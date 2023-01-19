×
Eco-Age Appoints New CEO

Harriet Vocking replaces Simon Whitehouse, a former JW Anderson and Art Partner executive.

A black-and-white portrait of Harriet Vocking, incoming Eco-Age CEO
Harriet Vocking, incoming Eco-Age CEO Courtesy Eco-Age

The eco-consultancy founded by Livia Firth is getting a new chief executive officer at its helm.

Eco-Age has announced Harriet Vocking as its new CEO, assuming the role after a 10-year tenure and previous role at the company as chief strategy officer. In her new role, she will help the business strategically as it looks to secure new partnerships globally that frame human rights at the forefront of business.

Effective at the end of January, Vocking replaces Simon Whitehouse, a former JW Anderson and Art Partner executive, who held the role from February 2021 to this month.

“Eco-Age has seen incredible growth since it began and is seeing increasing demand for its services. I will continue driving the business on this trajectory, ensuring it stays ahead of the curve, challenging organizations toward deeper impact and evolving to meet the needs of its clients in an ever-changing landscape,” Vocking said.

Vocking maintained that Eco-Age will have its eyes on what’s ahead, using its “best-in-class offering of business and communications strategy, industry advocacy and creative activation” to facilitate change.

Since its beginning in 2009, the eco-consultancy has advised clients on industry developments, changes to the policy landscape and practical guidance on avoiding greenwashing. Over the years, the business has expanded to London and Milan offices while branching its advocacy to industry, NGOs, consumers and more. So far, Eco-Age’s clients include Golden Goose, Ugg, Vanish, Messa, Harrods and the Natural Diamond Council. The consultancy, with activist Firth regularly involved, is stern in turning away clients who lack a demonstrated sustainability aim.

On the news, Firth, who is also Eco-Age’s creative director, commended the majority women-led team’s ability to drive impact over the years, saying they all “look forward to this new phase with Harriet at the helm.”

