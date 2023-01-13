×
Coach on (Re)Loved, Western Launch and More

Coach's latest (Re)Loved drop is cowboy boots, saddle bags and more.

A taupe fringed Coach bag as part of (Re)Loved
A fringed bag as part of the (Re)Loved program at Coach Courtesy Coach

Coach’s latest (Re)Loved drop captures the spirit of the Old West.

The leather goods house established Coach (Re)Loved in 2021 as a circular ecosystem for repair and restoration. Its current (Re)Loved assortment features everything from bags redone with varsity stripes, patchwork or hand-painted tennis motifs to reversible coats. Prices range from $50 for a handmade bookmark to $2,700 for a reversible shearling coat.

Announced Friday, the 30-piece Western drop features an array of fringed handbags, mini saddle bags, patterned cowboy boots and color-blocked coats. It is available on coach.com, and ranges from $125 to $2,500.

Each piece is one-of-a-kind, made from unrepairable, disassembled bags and leftover scraps. Detailed product notes online capture how Coach’s craftspeople and designers gave each product a second life.

Though Coach’s misgivings in product damages were the subject of a viral TikTok by waste consultant Anna Sacks, the company has since been powering up its (Re)Loved program. At the time, Joon Silverstein, the global head of sustainability and digital at Coach told WWD that the amount of product destroyed by stores still represented less than 1 percent of the brand’s global sales. From then forward, Coach pledged to stop this practice entirely.

From 2018 to 2021, some 115,000 product repairs were issued in North America prior to (Re)Loved. Last year, 20,000 products were remade under (Re)Loved, per the brand website. Today, there are 162 stores that operate (Re)Loved programs in the U.S. and Canada, with special openings seen in cities like London.

As for (Re)Loved’s next steps, Europe and Asia will be next.

In exchange for their pre-loved goods to be recycled or reimagined, customers receive credit between $10 and $140 depending on item. A Coach rep said, “We are also inviting our consumers to continuously share their perspectives and opinions as we develop new circular programs and even to visit our Workshop and work with our designers and craftspeople.”

