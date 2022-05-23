Fashion Platform Dhana Inc. Tackles Circularity From Three Angles

California-based circular brand Dhana Inc. is hitting circularity from all angles, with the launch of its “D/Sphere” platform earlier this month.

D/Sphere acts as a linkage between fashion design and circularity, allowing customers to shop in the brand’s store, design their own circular memory garment in the studio or share their stories on digital fashion in the storytelling hub. They can even set up an avatar in the virtual trial room to try out the garments they create in the studio. The hub also allows users to share and post their creations to inspire the community of like-minded conscious consumers or to stimulate much needed conversations of how to advance circularity.

The platform emerged from the COVID-19 lockdown, leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and 3D technologies to offer innovative solutions to fashion’s myriad issues (textile waste and lack of diversity, for starters), as well as to add a bit of fun to it.

In the platform’s name, “D” actually stands for digital fashion in the digital economy and “Sphere” symbolizes diversity and inclusion in a just and equitable shared economy.

“We work with a number of partners that are invaluable to the co-creation process of D/Sphere and as a collective, we seek to bridge the divide in this world through stakeholder representation, technology, fashion, creative expression and Dhana’s pledge to NetZero2030,” shared Dhana Inc. founder and chief executive officer Shamini Dhana.

Three years ago, the company actualized circular design principles into its “Circular Memory” jacket, which retails for $350 and contains upward of two dozen clothing scraps. The made-to-order jacket launched first on Kickstarter.

At the time of launch, Dhana noted the “huge opportunity” for brands to empower customers to be agents of change in the fashion industry through the power of their choices. “Customers are both inspired and empowered to realize their actions do contribute to climate change with every piece of circular fashion they design [in the studio using drag and drop image placement features, if they so choose], diverting waste into value creation.” Along with being a visible symbol of the character in upcycled clothes, the Dhana Inc. jacket catalogues water, carbon and transit savings.

Despite its new tech-driven aims, Dhana Inc., a B Corp for nearly a decade, has been leaning on fair-trade practices since before the trend, contributing to industry reports and learnings from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and Global Fashion Agenda.

“Nine years of using business as a force for good has rewarded Dhana Inc. as a B Corp, by earning the trust of customers in making conscious choices to honor people and planet, and more importantly, work with valued partners, retain a team of dedicated people who take ownership in what they do, realize their contribution to humanity and nature plus find joy in knowing that their contribution is having a positive impact in the world of fashion,’ Dhana said.

