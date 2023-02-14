×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Mondays's Digital Daily: February 13, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Coach RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Claire Thomson-Jonville Launches Silent Retreat

Fashion

Street Style at New York Fashion Week Fall 2023

Ecoalf Opens Flagship in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

The eco-minded Spanish brand is planting its first flag in Italy as it plans a retail push.

The Ecoalf flagship store in Milan's Piazza Gae Aulenti.
The Ecoalf flagship store in Milan's Piazza Gae Aulenti. Federica Santeusanio/Courtesy of Ecoalf

MILAN Ecoalf is hitting another European fashion capital in its low but steady retail rollout.

The Spanish eco-minded brand took an 870-square-foot space in the futuristic Gae Aulenti square in Milan, tapping start architect Patricia Urquiola to telegraph its green fashion advocacy mission.

Housed inside a LEED- and WELL-certified building, the store’s minimalistic and eco-tech bent hinges on a low-impact material mix.

“Our stores embody Ecoalf’s core values: sustainability, design and innovation and follow the same philosophy of the brand with the goal of doing the least harm possible to the planet,” said Javier Goyeneche, the company’s founder and president.

Related Galleries

The store’s optical white flooring and furniture coatings were done by Cimento, an Italian company producing carbon-neutral concrete from the upcycling of production waste, while side panels were covered in upcycled deadstock textiles from Danish Kvadrat. Painting was sourced from Airlite, which offers eco paint produced from renewable sources and with air-purifying properties, modular curtain-like partitions were 3D printed by the Nagami design studio from recycled plastic, and the registered and circular Hontext fiberboard was employed for furniture pieces.

“Working with the Ecoalf team was very stimulating, a conversation based on shared values,” Urquiola said. “The store in Gae Aulenti is testament to the commitment we both have in creating truly sustainable projects. We indeed have done a lot of research in order to find new circular materials and processes which respect both nature and human expertise. Through a language of sober colors and pure shapes the store expresses profoundly the personality of Ecoalf,” the archistar offered.

Inside the The Ecoalf flagship store in Milan's Piazza Gae Aulenti.
Inside the The Ecoalf flagship store in Milan’s Piazza Gae Aulenti. Federica Santeusanio/Courtesy of Ecoalf

Achieving net-zero GHG emissions, the store represents a statement on the brand’s mission to become carbon neutral by 2030.

Hung on the wall are 10 portraits of fishermen that contributed to the Ecoalf Foundation’s “Upcyling the Oceans” project jumpstarted in 2015 and geared at removing marine debris and turn them into high-quality yarns. “The store’s very special to me.…I wanted to honor and thank the 4,000-plus fishermen that collaborate in project,” Goyeneche said. “What started with three fishermen in a little port in Spain has expanded throughout the Mediterranean Sea across Spain, France, Italy and Greece,” he added.

The flagship store marks Ecoalf’s first directly operated banner in Italy, a country representing about 15 percent of the business with 300 retail partners. “This store, we believe, will help strengthen the brand in the market significantly,” Goyeneche offered, adding that Italian customers have been supporting the brand for their understanding of quality and design sitting at the core of Ecoalf’s offering.

After opening a store in Paris’ buzzy Marais district last year, Ecoalf is committed to make a push overseas, the U.S. representing the next target country. The brand operates stores in Madrid and Barcelona, Spain; Berlin, and Tokyo and generates around 23 percent of its sales from brick-and-mortar operations and 12 percent via e-commerce.

“We are an omnichannel brand, each channel helps us to share our mission and values in different ways and reach different audiences. We want to use every point of contact to offer a sustainable lifestyle experience, help educate consumers and inspire change in their daily habits and way of consuming,” Goyeneche said.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

Hot Summer Bags

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Ecoalf Opens Flagship Store in Milan Designed by Patricia Urquiola

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad