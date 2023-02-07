×
EXCLUSIVE: Hanna Andersson Debuts Sustainable Kids’ Activewear

The premium kids' clothing brand launches its first activewear line. What's in store.

From tennis, basketball to roller skating, Hanna Andersson has kids covered in new active launch.
From tennis, basketball to roller skating, Hanna Andersson has kids covered in new active launch. Courtesy Hanna Andersson

Premium kids’ clothing brand Hanna Andersson launches its first activewear line, with major leaps in sustainability.

The 31-piece collection launched Tuesday, and features an array of color-blocked tanks, leggings, shorts, jackets, hoodies, T-shirts and more. It represents the brand’s largest launch since its inception in 1983 and is available online and in stores.

The line infuses eye-catching and playful elements like colorblocking, chunky florals, oversized stars and youthful motifs in washes of blue, pink, yellow, red, purple and orange.

Many pieces in the collection employ recycled polyester, comprising anywhere from half to 100 percent of the garment. A majority of the clothing is made in Bangladesh earning the Global Recycled Standard for materials containing recycled content, as well as Oeko-Tex certifications.

The brand said its factory is part of the Ready Made Goods (RMG) Sustainable Council focused on workplace safety in Bangladesh, and will be brought on as a 2023 partner facility for Hanna Andersson’s Empower at Work program promoting workplace gender parity through skills advancement and training.

Amid a deepening interest over chemical safety in clothing, Hanna Andersson also claimed the clothes are BPA and PFAS-free. The majority, or 70 percent of garments, are meant to have some UVA and UVB-blocking quality for added sun safety.

The brand counts celebrities including Kylie Jenner, Thomas Rhett and Blake Lively as fans.

Kara Carter, chief product officer at Hanna Andersson, underscored the importance of added chemical assurances to WWD. “It’s not only about what goes into our apparel, it’s about what’s left out. On the heels of popular brands selling activewear containing potentially dangerous toxins, it became even more important to us to provide a children’s line parents can trust. Active by Hanna Andersson is BPA and PFAS-free, as well as Oeko-Tex-certified guaranteeing that every fabric, dye and trim has been deemed safe from hundreds of harmful chemicals.”

Carter said “play, childhood and movement” were the guiding themes to the line stylistically and that the time and money invested in research and development will not be lost on conscious consumers.

“We spent nearly two years developing the Active by Hanna Andersson line to ensure it’s both functional and comfortable for any shape of play, while remaining bright and youthful,” she continued. “We hope it inspires the next generation to feel confident and strong as they explore new activities and find their passion.”

Hanna Andersson kids cartwheels into colorful activewear.
Hanna Andersson’s colorful activewear. Courtesy Hanna Andersson
