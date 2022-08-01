×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: August 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Adidas Collaborates With Thebe Magugu on Inclusive Sportswear Range

Eye

JLo Turns Up the Heat in Capri Performing at LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Gala

Fashion

Prada’s Latest Timecapsule NFT Comes With Chance to Attend a Runway Show

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short? New Report Says Likely

ESG is a priority for investors, but firms are still varying their reporting means.

American flags flying in front of
Wall Street continues to court ESG. deberarr - stock.adobe.com

Big accounting organizations are weighing in on the ESG factor, which is reshaping industries from finance to fashion.

A report released Monday by the International Federation of Accountants, or IFAC; the American Institute of CPAs, or AICPA, and Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, or CIMA, found that while ESG reporting is on the rise — it’s still subject to variation.

The report surveys 1,400 global companies, focusing explicitly on 2020 data, and is an update to the inaugural study from the year before. A follow-up study analyzing 2021 data is expected to be released later on.

Some 58 percent of global companies obtained ESG assurance (or a third-party aid) in 2020, up from 51 percent the previous year, yet these assurances were mostly “limited in scope” because of selective disclosure, per the report. Another finding was that 61 percent of ESG assurance services were performed by professional accounting or auditing firms. The report contends that without the help of professionals, ESG data is subject to greater variability and less oversight.

Related Galleries

In plain speak, greenwashing is still palpable as fashion’s attempts at transparency programs reveal.

That being said, the majority (or 92 percent) of global companies provided some ESG data to investors, either through integrated, annual or standalone reports. Greenhouse gas emissions dominated reporting categories but many companies are still selectively disclosing.

“It’s encouraging to see continued high levels of reporting on sustainability information and an overall increase in assurance globally,” International Federation of Accountants’ chief executive officer Kevin Dancey said in a statement. “But our research tells us that 80 percent of companies are using multiple frameworks or standards, which results in data that is not consistent, comparable or decision-useful for investors, stakeholders or society at large.

Disclosure is getting more straightforward, however, with some help. Frameworks like the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, or SASB, standards, as the report showed, have grown in use and mention by companies as regulatory agencies look to tighten disclosure proposals. Already, many fashion players, among them Adidas, Allbirds, Gap Inc., Kering, Levi Strauss & Co., Nike Inc., PVH Corp., VF Corp. and more, report on SASB.

IFAC’s Dancey underlined that sustainability reporting and assurance will only reach its full potential when it’s based on a “harmonized global system” such as the International Sustainability Standards Board’s comprehensive baseline of disclosure.

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

Hot Summer Bags

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Do Your ESG Audits Fall Short?

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad