Yoox, Coco Capitán Drop Sailing-inspired, Deadstock Home and RTW Line

Yoox’s latest capsule combines wit, deadstock and seafarer themes.

The 21-piece capsule ranges in price from $41 to $199 and includes home as well as ready-to-wear and accessories.

Spanish artist and photographer Coco Capitán is the key collaborator with Yoox’s latest line. Her past collaborations include Gucci and Charles & Keith.

Produced by Yoox’s in-house team 8 by Yoox in Italy, the Yoox x Coco Capitán deadstock capsule utilizes deadstock in more than 80 percent of the collection. Organic cotton was also predominantly used throughout the line.

“I decided to launch my first Capitana collection in collaboration with 8 by Yoox because I share with the brand the same values in terms of attention to the environment,” the artist said in a statement. “Yoox has been able to develop and bring to life my idea to recycle waste materials and fabrics, using techniques and suppliers that share our same ideals, knowing their partners and knowing exactly how they operate. Yoox was completely in line with my goals.”

Shirts and hoodies are made with 100 percent organic cotton, while shorts and pants comprise 72 percent polyamide, 23 percent cotton and 5 percent acrylic. Some garments are made with ReLiveTex, a certified material using trace manufacturing waste from Italian factories.

As creative director, producer and photographer of the campaign, Capitán captured a conceptual sailing journey, recreating familiar environments typical of her artistic imagination, using her sister Candela Capitán as one of the protagonists of the campaign. Complete with messages in the bottle that are transformed into handmade phrases for the collection, each piece is hand-embroidered.

8 by Coco Capitán will be available exclusively online at Yoox beginning Wednesday.