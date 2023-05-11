×
DVF ‘ReWrap’ Resale Program Launches in Hunt of Iconic Styles

Diane von Furstenberg is bringing her iconic styles — like the wrap dress — back with resale program "ReWrap."

Model wears a Diane von Furstenberg seagull-printed wrap dress and poses in the designer's apartment. An Andy Warhol portrait of Diane von Furstenberg adorns the wall of her living room. (Photo by Pierre Schermann/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Model wears a Diane von Furstenberg seagull-printed wrap dress and poses in the designer's apartment. An Andy Warhol portrait of Diane von Furstenberg adorns the wall of her living room. (Photo by Pierre Schermann/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images) Penske Media via Getty Images

Famous for her wrap dress in the ‘70s, Diane von Furstenberg is bringing her iconic styles back with a resale program.

Launched Thursday, the “ReWrap” resale program allows consumers to shop archival DVF designs as well as buy and sell pre-owned goods. The program is powered by peer-to-peer resale platform Archive and includes a one-of-a-kind feature called “Missed Connections,” operating like a classified page wherein the DVF team puts missing “ads” to secure coveted collections or pieces from customers. Similarly, von Furstenberg herself is aiming to get special pieces back in her “Diane in Search Of” list (her Andy Warhol print collection from 2014 is top of the list).

This year alone, Archive has partnered with the likes of Ulla Johnson, Altuzarra, Sam Edelman and more, and operates in a similar manner, though the DVF resale treatment is “highly editorialized,” per the DVF and Archive teams. DVF covers the prepaid shipping label, though shoppers list their items themselves as is the Archive model. Shoppers can get a credit of 70 percent of the resale price in cash or 100 percent in credit toward their next DVF purchase once the item sells. The average item sells for about half of the original price, according to the brand.

“ReWrap makes room for everyone — those who have loved DVF over the years can give their pieces new life and younger generations can discover pieces from the past,” von Furstenberg said.

“We are so excited about the launch of ReWrap,” Talita von Furstenberg, cochairwoman of DVF, said in a press statement. “The site has been created to celebrate DVF’s unique history, with imagery from our iconic archives and a name that specifically honors the wrap dress.”

“DVF is renowned worldwide for its iconic prints, silhouettes, special pieces and, of course, the peerless jersey wrap dress,” said Emily Gittins, chief executive officer and cofounder of Archive. “As resale continues to evolve, brands like DVF are leading the way by creating unique, thoughtful and personalized resale experiences.”

“Missed Connections,” an editorialized section where DVF hunts for items.
