Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: November 5, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

WWD Honors the Innovators and Businesses Reshaping Fashion and Beauty

Men's

Ann Demeulemeester Is the Special Guest of Upcoming Pitti Uomo

Business

The Metaverse, Commerce Anarchy and Tech’s Long Road

WWD CEO Summit: In a Poshmark World, ‘TikTok-Inspired Style’ Rules as ‘Zeitgeist’

Poshmark founder Manish Chandra shared how TikTok-inspired style, Brand Closets and more propel the youth resale zeitgeist.

Poshmark founder and CEO Manish Chandra
Poshmark founder and CEO Manish Chandra. Courtesy photo

Poshmark is one of the key names on resale shoppers’ tongues — and for good reason.

To Manish Chandra, the peer-to-peer resale platform’s founder and chief executive officer, commerce is a “very active thing,” a perception shaped by his upbringing in India, shopping in markets and witnessing vibrant exchanges between community members and his merchant father. In his eyes, selling was — and is today — propelled by social interaction.

Speaking at the WWD Apparel & Retail CEO Summit held virtually last week, Chandra shared insights on the resale zeitgeist, TikTok-inspired fashion and how brands can get involved in resale.

Poshmark, which sprung into public trading last December, is a translation of a real-time zeitgeist if the data is any indication.

“What you are seeing with Poshmark, [is] really what’s happening in broader society whether it’s about cutting-edge styles — or return to basic styles,” Chandra said.

Related Galleries

The TikTok-ification of Poshmark

Streetwear, for one is here to stay.

According to Chandra, the category saw order volume increase twenty-eight-fold on the platform. Alessandro Michele’s Gucci has been seeing droves of searches, with a 150 percent increase year-over-year on Poshmark.

But the real kicker is the influence of TikTok.

“More recently, you see the zeitgeist moving to platforms like TikTok. For example, TikTok-inspired style has increased as a search on the platform by 1,500 percent over the past couple of years,” Chandra said. “Bama rush [University of Alabama sorority rush outfit videos], which is one of the TikTok trends happening, has taken a brand like Lucy in the Sky [known for its minidresses and affordable prices], and driven it 133 percent month-over-month and 33 percent year-over-year…You’ve got TikTok hairstyling trends and holiday gifting like Dyson and increasing its order volume over 200 percent month-over-month.”

While Poshmark doesn’t list off detailed demographic composition of its some 80 million users, Millennial and Gen Z consumer sets make up the majority.

In its 2020 social selling report, Poshmark found that 57 percent of Gen Z discover new brands via influencers on social platforms, and 34 percent of Gen Z consumers get their style inspiration from social media influencers.

“The advent of social media, the advent of [what’s] trending, the ability to take something very [high in demand or price] and drop it, will make the velocity of fashion happen faster,” according to Chandra. “We’ve seen that growing every decade and in the last five years. What that means for a platform like Poshmark, which is driven by the consumers, [is] that acceleration of velocity will allow both buying and selling to happen faster.” And the shift toward sustainability redirects some of that velocity into resale (as has been documented).

Looking beyond TikTok to broader economic trends, Chandra believes “there is a little bit of a return to normalcy,” judging from the confidence in customer inquiries around Halloween, NFL gear, men’s dress shirts and wedding dresses on Poshmark, compared to 2020’s dip in consumer sentiment.

Poshmark’s Brand ‘Fan Base’ Opp

Debuting a slew of new seller tools earlier in October, Chandra also gave the scoop to WWD on the platform’s entry into the brand space.

“A lot of kids are restyling stuff from their mom’s and dad’s closets, and that’s really bringing old into new as a remix but with a twist,” Chandra said. Brands, too, are getting to cultivate their own one-on-one, closet-swapping relationship with these highly desirable Gen Z customers with the advent of the “Brand Closet.”

The program is designed for handling the back-end operations for high volume transactions (typical of brands with many listings of the same style) while helping brands establish an extended “fan base,” in Chandra’s words, on Poshmark.

More than 140 brands have already opened up shop on Poshmark, a motivating reason for launching the Brand Closet platform. The Brand Closet program kicked off first in the U.S., with open sign-up starting Oct. 26. There’s no cost to register for the program and, already, several brands, among them Free People, Lucky Brand and Dose of Colors, have participated in the pilot.

In an exclusive interview with WWD, Chandra described the new offering as “a full stack that we’ve been working toward over the last year.” “What we’re announcing is pretty deep integration, which allows brands to populate their closets, to fulfill order processing — connect to their e-commerce and warehousing systems — and then manage customer engagement at scale,” he said.

Official closet buttons will mark the brand experience, as well as trunk show opportunities to make the experience as authentic as possible. Video is a huge component Poshmark is embracing, further rolling out full-scale listing video modules on the first section of brand pages, which will work alongside the company’s Posh Stories feature.

“If you think of Poshmark, our focus is to be the social marketplace, focused on fashion and lifestyle products. And both of these are really pillars of our growth strategies: One is continued strength in our category expansion, and the second is really to continue to strengthen our partnerships with all kinds of sellers, including brands,” said Chandra, adding that brands “love the fact that we have high quality, more authentic products on the platform.”

To further aid its authenticity stamp, Poshmark recently acquired sneaker authentication company Suede One.

For More, See:

Poshmark Opens Up to Large Brands

How Fashion Is Simultaneously Becoming More Social Yet ‘Dehumanized’

CEO Summit: In a Poshmark World,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

CEO Summit: In a Poshmark World,

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

CEO Summit: In a Poshmark World,

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

CEO Summit: In a Poshmark World,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

CEO Summit: In a Poshmark World,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

CEO Summit: In a Poshmark World,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

CEO Summit: In a Poshmark World,

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

CEO Summit: In a Poshmark World,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

CEO Summit: In a Poshmark World,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

CEO Summit: In a Poshmark World,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

CEO Summit: In a Poshmark World,

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

CEO Summit: In a Poshmark World,

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

CEO Summit: In a Poshmark World,

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

CEO Summit: In a Poshmark World,

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

CEO Summit: In a Poshmark World,

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

CEO Summit: In a Poshmark World,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

CEO Summit: In a Poshmark World,

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

CEO Summit: In a Poshmark World,

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

CEO Summit: In a Poshmark World,

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

CEO Summit: In a Poshmark World,

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
CEO Summit: In a Poshmark World,

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

CEO Summit: In a Poshmark World,

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

CEO Summit: In a Poshmark World,

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

CEO Summit: In a Poshmark World,

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

CEO Summit: In a Poshmark World,

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

CEO Summit: In a Poshmark World,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

CEO Summit: In a Poshmark World,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

CEO Summit: In a Poshmark World,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

CEO Summit: In a Poshmark World,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

CEO Summit: In a Poshmark World,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

CEO Summit: In a Poshmark World,

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

CEO Summit: In a Poshmark World,

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

CEO Summit: In a Poshmark World,

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

CEO Summit: In a Poshmark World,

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

CEO Summit: In a Poshmark World,

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

CEO Summit: In a Poshmark World,

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

CEO Summit: In a Poshmark World,

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad