LONDON — The momentum around secondhand fashion isn’t slowing down anytime soon. After selling to Etsy for $1 billion dollars, Gen Z’s go-to marketplace Depop has been spearheading a series of fashion partnerships to keep the momentum going.

Its latest tie-in, dubbed The Loop, is with the London-based rental platform Hurr and aims to offer the Depop community access to some of Hurr’s most popular rental clothing and accessories from buzzy contemporary labels like Rixo, By Far, Stand Studio and Art Dealer — all available to purchase for up to 80 percent off.

The two companies believe that bringing rental and resale together “is the next step in the circular fashion loop” and will help ensure that the life span of garments is extended as much as possible.

“We see resale as an extended form of rental. Each pre-loved piece available via Depop has reached its rental “life cycle” (this can range from 20 to 50 rentals) and now needs a forever home,” said Victoria Prew, chief executive officer of Hurr.

Hurr has already been expanding its offer to make rentals as widely available as possible: It offers peer-to-peer rental, manages brand inventory, operates a physical space in Selfridges, and most recently introduced white label services to allow brands and retailers to enter the rental game on its own. Selfridges was its first client, making new-season, high-demand products available to rent for the first time.

“The resale add-on empowers our community to extend the life span of clothes, proving the answer to sustainable fashion is ‘nothing new.’ As the issues around fast fashion and overconsumption enter mainstream discussion, the Hurr x Depop partnership allows us to converge different circular models to solve a real issue, whilst capitalizing on the $64 billion global resale market opportunity,” said Prew, who is on a mission to grow Hurr into the next billion-dollar retail business and bring rental fashion into the mainstream.

So far it’s working: As well as tie-ins with major platforms like Selfridges and Depop, Hurr has made national headlines this summer for dressing British First Lady Carrie Johnson.

Depop added that Hurr’s involvement will help further the circular fashion mission. “Both resale and rental have a role to play in reshaping fashion consumption and making the industry more circular. Plus, reselling on Depop is not the end of the story — often it’s just the beginning,” said Justine Porterie, Depop’s head of sustainability.

Earlier this month, the secondhand marketplace tapped Ganni for a first-of-its-kind collaboration. As part of the partnership, female designers and creatives were tasked with reworking secondhand Ganni’s signature Peter Pan collars that then became available for sale on the Depop app alongside other secondhand clothing items by the Danish label.