improvement on sustainable business topics, and to developing a vision of excellence for the industry, no matter their starting point, market segment or position in the value chain,” Cartier and Kering said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Related Galleries

That means that like the Fashion Pact, the initiative will span high and low players, including brands, distributors and suppliers. Members must commit to progress in three areas – building climate resilience, preserving resources and fostering inclusiveness – and are required to report on progress on a regular basis. 

Cartier and Kering built on an existing relationship: they’ve been partners in eyewear since 2017, in a deal that involved Richemont buying a 30 percent stake in Kering Eyewear. Kering and Richemont are also among the companies who joined an initiative this year to improve the traceability of colored gemstones. 

The Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 aims to support the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals, designed to achieve measurable progress by the end of the decade in areas from poverty and gender to climate change, inequality and closing the finance gap.

Cyrille Vigneron, president and chief executive officer of Cartier, said it had become clear that collective action was needed.

“More than ever, we remain committed to share our common vision of a future where all maisons, their suppliers and business partners are empowered to collaborate on projects that deliver positive impact on the planet and its people,” he said in the statement.

Jean-François Palus, group managing director of Kering, said it dovetails with the group’s existing commitments. Since 2011, Kering has been quantifying nature into monetary values across its entire supply chain, using its Environmental Profit and Loss tool.

“At Kering, we believe that luxury is inseparable from the highest environmental and social standards, and that it is our responsibility, as leading luxury players, to initiate the changes that are needed to protect our planet,” Palus said.

“For watch and jewelry just like for fashion, we believe that committing collectively to a common core of quantified environmental objectives focusing on a few themes is the best way to really have an impact,” he added.

Those joining the initiative must pledge to reduce carbon emissions with the aim of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, and achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. As a minimum commitment, they should engage in signing and submitting the Science Based Targets Initiative by 2022, the companies said.

Among the aims is to help vulnerable populations in the watch and jewelry industry value chain and contribute to low-carbon solutions for these communities.

New members should also pledge to measure and prioritize their impact on biodiversity and water across their sourcing of key raw materials. Going forward, they must ensure that supply chains are free of products sourced from ancient and endangered forests, and commit to restore habitats where mining and other extraction activities have occurred.

Brands are required to join the Responsible Jewelry Council and become certified in its code of practices – an international standard on responsible business practices for diamonds, colored gemstones, silver, gold and platinum group metals – in the following two years.

That includes supporting the certification of suppliers; eliminating the exposure of employees and nature to chemical risks; taking action in favor of diversity, equity and inclusion; and preserving craftsmanship.

Iris Van der Veken, executive director of the Responsible Jewelry Council, said she hoped all industry actors would get involved. “Business as usual is no longer an option,” she said. 

The Fashion Pact launched by Kering two years ago now has 70 signatories, including high-street retailers H&M and Zara-owner Inditex; sportswear labels Adidas and Nike; American-based companies Capri Holdings Ltd., Gap Inc., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp. and Tapestry Inc.; European luxury groups Chanel, Hermès, Prada, Ferragamo, Giorgio Armani and Burberry, and Asia-based Fung Group.

One notable holdout is LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, which believes it does not make sense to be lumped together with fast-fashion and sportswear brands, especially because its activities extend to areas as diverse as winemaking and hospitality. However, LVMH is a signatory of the colored gemstones initiative, known as the Gemstones and Jewelry Community Platform.

See also:

Circularity Is the Way Forward, Says Richemont in Sustainability Paper

LVMH, Kering, Richemont Among Leaders Improving Traceability of Gems

Recycled Diamonds Gain Steam Post-pandemic

Cartier and Kering Sign Watch and

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Cartier and Kering Sign Watch and

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Cartier and Kering Sign Watch and

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Cartier and Kering Sign Watch and

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Cartier and Kering Sign Watch and

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Cartier and Kering Sign Watch and

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Cartier and Kering Sign Watch and

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Cartier and Kering Sign Watch and

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Cartier and Kering Sign Watch and

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Cartier and Kering Sign Watch and

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Cartier and Kering Sign Watch and

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Cartier and Kering Sign Watch and

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Cartier and Kering Sign Watch and

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Cartier and Kering Sign Watch and

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Cartier and Kering Sign Watch and

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Cartier and Kering Sign Watch and

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Cartier and Kering Sign Watch and

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Cartier and Kering Sign Watch and

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Cartier and Kering Sign Watch and

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Cartier and Kering Sign Watch and

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Cartier and Kering Sign Watch and

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Cartier and Kering Sign Watch and

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Cartier and Kering Sign Watch and

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Cartier and Kering Sign Watch and

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Cartier and Kering Sign Watch and

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Cartier and Kering Sign Watch and

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Cartier and Kering Sign Watch and

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Cartier and Kering Sign Watch and

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Cartier and Kering Sign Watch and

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Cartier and Kering Sign Watch and

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Cartier and Kering Sign Watch and

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Cartier and Kering Sign Watch and

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Cartier and Kering Sign Watch and

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Cartier and Kering Sign Watch and

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Cartier and Kering Sign Watch and

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Cartier and Kering Sign Watch and

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Cartier and Kering Sign Watch and

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad