EXCLUSIVE: Golden Goose Unveils 5,600-Square-Foot Circular ‘Forward Store’ in SoHo

Golden Goose is putting its best foot forward for "Forward Store" in SoHo.

A back view of a cobbler at Golden Goose's new Forward Store.
A back view of a cobbler at Golden Goose's new Forward Store. Courtesy Golden Goose

Golden Goose is putting its best foot forward with a new circular store in SoHo.

This will be the first “Forward Store” in New York and second overall, as the sustainable format opened in Milan earlier this year. Forward represents the company’s long-term sustainability plan, embedding four pillars: innovation, the valuation of craft, care for the people and engagement with communities. The latest effort builds upon Golden Goose’s sustainability efforts, including Cradle-to-Cradle Certification for all new products, as well as raw material tracing.

A cobbler at Golden Goose’s SoHo store.

The existing SoHo storefront is located on Broome Street where Golden Goose quadrupled the store size to 5,600-square-feet, expanding it across two levels. The first floor is transformed into an innovation lab and ready-to-wear (clothing, accessories and jewelry) shopping space with the basement recast into a repair atelier complete with industrial raw concrete floors, iron pillars and a mix of salvaged furniture and vintage-inspired sewing equipment. Golden Goose’s mission in the store is to promote “repair, remake, resell and recycle” behaviors, per the brand, to extend the lifetime of goods.

Related Galleries

The company is partnering with bespoke Italian tailoring house Sartoria and Italian cobbler Calzoleria. There, anyone can bring in sneaker products from any brand for services like laundry and sanitization, repairs and replacements, restoration and refurbishment. Customers can also opt for the “Made to Measure” approach for custom suiting or bespoke sneaker services, building their product from scratch with the help of an expert.

A tailor works on embellishments for a Golden Goose custom jacket.

For Golden Goose’s “Remake” service, customers can make unique personalizations with an array of ornaments and finishings for their new or pre-owned products. Distressing, embroidery, hand-lettering, dyeing and aging, which is Golden Goose’s signature multifoxing, is also offered for sneakers. Resale and recycling is also part of the service lineup at SoHo’s Forward Store, where Golden Goose will carry a selection of brand secondhand pieces. Two recycling drop-off baskets — for any brand — are offered in store too.

Silvio Campara, chief executive officer of Golden Goose, emphasized that the preservation of artisanal tradition has been core to the brand for some time. “For over 20 years, Golden Goose has been committed to promote its handmade and artisanal tradition and to support the people behind these magnificent crafts, from the artisans to the tailors, to small local artists, among many others. The co-action between the Golden Goose’s cobblers and the clients will become a key element to this mission. From sustainability to responsibility. From co-creation to co-action.”

