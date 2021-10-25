Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 25, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Allbirds Targeting $2 Billion Valuation With IPO

Fashion

Moose Knuckles Collaborates With Telfar for Outerwear Capsule

Fashion

The Standout Looks From the 2021 Rome Film Festival

Able Made Pilots Sustainable Fashion-Meets-Wellness Space in SoHo

The athleisure brand's new unit features a collaboration with experiential wellness company Energi and a partnership with Jaden Smith’s Just Water.

Able made, sustainability, store, soho
Able Made's store in SoHo on Lafayette Street. Courtesy

Able Made has brought its sports-inspired brand story to its flagship New York City location, which opened Monday in SoHo.

The store is designed for purpose and product with ongoing well-being activations. Sip and shops, ​influencer events and industry panels are among the events that will be held in-store.

“We believe this is the perfect exclusive wellness experience where we can mesh our belief in being active and an activist and be able to engage the local community and local thought leaders by beginning a dialogue with us,” Able Made founder and chief executive officer Suzanne McKenzie told WWD.

​​Upon its opening, the athleisure brand is featuring a collaboration with experiential wellness company Energi, as well as a partnership with Jaden Smith’s Just Water, a spring water brand bent on fighting plastic waste with its plant-based packaging. A collaborator for the past five years, every Just purchase at the flagship will help fund Able Made’s foundation partner, Ucal McKenzie Breakaway Foundation, a health and soccer mentorship foundation started by McKenzie in her late husband’s name.

Related Galleries

While well-being events are a strong focus, Able Made’s hero products, like its vegan fruit-fiber bags and certified organic cotton socks, will be stocked in store. Additionally, Able Made’s existing lines, which include Ts and hoodies, serve as the launch point for its first ready-to-wear collection, coming in November.

“One of the things we were already doing amid COVID-19 was domestic manufacturing, so of the businesses, we probably were one of the least affected,” McKenzie said, noting the company is “very diligent” about using domestic manufacturing, organic, deadstock and vegan materials. About 98 percent of the brand’s offerings are made in the U.S.

Customers can expect Able Made’s first essentials line to bridge its existing sustainability viewpoint in time for holiday. Capturing what McKenzie calls an “athlete’s mindset,” she is steering the decade-old company away from its frequent collaborations (Puma was one past collaborator) and into its own lens.

“[Collaborations] will be less frequent [so] we can celebrate what we’re doing as a brand on our own,” McKenzie said. “I think we have a very specific viewpoint that we’re going to start revealing in the coming weeks.”

Hexagon geometric lines (representing a soccer ball), repurposed materials and eco-inked branding are key elements in the store’s design that speak to the company’s evolving viewpoint.

Ethical Athleisure Brand 'Able Made' Opens

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ethical Athleisure Brand 'Able Made' Opens

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Ethical Athleisure Brand 'Able Made' Opens

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Ethical Athleisure Brand 'Able Made' Opens

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Ethical Athleisure Brand 'Able Made' Opens

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ethical Athleisure Brand 'Able Made' Opens

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ethical Athleisure Brand 'Able Made' Opens

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Ethical Athleisure Brand 'Able Made' Opens

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ethical Athleisure Brand 'Able Made' Opens

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ethical Athleisure Brand 'Able Made' Opens

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ethical Athleisure Brand 'Able Made' Opens

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Ethical Athleisure Brand 'Able Made' Opens

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Ethical Athleisure Brand 'Able Made' Opens

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Ethical Athleisure Brand 'Able Made' Opens

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Ethical Athleisure Brand 'Able Made' Opens

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Ethical Athleisure Brand 'Able Made' Opens

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ethical Athleisure Brand 'Able Made' Opens

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Ethical Athleisure Brand 'Able Made' Opens

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Ethical Athleisure Brand 'Able Made' Opens

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Ethical Athleisure Brand 'Able Made' Opens

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Ethical Athleisure Brand 'Able Made' Opens

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Ethical Athleisure Brand 'Able Made' Opens

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Ethical Athleisure Brand 'Able Made' Opens

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Ethical Athleisure Brand 'Able Made' Opens

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Ethical Athleisure Brand 'Able Made' Opens

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Ethical Athleisure Brand 'Able Made' Opens

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Ethical Athleisure Brand 'Able Made' Opens

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Ethical Athleisure Brand 'Able Made' Opens

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Ethical Athleisure Brand 'Able Made' Opens

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Ethical Athleisure Brand 'Able Made' Opens

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Ethical Athleisure Brand 'Able Made' Opens

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Ethical Athleisure Brand 'Able Made' Opens

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Ethical Athleisure Brand 'Able Made' Opens

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Ethical Athleisure Brand 'Able Made' Opens

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Ethical Athleisure Brand 'Able Made' Opens

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Ethical Athleisure Brand 'Able Made' Opens

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Ethical Athleisure Brand 'Able Made' Opens

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad