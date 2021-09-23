Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: September 23, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi RTW Spring 2022

Business

New Fellowship for Black Entrepreneurs Aims to Tackle Racial Wealth Gap

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Pandora New ‘Me’ Line Taps Addison Rae, Charli XCX, More

Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman Say ‘Yes’ to Net-Zero Emissions by 2050

On Thursday, Tapestry Inc.’s stable of brands entered a new tier of the climate conversation.

Kate Spade store
Kate Spade is owned by Tapestry Inc. Shutterstock / BestStockFoto

On Thursday, Tapestry Inc.’s stable of brands entered a new tier of the climate conversation.

Already, more than 1,000 businesses are working hand-in-hand with the Science Based Targets Initiative (a project of the Carbon Disclosure Project and the United Nations Global Compact, among others) to set verified science-based targets on emissions reduction across their supply chains.

Tapestry Inc. — which includes brands such as Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman — committed to SBTi’s Business Ambition for a 1.5 degrees-Celsius pathway for reducing emissions in line with the Paris Agreement.

Companies signing this business ambition are committing to net-zero emissions. Tapestry said in a statement it plans to reach net-zero global emissions by 2050 at the latest. The company also aims to set a long-term, science-based goal on reducing its broader greenhouse gas emissions footprint within that same time frame.

Related Galleries

Tapestry’s chief executive officer, Joanne Crevoiserat, said the move marks a continual purpose-led journey, adding in a statement that, “signing the Business Ambition for 1.5 degrees-C represents an important step forward in our journey to reduce our climate impact and make our planet more sustainable.”

The SBTi calls the commitment an “urgent call to action” acknowledging how companies can use their influence to “incentivize other companies to follow suit and national governments to set supportive policies and targets for a net-zero emissions economy.”

As with other industry heavy-hitters counting billions in net sales, Tapestry boasts a sizable social and environmental impact that it looks to positively steer. In 2020, the company put forth $50 million in charitable giving (including COVID-19 relief efforts) while pledging to achieve 95 percent traceability and mapping of its raw materials.

The news follows Tapestry’s June publication of its eighth annual corporate responsibility report.

FOR MORE, SEE:

Tapestry’s New C-suite Lineup Readies for Post-pandemic World

Net Zero Critically Needed Amid Intensifying Climate Crisis, New U.N. Report Says

Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman Say

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman Say

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman Say

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman Say

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman Say

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman Say

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman Say

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman Say

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman Say

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman Say

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman Say

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman Say

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman Say

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman Say

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman Say

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman Say

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman Say

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman Say

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman Say

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman Say

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman Say

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman Say

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman Say

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman Say

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman Say

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman Say

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman Say

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman Say

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman Say

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman Say

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman Say

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman Say

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman Say

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman Say

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman Say

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman Say

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman Say

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad