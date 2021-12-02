Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 2, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

EXCLUSIVE: Gildo Zegna Discusses Road to IPO

Fashion

Chanel Reveals Its New Miami Design District Boutique

Business

Fashion’s Freshman Class, IPO Newbies in a Strange New World

What’s In the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Circular Design Book

Over the years, Ellen MacArthur Foundation has been preaching circular design in fashion. Now, this book for creatives captures it all.

Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Circular Design, Fashion
“Circular Design for Fashion,” launching Dec. 2. Courtesy

Design less, design better, design knowing, design values and design together. Those are the rules Ellen MacArthur Foundation has been preaching for the last four years in fashion.

Now, the sustainability-bent organization is encapsulating its vision in a book: “Circular Design for Fashion,” launching Dec. 2.

The book is geared toward “fearless innovators,” as noted in its foreword, or those committed to spearheading the future of fashion from whatever role they play, and painting a “very clear vision for what good looks like,” according to Laura Balmond, lead of Make Fashion Circular at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

Along with presenting the case for systems (sum of the parts) thinking, the book also includes case studies from more than 80 early practitioners of circular design in fashion. Among the notables are Vivienne Westwood, Gucci, Kevin Germanier, H&M, Gap, ThredUp and Vestiaire Collective. Case studies focus on topics like zero-waste manufacturing with the book’s “Who’s pioneering it?” segment detailing how men’s brand Taylor Stitch, for one, dials down on waste by way of its custom shirting business.

Related Galleries

Learnings from Ellen MacArthur’s Jeans Redesign project were also tapped throughout the book, showing how to source better materials and design out waste (avoiding rivets and trims in jeans, for example).

Most importantly, the book leads with three myths around the circular economy (that recycling can save us, that product durability is a one-way ticket to sustainability and that we can design our ways out of a climate catastrophe) — while supplementing with a few inherent insights. The organization’s insights are rolled into one ball of truth: circular design is an interdisciplinary, collaborative and iterative journey.

“While circularity was growing in awareness and becoming [part of] the agenda, quite often it got quickly equated to ‘We need to recycle,’” said Balmond. “While recycling is part of the system and we need to do that, there’s so much more in the overall system we need to look at that are all design decisions. We wanted to bring that lens quite early on. By pointing to those ‘myths,’ it’s easier to understand the concept of what we mean between a linear system and a circular system. It’s not actually about recycling — it’s about the way that you design your business model.”

Ellen MacArthur’s work in fashion started in 2017 with the publication of its “The New Textiles Economy” report. Over the years, various philanthropic partners, among them the Laudes Foundation, the People’s Postcode Lottery and the Royal Society of the Arts, have supported the organization’s work to push circular economy principles to fashion’s fore.

The lasting aims of the book, according to Balmond, is to “create a turning point for circular design in fashion.”

For More, See: 

Ellen MacArthur Foundation Posts Limited Progress on ‘New Plastics Economy’

Denim Do-Over Requested by Ellen MacArthur Foundation

What’s In Store for Ellen MacArthur

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

What’s In Store for Ellen MacArthur

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

What’s In Store for Ellen MacArthur

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

What’s In Store for Ellen MacArthur

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

What’s In Store for Ellen MacArthur

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

What’s In Store for Ellen MacArthur

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

What’s In Store for Ellen MacArthur

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

What’s In Store for Ellen MacArthur

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

What’s In Store for Ellen MacArthur

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

What’s In Store for Ellen MacArthur

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

What’s In Store for Ellen MacArthur

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

What’s In Store for Ellen MacArthur

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

What’s In Store for Ellen MacArthur

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

What’s In Store for Ellen MacArthur

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

What’s In Store for Ellen MacArthur

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

What’s In Store for Ellen MacArthur

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

What’s In Store for Ellen MacArthur

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

What’s In Store for Ellen MacArthur

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

What’s In Store for Ellen MacArthur

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

What’s In Store for Ellen MacArthur

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
What’s In Store for Ellen MacArthur

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

What’s In Store for Ellen MacArthur

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

What’s In Store for Ellen MacArthur

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

What’s In Store for Ellen MacArthur

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

What’s In Store for Ellen MacArthur

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

What’s In Store for Ellen MacArthur

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

What’s In Store for Ellen MacArthur

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

What’s In Store for Ellen MacArthur

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

What’s In Store for Ellen MacArthur

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

What’s In Store for Ellen MacArthur

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

What’s In Store for Ellen MacArthur

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

What’s In Store for Ellen MacArthur

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

What’s In Store for Ellen MacArthur

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

What’s In Store for Ellen MacArthur

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

What’s In Store for Ellen MacArthur

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

What’s In Store for Ellen MacArthur

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

What’s In Store for Ellen MacArthur

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad