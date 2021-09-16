Skip to main content
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 16, 2021

Ella Emhoff Is the Face of the Adidas by Stella McCartney ‘Earth Explorer’ Collection

Ella Emhoff is one activist featured in the campaign for the fall "Earth Explorer" collection that hosts a number of weather-ready looks.

Ella Emhoff Earth Explorer Stella McCartney
Ella Emhoff is the star of Adidas by Stella McCartney's "Earth Explorer." Courtesy

From New York Fashion Week to the Met Gala to a collab with Stella McCartneyElla Emhoff has had a jam-packed September.

For Adidas by Stella McCartney, the model and stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris stars in the campaign “Earth Explorer” donning tactical outdoor wear and recycled materials in a new fall 2021 collection that dropped online and on Adidas’ app this week.

“I feel a very strong connection to the environment in the sense that, to continue on as a world, we need to protect it,” Emhoff said in a press statement, stressing the environmental imperative. “It’s really important that coming out of this, we — as a society — start to really home in on sustainable practices that help protect the environment.”

Ella Emhoff Earth Explorer Stella McCartney Adidas

Alongside Emhoff are a cast of like-minded next-gen creatives including alternative R&B artist Audrey Chu and artist-activists Alima Lee and Yanece Cotto.

The Earth Explorer collection is priced between $180 to $450 and features a number of weather-ready and eco-friendly looks. The multipurpose sleeping bag puffer jacket — which Emhoff can be seen donning in the hero shot — is made with 100 percent recycled polyester and Adidas’ Wind.Rdy fabric. Called the standout item in the collection for their versatility, the winter boots are crafted with Cold.Rdy technology for insulation and at least 50 percent recycled Parley Ocean Plastic via Adidas’ Primeblue high-performance material.

Rounding out the assortment is a luxe all-in-one bodysuit made from 100 percent recycled form-fitting fabric. As with the other pieces, the bodysuit demonstrates performance technology. In this case, wearers get a boost of Aeroready tech for maximum aeration within the body-hugging fit.

“When creating this campaign, we really wanted to be able to support next-gen explorers on their adventures within nature through a multifunctional collection,” McCartney said in a statement. “The drop includes some really tactical and versatile pieces…that will support activists as they explore with its high-fashion, performance and protective qualities.”

The collection dropped mere hours after Emhoff made her Met Gala debut in custom Stella McCartney, teasing the sustainable fabrications (including the Primeblue material in her sneakers) in the new collection.

Ella Emhoff Earth Explorer Stella McCartney Adidas
Ella Emhoff is the star of Adidas by Stella McCartney’s “Earth Explorer.”
